Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Fuel Center City- 1225 Walnut St

No reviews yet

1225 Walnut street

philadelphia, PA 19107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sharables

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Ciabatta topped with Fuel Guacamole, Crushed Red Pepper, Charred Corn, Feta, Fresh Basil

Fiesta Salsa

Fiesta Salsa

$7.95

Roma Tomatoes, Onion, Black Beans, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Jalapeño, Charred Corn

Basic Jawn Guacamole

Basic Jawn Guacamole

$7.95

Hand Smashed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Garlic

Kicked Up Spin Dip

Kicked Up Spin Dip

$8.95

Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Baked Sweet Potato Waffle Fries served with Spicy Ketchup

Toasted Hummus

Toasted Hummus

$8.95

Fuel's Famous Hummus with Fresh Lemon, and Smoked Paprika

Loaded Guacamole

Loaded Guacamole

$8.95

Hand Smashed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Garlic, Topped with Fiesta Salsa

Hatch Chili Queso

Hatch Chili Queso

$8.95Out of stock

Three Cheese Queso infused with Fire Roasted Hatch Chilis

Dragon Nachos

Dragon Nachos

$7.95

Tortilla Chips, Topped with Three Cheese Blend, Fresh Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Fresh Cilantro, Sriracha Drizzle

Soups

Soup of the Day Small

Soup of the Day Small

$3.89

Ask Team Member for Choice

Soup of the Day Large

Soup of the Day Large

$4.69Out of stock

Ask Team Member for Choice

Go Green

Ridiculous Delicious Kale Salad

Ridiculous Delicious Kale Salad

$9.95

Chopped Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Feta, Dried Cranberry, Red Onion, Fuel's Asian Vinaigrette

Citrus Chopped Caesar Salad

Citrus Chopped Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chopped Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cruotons, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Grated Cheese, Fuel's Citrus Caesar Vinagrette

Fuel Greek Salad

Fuel Greek Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Feta, Grape Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Fuel's Greek Vinaigrette (Contains Cheese)

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.95

Fresh Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Grape Tomato, Candied Pecans, Fuel's Berry Vinaigrette

Deconstructed Guacamole Salad

Deconstructed Guacamole Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Creamy Avocado Dressing

Backyard BBQ Salad

Backyard BBQ Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Grape Tomato, Crispy Shallots, Shredded Cheddar, Fuel's BBQ Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Grape Tomato, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Dressing

Burgers

Fuel Turkey Burger

Fuel Turkey Burger

$9.95

Turkey Burger, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickles

Smokey Black Bean Burger

Smokey Black Bean Burger

$9.95

Smokey Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Rice Power Bowl

Asian Power Bowl

Asian Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Portabella, Spinach, Shredded Carrot, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Fuel Terriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Avocado Power Bowl

Avocado Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Fiesta Salsa, Guacamole, Fresh Cilantro, Creamy Avocado Sauce

Spicy Thai Power Bowl

Spicy Thai Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fuel Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro

Sweet Potato Power Bowl

Sweet Potato Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Creamy Mushroom Sauce, Grated cheese, Crispy Shallots

Mediterranean Power Bowl

Mediterranean Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Tzatziki Sauce, Greek Dressing, Smoked Paprika

Tikka Masala Power Bowl

Tikka Masala Power Bowl

$9.49Out of stock

Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Chickpeas, Curry Tikka Masala Sauce, Cool Yogurt Drizzle, Sriracha Drizzle

PitaDias

Jerk Mushroom PitaDia

Jerk Mushroom PitaDia

$9.29

Roasted Mushrooms, Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Red Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella

Cali PitaDia

Cali PitaDia

$9.29

Fresh Guacamole, Sharp Cheddar, Sweet Potato Fries, Fresh Spinach

Pesto PitaDia

Pesto PitaDia

$9.29

Basil Pesto, Vine Ripened Roma Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella

Artisan Sandwiches

T.B.B.M.

T.B.B.M.

