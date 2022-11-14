Main picView gallery

Fuel4Life Cafe 2070 Rt 52 building 300

review star

No reviews yet

2070 Rt 52 building 300

Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuscan Chicken Panini

Breakfast

2 Eggs on a Roll

$1.99

Eggs any style on hard roll, white, wheat, rye, bread or a wrap

2 Eggs with Cheese on a Roll

$2.29

Choice of Bread and Cheese

2 Eggs, Cheese & Meat on a Roll

$3.25

Choose your desired meat choice, cheese, and bread options

Omelets

$3.99

Choice of cheese, meat, veggies

Egg Whites, Chicken or Turkey in Whole Wheat Wrap

$5.99

Toast

$1.00

Donut

$1.25

Muffin

$2.00

Bagel Plain or with Butter

$1.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.25

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Egg White, Whole Wheat Wrap

$6.99

Steak and eggs

$6.45

Bacon & Egg

$2.99

Cereal

$1.25

Milk

$1.25

Yogurt

$4.00

Butter Roll

$1.25

Single Pancake

$2.99

Breakfast Platter

$3.99

2 eggs, meat, toast, pancakes

Double Pancakes

$3.99

Pop Tarts

$1.25

Yogurt - Smaller

$3.25

Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Chicken, buffalo sauce, your choice of bleu cheese or ranch, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

Steak Wrap

$6.99

Steak, with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms unless different toppings chosen

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Balsamic Dressing, chicken, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

Chicken Mango Salsa Wrap

$6.99

Chicken with our mango salsa mix (diced mango, onions, cilantro, and lime juice) plus lettuce and choice of other toppings

Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Zucchini and squash plus your choice of other veggie toppings

Build your own Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Dont see the exact chicken wrap on the menu? Build your own choosing your choice of wrap, cheese, toppings, and dressings to fully customize your preferances!

Sandwiches

American Combo

$6.49

Ham, turkey, roast beef, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

Italian Combo

$6.49

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Pastrami or Corned Beef Reuben

$6.49

Choose from Pastrami or corned beef, served on rye bread with sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.

Buffalo Chicken

$6.49

Turkey

$5.49

Turkey with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Ham

$5.49

Ham with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

BLT

$5.49

BLTA

$6.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.49

Roast Beef

$5.49

Roast Beef with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Corned Beef

$5.49

Corned Beef with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Pastrami

$5.49

Pastrami with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Pepperoni/Salami

$5.49

Choice of Pepperoni/Salami with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Chicken Salad Melt

$6.49

Tuna Melt

$6.49

Paninis

Cilantro Lime Chicken Panini

$8.99

Chicken, cilantro, sauteed peppers, and squeezed lime juice on a panini

Tex-Mex Panini with Salsa

$8.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, salsa, cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Panini

$8.99

Chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, caeser dressing

Tuscan Chicken Panini

$8.99

Chicken, Pesto, Arugula, Sun dried tomato, Mozzarella cheese

Turkey Avocado Panini

$8.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Hot/specials

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Meat Quesadilla

$8.49
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2070 Rt 52 building 300, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Directions

