- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- East Passyunk Crossing
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Fuel - South Philly
Fuel South Philly
1,095 Reviews
$
1917 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sharables
Avocado Toast
Ciabatta topped with Fuel Guacamole, Crushed Red Pepper, Charred Corn, Feta, Fresh Basil
Fiesta Salsa
Roma Tomatoes, Onions, Black Beans, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Jalapeño, Charred Corn
Basic Jawn Guacamole
Hand Smashed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Garlic
Kicked Up Spin Dip
Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked
Sweet Potato Fries
Baked Sweet Potato Waffle Fries served with Spicy Ketchup
Toasted Hummus
Fuel's Famous Hummus with Fresh Lemon, and Smoked Paprika
Loaded Guacamole
Hand Smashed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Garlic - Topped with Fiesta Salsa
Dragon Nachos
Gluten Free Tortilla Chips topped with Three Cheese Blend, Fresh Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Fresh Cilantro, Sriracha Drizzle
Hatch Chili Queso
Three Cheese Queso Infused with Fire Roasted Hatch Chilis
Go Green
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Grape Tomato, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Dressing
Citrus Chopped Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cruotons, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Grated Cheese, Fuel's Citrus Casesar Vinagrette (Contains Cheese)
Fuel Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Feta, Grape Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Fuel's Greek Vinaigrette (Contains Cheese)
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Grape Tomato, Candied Pecans, Fuel's Berry Vinaigrette
Deconstructed Guacamole Salad
Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Fuel's Creamy Avocado Dressing
Backyard BBQ Salad
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Grape Tomato, Crispy Shallots, Shredded Cheddar, Fuel's BBQ Dressing
Ridiculously Delicious Kale
Chopped Kale,. Sweet Potato, Feta, Dried Cranberry, Red Onion, Toasted Asian Sesame Dressing
Burgers
Rice Power Bowl
Asian Power Bowl
Steamed Brown Rice, Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki Sauce
Tikka Masala Power Bowl
Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Curry Tikka Masala Sauce, Cool Yogurt Drizzle, Sriracha Drizzle
Spicy Thai Power Bowl
Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro
Sweet Potato Power Bowl
Steamed Brown Rice, Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Creamy Mushroom Sauce Topped with Parmesan and Crispy Shallots
Mediterranean Power Bowl
Steamed Brown Rice, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata, Feta, Greek Dressings, Tzatziki Drizzle, Smoked Paprika
Avocado Power Bowl
Steamed Brown Rice, Fiesta Salsa, Fresh Guacamole, Fresh Cilantro, Creamy Avocado Sauce