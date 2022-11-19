Restaurant header imageView gallery

FuelGood Meal Prep

1171 homestead rd suite 120

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Popular Items

Chicken Breast
Steak
Chicken Breast (5pk)

Protein

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$10.99+
Chicken Thigh

Chicken Thigh

$10.99+
Steak

Steak

$12.99+
Ground Beef

Ground Beef

$12.99+
Ground Turkey

Ground Turkey

$12.99+
Plant Based Meatballs

Plant Based Meatballs

$13.44+
Plant Based Nuggets

Plant Based Nuggets

$14.99+
Swai

Swai

$13.99+
Shrimp

Shrimp

$13.99+

Mon - Thur 5 miles + distance delivery 930am to 12 pm time frame on Monday. 930am to 11 am for Tues -thurs.place order day ahead for delivery San Jose , Palo alto , Menlo park, Sunnyvale ,Fremont, Los Gatos , Saratoga, Willow glen. Write address In notes

$20.00

Breakfast

Protein Waffle

Protein Waffle

$7.00
Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

5 Pack Breakfast Bowl

$47.45

5 Pack Protein Waffle

$33.25

Sauces

Teriyaki Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$1.00
Red Sauce

Red Sauce

$1.00
G Sauce

G Sauce

$1.00

Packs

Chicken Breast (5pk)

Chicken Breast (5pk)

$52.20+

Steak (5pk)

$61.70+

Chicken Thigh (5pk)

$52.20+

Ground Beef (5pk)

$61.70+

Ground Turkey (5pk)

$61.70+

Swai (5pk)

$66.45+

Shrimp (5pk)

$66.45+
Chicken Breast (8pk)

Chicken Breast (8pk)

$83.52+

Chicken Thigh (8pk)

$83.52+

Steak (8pk)

$98.72+

Ground Beef (8pk)

$98.72+

Ground Turkey (8pk)

$98.72+

Swai (8pk)

$106.32+

Shrimp (8pk)

$106.32+
Chicken Breast (10pk)

Chicken Breast (10pk)

$104.40+

Chicken Thigh (10pk)

$104.40+

Steak (10pk)

$112.44+

Ground Beef (10pk)

$112.44+

Ground Turkey (10pk)

$104.40+

Swai (10pk)

$112.44+

Shrimp (10pk)

$112.44+

Chicken Thigh (15pk)

$156.61+

Chicken Breast (15pk)

$156.61+

Steak (15pk)

$185.11+

Ground Beef (15pk)

$185.11+

Ground Turkey (15pk)

$185.11+

Swai (15pk)

$199.36+

Shrimp (15pk)

$199.36+

Chicken Breast (20pk)

$208.81+

Chicken Thigh (20pk)

$208.81+

Steak (20pk)

$246.81+

Ground Beef (20pk)

$246.81+

Ground Turkey (20pk)

$246.81+

Swai (20pk)

$265.81+

Shrimp (20pk)

$265.81+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Meal prep clean eatery . Signature smoked meat , chicken , fish and plant based options. Order custom meals or packs of meals that last for 3 to 4 days clean custom and convenient. Pop food in microwave and heat for about two to two and half min and your clean healthy meal is ready to go.

Location

1171 homestead rd suite 120, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Directions

