Fuel - OTR

Fuel is a new concept brought to you by the team behind Cincinnati’s Taste of Belgium restaurants. Our goal is to provide meals for healthy lifestyles that are nutritionally inspired. We start with a plant-based foundation of grains and lettuces, add lean proteins, and then top it all off with chef-made sauces and toppings. In the end, we’ve created a choose-your-own-adventure bowl concept like you’ve never experienced… Delicious food to Fuel an active lifestyle.