$10.29

Vine Ripened Roma Tomato, Garlic Spread, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Mixed Greens, Aged Balsamic Reduction

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

$10.29

Garlic Spread, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Signature Spinach Dip

The Veggie Stacker

The Veggie Stacker

$10.29

Roasted Zucchini, Squash, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$10.29Out of stock

Oven Roasted Turkey, Pesto, Slice Tomato, Mozzarella, Mixed Greens

South Philly

South Philly

$10.29

Roasted Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Spread

Spicy Chicken Thai Crunch

Spicy Chicken Thai Crunch

$10.29

Roasted Chicken, Peanut Sauce, Carrots, Fresh Basil, Cucumber, Crispy Shallots

Spicy Tofu Thai Crunch

Spicy Tofu Thai Crunch

$10.29

Roasted Tofu, Peanut Sauce, Carrots, Fresh Basil, Cucumber, Crispy Shallots

LGBTQ

LGBTQ

$10.29

Lettuce, Guacamole, Turkey Bacon, Tomato with Queso (Feta). $1 Benefits Local LGBTQ Charities

Smoothie Bowl

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.29

FREE Unlimited Toppings

Juice Bar

Hulk

Hulk

$5.19

Cucumber, Spinach, Lemon, Apple Juice

Avocado Shake

Avocado Shake

$5.19

Avocado, Spinach, Pineapple Juice, Honey

Green Machine

Green Machine

$5.19

Mango, Pineapple Juice, Honey, Banana, Spianch, Kale

Give me a Tan

Give me a Tan

$5.19

Carrot, Oj, Ginger

Orange Mango

Orange Mango

$5.19

Oj, Mango, Spinach

Green Tea Matcha

Green Tea Matcha

$5.19

Choice of Milk blended with Japanese Green Tea Matcha

Smoothie Bar

Protein Buster

Protein Buster

$5.19

Choice of Milk , 25g Vanilla Whey Protein, Banana, Honey, Peanut Butter

Pineapple Power Lunch

Pineapple Power Lunch

$5.19

Pineapple Juice, Straberry, Banana, Non Fat Yogurt

Wake Me Up

Wake Me Up

$5.19

Strawberry, Spinach, Banan, Apple Juice, Non Fat Yogurt

Fruit Fruzzion

Fruit Fruzzion

$5.19

Strawberry, Raspberry, Apple Juice, Banana

Detox

Detox

$5.19

Acai Berry, Pomergrante, Blueberry, Yerbe Matte

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$5.19

Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Non Fat Yogurt, Chocolate Sauce

Zen

Zen

$5.19

Cucumber, Mango, Pineapple Juice

Mango Lime

Mango Lime

$5.19

Oj, Mango, Banana, Fresh Lime, Non Fat Yogurt

Dragon Fly Taro Frappe

Dragon Fly Taro Frappe

$5.19Out of stock

Choice of Milk Blended with Taro and Dragon Fruit Frappe

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.19

Fuel Cold Brew with Mocha Frappe Blended

Coffee Bar

Cold Brew

$2.50

Drinks

Honest Black Tea

Honest Black Tea

$3.39Out of stock
Honest Peach Oolong Tea

Honest Peach Oolong Tea

$3.39Out of stock
Honest Green Tea

Honest Green Tea

$3.39Out of stock

Coke Zero

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coconut Water

$3.99Out of stock

Coke

$2.75
 Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.39Out of stock
Simply White Raspberry Lemonade

Simply White Raspberry Lemonade

$3.39Out of stock

Extras

Chips

$1.89

Merch

Fuel Hat

$25.00
Shirts

Shirts

$20.00+
Gym Bag

Gym Bag

$4.99
Glow in the Dark Cup

Glow in the Dark Cup

$1.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.99Out of stock

Secret Menu

Secret Menu Item 1

Secret Menu Item 1

$5.49

Download the FUEL App to Check out the Secret Menu! This month Bob Kelly from Fox 29 Created his favorite smoothie and $1 Benefits Chop. www.fuelrechargeyourself.com

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1225 Walnut street, philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Fuel image

