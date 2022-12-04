Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Fuel South Philly

1,095 Reviews

$

1917 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sharables

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Ciabatta topped with Fuel Guacamole, Crushed Red Pepper, Charred Corn, Feta, Fresh Basil

Fiesta Salsa

Fiesta Salsa

$7.95

Roma Tomatoes, Onions, Black Beans, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Jalapeño, Charred Corn

Basic Jawn Guacamole

Basic Jawn Guacamole

$7.95

Hand Smashed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Garlic

Kicked Up Spin Dip

Kicked Up Spin Dip

$8.95

Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Baked Sweet Potato Waffle Fries served with Spicy Ketchup

Toasted Hummus

Toasted Hummus

$8.95

Fuel's Famous Hummus with Fresh Lemon, and Smoked Paprika

Loaded Guacamole

Loaded Guacamole

$8.95

Hand Smashed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Garlic - Topped with Fiesta Salsa

Dragon Nachos

Dragon Nachos

$9.95

Gluten Free Tortilla Chips topped with Three Cheese Blend, Fresh Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Fresh Cilantro, Sriracha Drizzle

Hatch Chili Queso

Hatch Chili Queso

$8.95Out of stock

Three Cheese Queso Infused with Fire Roasted Hatch Chilis

Soups

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.89

Ask Team Member for Choice

Go Green

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Grape Tomato, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Dressing

Citrus Chopped Caesar Salad

Citrus Chopped Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chopped Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cruotons, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Grated Cheese, Fuel's Citrus Casesar Vinagrette (Contains Cheese)

Fuel Greek Salad

Fuel Greek Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Feta, Grape Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Fuel's Greek Vinaigrette (Contains Cheese)

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Grape Tomato, Candied Pecans, Fuel's Berry Vinaigrette

Deconstructed Guacamole Salad

Deconstructed Guacamole Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Fuel's Creamy Avocado Dressing

Backyard BBQ Salad

Backyard BBQ Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Grape Tomato, Crispy Shallots, Shredded Cheddar, Fuel's BBQ Dressing

Ridiculously Delicious Kale

Ridiculously Delicious Kale

$9.95

Chopped Kale,. Sweet Potato, Feta, Dried Cranberry, Red Onion, Toasted Asian Sesame Dressing

Burgers

Fuel Turkey Burger

Fuel Turkey Burger

$9.95Out of stock

Turkey Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Smokey Black Bean Burger

Smokey Black Bean Burger

$9.95

Quinoa Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Rice Power Bowl

Asian Power Bowl

Asian Power Bowl

$9.95

Steamed Brown Rice, Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki Sauce

Tikka Masala Power Bowl

Tikka Masala Power Bowl

$9.95Out of stock

Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Curry Tikka Masala Sauce, Cool Yogurt Drizzle, Sriracha Drizzle

Spicy Thai Power Bowl

Spicy Thai Power Bowl

$9.95

Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro

Sweet Potato Power Bowl

Sweet Potato Power Bowl

$9.95

Steamed Brown Rice, Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Creamy Mushroom Sauce Topped with Parmesan and Crispy Shallots

Mediterranean Power Bowl

Mediterranean Power Bowl

$9.95

Steamed Brown Rice, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata, Feta, Greek Dressings, Tzatziki Drizzle, Smoked Paprika

Avocado Power Bowl

Avocado Power Bowl

$9.95

Steamed Brown Rice, Fiesta Salsa, Fresh Guacamole, Fresh Cilantro, Creamy Avocado Sauce

Artisan Sandwiches