Fuel 211 Rutledge Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fuel Cantina is an island-inspired restaurant with all your favorites located right in the heart of downtown Charleston! Look forward to authentic jerk chicken sandwiches, fish tacos, burgers and fries, fresh salads, handcrafted tropical drinks, and ice cold beer — we offer something for everyone. Come in and enjoy!
Location
211 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bon Banh Mi Southeast Asian Kitchen - DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON
No Reviews
162 Spring St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant