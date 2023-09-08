Main Menu

Burgers

The Bob

$20.00

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, double American cheese, double bacon, and fried egg

Bacon Blue

$18.00

Blue cheese crumbles, and double bacon

Mushroom Swiss

$17.00

Sauteed mushrooms, and swiss cheese

Bison Slopper

$18.00

Served open faced, smothered in pueblo green chile, topped with cheddar and bacon

Colorado

$17.00

Goat cheese, and roasted green chiles

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Drinks

Arnold Palmer Tea

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Peach Tea

$2.00

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Root Beer Can

$2.00

Sunkist Can

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Kids

Bison Dog and Fries

$7.50

Bison Dog served with a side of fries

Salad

Chef Salad

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, ham, chicken, roasted bison, boiled egg, diced avocado, tomato, cucumber, and choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Bison Bacon Cheddar Melt

$17.00

Roast bison, bacon, and cheddar on a toasted bun

Bison Cheesesteak

$16.00

Bison French Dip

$18.00

Roast bison, provolone, and au jus on a French baguette

Bison Gyro

$16.00

Seasoned ground bison, tzatziki, feta, lettuce, tomato, red onion on pita

Bison Pastrami on Rye

$17.00

Swiss, sauerkraut, and spicy mustard on toasted rye

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

House Made Chips

$5.00

Black Beans and Rice

$5.00

Veggie Skewer

$5.00

Pueblo Green Chile

$5.00

Pork green chile

Chimichurri Sauce

$2.00

Horsey Sauce

$2.00

Sriracha Ketchup

$2.00

Sriracha Mayo

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Asian Dressing

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Dessert

Grilled Fruit Shortcake

Grilled Fruit, Shortcake

$8.00

Chef Special

3 Course Short Rib meal

Short Rib Dinner Special (3 course)

$30.00