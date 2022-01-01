Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Fuel - OTR

1135 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Heavy on the Greens
Heavy on the Grains

Food

Heavy on the Grains

$11.00

Heavy on the Greens

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fuel is a new concept brought to you by the team behind Cincinnati’s Taste of Belgium restaurants. Our goal is to provide meals for healthy lifestyles that are nutritionally inspired. We start with a plant-based foundation of grains and lettuces, add lean proteins, and then top it all off with chef-made sauces and toppings. In the end, we’ve created a choose-your-own-adventure bowl concept like you’ve never experienced… Delicious food to Fuel an active lifestyle.

1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

