Fuel 211 Rutledge Ave

211 Rutledge Ave

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings

$7.00+

Jerk, Buffalo or Mango BBQ, spicy ranch & Fuel pickles

Fuel Sampler

$13.50

Melty queso, guacamole, pineapple-habanero salsa & roasted tomato salsa + tortilla chips

Guacamole

$12.00

Avocado, cilantro, fresh lime with tortilla chips & grilled tortillas

Loaded Taco Fries

$15.00

Hand-cut fries, taco spice, braised pork, melty queso, pickled red onion, pico de gallo

Nachos

$8.00+

Roasted chicken, braised pork, chorizo or veggie. Melty queso, pico de gallo, lime creama + tortilla chips

Queso Carne

$10.00

Melty queso, chorizo, tortilla chips & grilled tortillas

Roasted Corn Chowder

$4.50+

Bacon, jalapeno, lime, creama

Street Corn

$4.50

Grilled corn, chili lime mayo, queso fresco

Tacos

1 Taco

2 Tacos

3 Tacos

The Big Papi Quesadilla

$10.00

Shredded jack cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, roasted tomato salsa, lime crema

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Salads & Bowls

Fried Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, coconut crusted goat cheese, spiced cashews, diced mango, fresh strawberries, orange balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Jerk Chicken Salad

$16.00

Butter lettuce, roasted corn, avocado, bacon, carrot, roasted cherry tomato, pickled red onion, pepitas, avocado ranch

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens, roasted cherry tomato, pickled red onion, sliced apple, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, champagne vinaigrette

Island Rice Bowl

$13.00

Seasoned rice, black beans, roasted corn, guacamole, Caribbean slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, pickled red onion.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with a choice of one side. All sandwiches served on a brown's court bakery bun

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Pepper jack, fresh grilled pineapple, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cilantro mojo *contains nuts

Cantina Classic

$16.50

Two 4oz patties, cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, fuel pickles, fill up sauce

Chorizo Burger

$16.50

Pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado crema

Fish Sandwich

$16.50

Seasonal fresh catch, grilled or fried, iceberg lettuce, sweet pepper relish, cilantro mojo

Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Applewood smoked bacon, fresh grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, cilantro mojo

Sides

Black Beans

$4.50

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.50

Island Rice

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Slaw

$4.50

Spicy Boiled Peanuts

$4.50

Sweet Plantains

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Sweets

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

four layer devil's food cake, chocolate syrup & columbian semi-sweet chocolate fudge icing

Plantain Cake

$9.00

Sugar bake shop four layer cake, brown sugar, butter, rum, topped with cream cheese icing & warm rum sauce

Plantains + Coconut Gelato

$9.00

Warm rum sauce

Add Ons

Queso Side

$3.00

Guac Side

$3.00

Roasted Tomato Salsa

$1.00

Pineapple Habenero Salsa

$1.00

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Orange Balsamic

$0.50

Champagne Vin

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Lime Crema

$0.50

Cilantro Mojo

$0.50

Fill-Up Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Mango BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Liquid Death

$5.00

Water

Sprite

$2.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Beer

Austin Eastciders - Blood Orange Cider

$8.00

Bells - Two Hearted

$7.00

Terrapin - Peach Tea American IPA

$9.00

Indigo Reef - Shelly Beach

$9.00

Lo-Fi - Blueberry Wheat

$7.00

Miller - High Life

$3.00

Pacifico - Mexican Lager

$4.00

Palmetto - Amber Ale

$3.00

SN - Powder Day IPA

$8.00

Snafu - Sublime in a Coconut

$9.00

Sycamore - Mountain Candy

$9.00

Tideland Imperial Stout

$10.00

UFO White Ale

$7.00

Yazoo - Hop Perfect IPA

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Topo Lemon

$5.00

Topo Mango

$5.00

Topo Pineapple

$5.00

Topo Strawberry

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

KIDS

KIDS Cheeseburger

$7.00

KIDS Cheese Quesdilla

$6.00

KIDS Chicken Quesdilla

$7.00

KIDS Chips and Queso

$7.00

KIDS Chips and Salsa

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fuel Cantina is an island-inspired restaurant with all your favorites located right in the heart of downtown Charleston! Look forward to authentic jerk chicken sandwiches, fish tacos, burgers and fries, fresh salads, handcrafted tropical drinks, and ice cold beer — we offer something for everyone. Come in and enjoy!

211 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

