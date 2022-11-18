Main picView gallery

Fuel4Life Cafe Building 710

2070 rt 52

Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Popular Items

BYO Burger 8oz
Turkey
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Breakfast

2 Eggs on a Roll

$1.99

Eggs any style of hard roll

2 Eggs with Cheese on a Roll

$2.29

2 Eggs, Cheese & Meat on a Roll

$3.25

Omelets

$3.99

Choice of cheese, meat, veggies

Breakfast Platter

$3.99

2 eggs, meat, toast, pancakes

Toast

$1.00

Donut

$1.25

Muffin

$2.00

Bagel Plain or with Butter

$1.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.25

Egg Whites, Chicken or Turkey in Whole Wheat Wrap

$5.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Egg White, Whole Wheat Wrap

$6.99

Single Pancake

$2.99

Double Pancakes

$3.99

Steak and eggs

$6.45

Hard Roll W/butter

$1.99

Poptart

$2.00

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce Tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Steak Wrap

$8.99

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Mango Salsa Wrap

$8.99

Chicken, Fresh Mango Salsa

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Burgers

BYO Burger 4oz

$4.49

BYO Burger 8oz

$5.99

Veggie burger

$6.99

Paninis

Cilantro Lime Chicken Panini

$8.99

Tex-Mex Panini with Salsa

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Panini

$8.99

Chicken Pesto Panini

$8.99

Chicken, Pesti, Arugula, Sun dried tomato W. Cheese

Turkey Avocado Panini

$8.99

Sliced London Broil Panini

$8.99

Sandwiches

American Combo

$6.99

Italian Combo

$6.99

Pastrami or Corned Beef Rueben

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken

$6.99

Chicken Cutlet

$6.99

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Chicken Salad Melt

$6.99

BLTA

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.99

Ham

$5.49

Turkey

$5.49

Roast Beef

$5.49

Corned Beef

$5.49

Pastrami

$5.49

BLT

$5.49

Griled Cheese

$3.49

Pepperoni

$5.49

Bologna

$5.49

America Cheese

$5.49

Cheddar

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$6.99

Grilled Chicken

$6.49

Hot/Sides

Quesadilla

$8.49

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.50

Order of Fries

$3.49

Order of Onion Rings

$3.49

Side Of Fries

$2.49

Dessert

Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$2.00

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Beverage

Small Coffee

$1.25

Large Coffee

$1.75

Tea

$1.25

Soda

$2.25

C-4

$3.00

Starbucks Drink

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$1.00

Small Water Bottle

$1.50

Lipton Iced Tea

$2.25

Juice

$2.00

Large Water Bottle

$2.50

SPECIALS

Chicken San

$9.00

French Toast

$2.99

Extra meat

Extra Meat

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2070 rt 52, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Directions

Main pic

