Fuel 53

review star

No reviews yet

637 Washington Street

Hanover, MA 02339

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage, egg & cheese
Large Iced Chai Latte

Hot Beverages

Small Hot Coffee

$2.25

Large Hot Coffee

$2.75

Hot Latte

$4.85

Steamed milk, two espresso shots

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamed milk and chocolate syrup

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamed milk and chocolate syrup

Small Hot Cappuccino

$3.50

Steamed milk foam, one espresso shot

Large Hot Cappuccino

$4.55

Steamed milk foam, two espresso shots

Small Hot Americano

$2.75

One espresso shot topped with hot water

Large Hot Americano

$3.50

Two espresso shots topped with hot water

Hot Tea

$2.50

Small Hot Chai Latte

$3.50

Chai tea base steamed with milk

Large Hot Chai Latte

$4.25

Chai tea base steamed with milk

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Forgotten Milk/Flavor

$0.50

Iced Beverages

Small Iced Coffee

$3.00

Large Iced Coffee

$4.00

Small Iced Latte

$4.00

Milk, one espresso shot

Large Iced Latte

$4.90

Milk, two espresso shots

Small Iced Americano

$3.25

One espresso shot topped with water over ice

Large Iced Americano

$4.25

Two espresso shots topped with water over ice

Small Iced Chai Latte

$3.75

Chai tea base, milk

Large Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Chai tea base, milk

Small Cold Brew

$3.50

Large Cold Brew

$4.00

Small Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75

Large Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25

Small Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$3.50

Small Refresher

$4.00

Iced tea, lemonade, fruit flavor

Large Refresher

$5.00

Iced tea, lemonade, fruit flavor

Redbull Infusion

$5.00

Redbull, fruit puree

Forgotten Milk/Flavor

$0.50

Frozen Beverages

Small Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk, chocolate syrup, blended with ice

Large Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Milk, chocolate syrup, blended with ice

Acai Boost Smoothie

$9.99

Acai, mixed fruit, coconut water

Green Monstah Smoothie

$7.95

Pineapple, spinach, green apple, coconut water

Peanut Butter Blast Smoothie

$8.95

Banana, chocolate, peanut butter, whole milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.95

Strawberry, banana, whole milk

Bottled Beverages

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.25

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Mott's Apple Juice

$2.25

Gatorade

$3.50

Poland Springs Water

$2.75

Propel

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$3.25

Bai Coconut Water

$4.00

AHA Seltzer

$2.50

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.75

Redbull

$3.75

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Mini Gatorade

$2.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, egg & cheese

$6.59

Toasted with butter

Sausage, egg & cheese

$5.99

Toasted with butter

Ham, egg & cheese

$6.09

Toasted with butter

Turkey, egg & cheese

$6.09

Toasted with butter

Bakery

Bagel

$2.00

Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.79

English Muffin

$2.00

Scone

$4.25

Muffin

$3.25

Apple Turnover

$4.50

Cinnamon Bun

$3.00

Apple Crumble Cake

$3.00

Cookie

$2.15

Brownie

$2.50

Blueberry Bread

$3.75

Toast

$2.50

Gingerbread Man

$3.00

Paninis

Tomato Pesto Panini

$9.99

Grilled tomato, pesto, mozzerella

Chipotle Mayo BLT

$11.99

Classic BLT grilled with chipotle mayo

Honey Mustard, Ham & Swiss Panini

$9.99

Grilled honey mustard, ham, swiss, tomato

Avocado Turkey Cheddar Panini

$11.99

Grilled avocado, turkey, cheddar, tomato

The Mikayla

$12.99

Custom Panini

$4.00

Snacks/Dry Goods

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Parfait

$4.50

Sunchips

$2.50

Skinny Pop

$2.50

Rice Krispie Treat

$2.25

Planters Nuts

$2.75

Cliff Protein Bar

$3.50

Kind Granola Bar

$3.00

Apple

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Banana

$1.25

Smartfood

$2.50

Siggy's Yogurt

$3.15

Cup charge

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fuel proudly serves Culture Coffee, OMG Bagels, and works with local dairy suppliers and bakeries to source the freshest, highest-quality offerings. Menu items are made to your specifications, ensuring you're fueled up and ready to take on anything life throws at you.

Location

637 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

