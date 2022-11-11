Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Fuel Cafe 5th Street Walker's Point

review star

No reviews yet

630 S. Fifth St

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Cafe Drinks

Americano

Hot water topped with espresso

Banana Milk

$5.50

Vanilla or Chocolate, Choice of Oat, Almond, or Whole Milk, Blended with Stone Creek Jet Black Cold Brew, Ice and a Whole Banana.

Cappuccino

Espresso with Steamed Milk & Foam

Chai Latte

Rishi Masala Chai Concentrate with Choice of Oat, Almond or Whole Milk

Coffee

Rotating Drip Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00

Stone Creek Jet Black Cold Brew

Cortado

$3.00

2 oz of Espresso and 2 oz of your choice of steamed Oat, Almond, or Whole Milk

Decaf Coffee

Stone Creek Decafe Cream City Blend

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Stone Creek Decaf Cream City Blend

Espresso

$3.00

2 oz of Stone Creek Green Bike Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Coco Mix with steamed choice of Oat, Almond, or Whole Milk.

Latte

Espresso with choice of steamed Oat, Almond, or Whole Milk

Rishi Tea's

$4.00

Choice of Rishi tea blend with hot water

Sport Tea

$3.00

Colectivo Sport Tea

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Half Seasonal Drip Coffee and Half Steamed Milk

Snacks

Bacon Crack

Bacon Crack

$6.00

Thick cut bacon, sugared & peppered

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$8.00

Citrus soy or Guajillo/hoisin or Nashville hot or vegan buffalo with ranch or blue cheese

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fresh curds from Clockshadow Creamery. Battered and served with ranch dipping sauce.

Dipping Sauces

$0.50

Add a side of dipping sauce for just $0.50

Hummus Duo

Hummus Duo

$10.00

House made classic and chipotle hummus, seasonal veggie medley, crostinis

Milwaukee Pretzel

Milwaukee Pretzel

$10.00

Two locally made pretzels (Milwaukee Pretzel Company) served with beer cheese & dijonnaise dipping sauces.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fries tossed in truffle oil, garlic parmesan seasoning, and served with garlic aioli

Vegan Chorizo Nachos

Vegan Chorizo Nachos

$9.00

House made chips, vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, vegan cheese & Vegan ranch crema

Stuffed Jalapeño Pretzel

Stuffed Jalapeño Pretzel

$8.00

Milwaukee Pretzel Co. Pretzel stuffed with pickled jalapeno, Gruyere cheese & dijonnaise. Served with beer cheese sauce

N/A Beverages

Lagunita Hop Water

$4.00

Lakefront Riverwest Stein N/A

$6.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.50

Sprecher Cream Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Botanicals Grapefruit

$2.50

Botanicals Tumeric Saffron

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50

Liquid Death (Still)

$2.00

Liquid Death (Sparkling)

$3.00

Liquid Death (Mango)

$3.00

Liquid Death (Lime)

$3.00

Liquid Death (Berry)

$3.00

La Croix Can

$1.50

Untitled Arts Watermelon Gose

$8.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches automatically served with French Fries.
BLT

BLT

$10.00

A classic pairing of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toasted brioche (Add *egg or substitute Bacon Crack +$1.50)

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

7oz *burger patty topped with an over medium *egg, bacon, American cheese, sliced onions, pickles, spicy mayo, on a brioche bun and served with house breakfast reds

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Brioche and American cheese grilled to perfection

Picnic Fried Chicken

Picnic Fried Chicken

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot honey drizzle, spicy mayo, on a toasted Martin’s potato roll

(MELT) Portobello Melt

(MELT) Portobello Melt

$12.00

Savory portobello, braised kale, roasted red pepper, melted Gruyere, green goddess dressing, baguette

Smashburger

Smashburger

$11.00

7 oz *burger patty, American cheese, onion, pickles, lettuce, mayo on a toasted Martin’s potato roll

Smoked Turkey Melt

Smoked Turkey Melt

$13.00

Smoked turkey, Swiss, arugula, honey balsamic reduced onions, chimichurri mayo, on a toasted baguette

Vegan Sloppy Joe

Vegan Sloppy Joe

$10.00

Seasoned vegan crumbles tossed in house made sauce, shaved onion, pickles, on a toasted Martin’s potato roll

(BURGER) Fuel Burger

(BURGER) Fuel Burger

$16.00

Grilled angus *beef patty, white cheddar, House made bacon crack, lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy mayo, BBQ sauce, on a toasted pretzel bun

(BURGER) Portobello Beef Burger

(BURGER) Portobello Beef Burger

$14.00

Grilled angus *beef patty, portobello mushroom, gruyere cheese, arugula, fried onions strings, garlic aioli, on a toasted brioche bun

Soup, Salad, & Bowls

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, watermelon radish, green apple, quinoa, tossed with shallot vinaigrette dressing

Tinga Salad

Tinga Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, mixed greens, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, tortilla chips, tossed with ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, tossed with caesar dressing

Blackened Salmon Nicoise

Blackened Salmon Nicoise

$17.00

Grilled *salmon, fingerling potatoes, greenbeans, kalamata olives, wild wonder tomatoes, hard boiled *egg, shallot vinaigrette

(BOWL) Fuel Bowl

(BOWL) Fuel Bowl

$14.00

Grilled chicken, brown rice, quinoa, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, avocado, side of citrus soy

Vegan Chili

Vegan Chili

$6.00

Seasoned TVP, kidney & black beans, celery, onion & chili spices topped with vegan cheddar, crema & raw onion; tortilla chips

Salmon Plate

$20.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Brown rice & quinoa blend, and a Saffron Red Pepper Coulis

Big Ass Board

$30.00

Soup Of Day : Tomato

$6.50

Topped with queso fresco, cilantro, pico, crema, tortilla strips, avocado (available vegan)

Sides

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side Avocado Slices

$3.00

Side Protein

Sauces

$0.50

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Breakfast Reds

$3.00

Breakfast Sides

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Fuel Cafe 5th Street image
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

