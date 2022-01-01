Fuel imageView gallery

Fuel Roosevelt Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

10090 roosevelt blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19116

Sharables

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Ciabatta topped with Fuel Guacamole, Crushed Red Pepper, Charred Corn, Feta, Fresh Basil

Fiesta Salsa

Fiesta Salsa

$7.95

Roma Tomatoes, Onions, Black Beans, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Jalapeño, Charred Corn

Basic Jawn Guacamole

Basic Jawn Guacamole

$7.95

Hand Smashed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Garlic

Kicked Up Spin Dip

Kicked Up Spin Dip

$8.95

Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Baked Sweet Potato Waffle Fries served with Spicy Ketchup

Toasted Hummus

Toasted Hummus

$8.95

Fuel's Famous Hummus with Fresh Lemon, and Smoked Paprika

Loaded Guacamole

Loaded Guacamole

$8.95

Hand Smashed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Garlic - Topped with Fiesta Salsa

Dragon Nachos

Dragon Nachos

$7.95

Gluten Free Tortilla Chips topped with Three Cheese Blend, Fresh Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Fresh Cilantro, Sriracha Drizzle

Soups

Soup of the Day Large

Soup of the Day Large

$4.69Out of stock
Soup of the Day Small

Soup of the Day Small

$3.89

Ask Team Member for Choice

Go Green

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Grape Tomato, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Dressing

Citrus Chopped Caesar Salad

Citrus Chopped Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chopped Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cruotons, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Grated Cheese, Fuel's Citrus Casesar Vinagrette (Contains Cheese)

Fuel Greek Salad

Fuel Greek Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Feta, Grape Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Fuel's Greek Vinaigrette (Contains Cheese)

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.95

Fresh Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Grape Tomato, Candied Pecans, Fuel's Berry Vinaigrette

Deconstructed Guacamole Salad

Deconstructed Guacamole Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Fuel's Creamy Avocado Dressing

Backyard BBQ Salad

Backyard BBQ Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Grape Tomato, Crispy Shallots, Shredded Cheddar, Fuel's BBQ Dressing

Ridiculously Delicious Kale

Ridiculously Delicious Kale

$9.95

Chopped Kale,. Sweet Potato, Feta, Dried Cranberry, Red Onion, Toasted Asian Sesame Dressing

Burgers

Fuel Turkey Burger

Fuel Turkey Burger

$9.95

Turkey Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Smokey Black Bean Burger

Smokey Black Bean Burger

$9.95Out of stock

Quinoa Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Rice Power Bowl

Asian Power Bowl

Asian Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki Sauce

Spicy Thai Power Bowl

Spicy Thai Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro

Sweet Potato Power Bowl

Sweet Potato Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Creamy Mushroom Sauce Topped with Parmesan and Crispy Shallots

Mediterranean Power Bowl

Mediterranean Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata, Feta, Greek Dressings, Tzatziki Drizzle, Smoked Paprika

Avocado Power Bowl

Avocado Power Bowl

$9.49

Steamed Brown Rice, Fiesta Salsa, Fresh Guacamole, Fresh Cilantro, Creamy Avocado Sauce

Artisan Sandwiches

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Garlic Spread, Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Signature Spinach Dip

The Veggie Stacker

The Veggie Stacker

$9.95

Roasted Zucchini, Squash, Vine Ripened Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$9.95

Oven Roasted Turkey, Pesto, Roma Tomato, Shredded Mozzarella, Mixed Greens

South Philly

South Philly

$9.95

Roasted Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Spread

Spicy Chicken Thai Crunch

Spicy Chicken Thai Crunch

$9.95

Roasted Chicken, Peanut Sauce, Carrots, Fresh Basil, Cucumber, Crispy Shallots

Spicy Tofu Thai Crunch

Spicy Tofu Thai Crunch

$9.95

Roasted Tofu, Peanut Sauce, Carrots, Fresh Basil, Cucumber, Crispy Shallots

T.B.B.M

T.B.B.M

$9.95

Vine Ripened Roma Tomato, Garlic Spread, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Mixed Greens, Aged Balsamic Reduction

LGBTQ

LGBTQ

$9.95

Lettuce, Guacamole, Turkey Bacon, Tomato with Queso (Feta). $1 Benefits Local LGBTQ Charities

PitaDias

Jerk Mushroom PitaDia

Jerk Mushroom PitaDia

$9.29

Roasted Mushroom, Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Red Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Mozzarella Stuffed in Pita and Grilled

Cali PitaDia

Cali PitaDia

$9.29

Fresh Guacamole, Extra Sharp Cheddar, Sweet Potato Fries, Fresh Spinach Stuffed in Pita and Grilled

Pesto PitaDia

Pesto PitaDia

$9.29

Basil Pesto, Vine Ripened Roma Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella stuffed in Pita and Grilled

Smoothie Bowl

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.29

FREE Unlimited Toppings

Juice Bar

Green Tea Matcha

Green Tea Matcha

$5.19

Choice of Milk blended with Japanese Green Tea Matcha

Avocado Shake

Avocado Shake

$5.19

Avocado, Spinach, Pineapple Juice, Honey

Green Machine

Green Machine

$5.19

Mango, Pineapple Juice, Honey, Banana, Spianch, Kale

Give me a Tan

Give me a Tan

$5.19

Carrot, Oj, Ginger

Orange Mango

Orange Mango

$5.19

Oj, Mango, Spinach

Hulk

Hulk

$5.19

Cucumber, Spinach, Lemon, Apple Juice

Smoothie Bar

Dragon Fly Taro Frappe

Dragon Fly Taro Frappe

$5.19Out of stock

Choice of Milk blended with a Taro Dragon Fruit Frappe Blend

Pineapple Power Lunch

Pineapple Power Lunch

$5.19

Pineapple Juice, Straberry, Banana, Non Fat Yogurt

Wake Me Up

Wake Me Up

$5.19

Strawberry, Spinach, Banan, Apple Juice, Non Fat Yogurt

Fruit Fruzzion

Fruit Fruzzion

$5.19

Strawberry, Raspberry, Apple Juice, Banana

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.19

Cold Brew blended with Chocolate and a Mocha Frappe Blend

Protein Buster

Protein Buster

$5.19

Milk, 25g Whey Protein, Peanut Butter, Honey, Banana

Zen

Zen

$5.19

Cucumber, Mango, Pineapple Juice

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$5.19

Acai Berry, Pomegranate, Blueberry

Detox

Detox

$5.19

Acai Berry, Pomegranate, Blueberry

Mango Lime

Mango Lime

$5.19

OJ, Mango, Fresh Lime, Non Fat Yogurt

Coffee Bar

Cold Brew

$2.50

Drinks

Honest Black Tea

Honest Black Tea

$3.39Out of stock
Simply Lemonade

Simply Lemonade

$3.39

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.99

Coke Zero

$2.75
White Raspberry Simply Lemonade

White Raspberry Simply Lemonade

$3.39
Honest Green Tea

Honest Green Tea

$3.39Out of stock
White Mango Honest Tea

White Mango Honest Tea

$3.39Out of stock

Extras

Chips

$1.89

Merch

Fuel Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Shirts

Shirts

$20.00+
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.99
Gym Bag

Gym Bag

$4.99
Glow in the Dark Cup

Glow in the Dark Cup

$1.00

Secret Menu

Secret Menu Item 1

Secret Menu Item 1

$5.49

Download the FUEL App to Check out the Secret Menu! This month Bob Kelly from Fox 29 Created his favorite smoothie and $1 Benefits Chop. www.fuelrechargeyourself.com

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10090 roosevelt blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19116

Directions

Gallery
Fuel image

