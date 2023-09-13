!Family Favorites

!John Ross

$11.25

Crispy Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, served with Beans & Rice

!Olivia

$11.75

Two Cheese Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, a Copita of Chile con Queso, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Grandkid Special

$6.75

Burrito dinner, your choice of Meat & Topping. Served with Beans & Rice.

!Fuentes Special

$25.00

8oz Ribeye Steak topped with Spanish Sauce, served with an Enchilada, Guacamole Salad, Beans, Rice, and choice of Tortillas.

!For The Kids

!Child's Quesadilla

$7.50

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla, your choice of filling, and Monterey jack cheese. Served with Beans and Rice.

!Child's Chicken Strips

$8.50

Three pieces of Tender Chicken Strips served with Fries or Baked Potato and your choice of Salad or Cole slaw.

!Child's Mexican Plate

$7.50

Your choice of Taco or Enchilada. Served with Beans and rice.

!Hamburgers

!Hamburger

$9.25

Made with Fresh Ground Beef. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & choice of Fries or Onion Rings

!Cheeseburger

$9.75

Made with Fresh Ground Beef. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & choice of Fries or Onion Rings

!Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25

Made with Fresh Ground Beef. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & choice of Fries or Onion Rings

!Chili Cheeseburger

$10.25

Made with Fresh Ground Beef. Served with Chili and Cheese & choice of Fries or Onion Rings

!Sandwiches

!BLT

$7.75

made with Bacon, Lettuce , Tomato, and Mayonnaise. Served with Fries

!Grilled Cheese

$5.75

made with Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fries.

!Calavasa

!Small Chicken Calavasa

$12.50

Made with 1 Chicken Breast, Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini

!Large Chicken Calavasa

$13.50

Made with 2 Chicken Breasts, Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini

!Beef Calavasa

$14.50

Made with Beef Fajita, Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini

!Shrimp Calavasa

$17.50

Made with Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini

!Vegetarian Calavasa

$9.75

Made with Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini

!Mexican Specialties

!Downtowner

$14.75

Two Chicken Breasts topped with Chile con Queso, served with Beans, Rice, choice of Tortillas and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Midtowner

$13.75

One Chicken Breast topped with Chile con Queso, served with Beans, Rice, choice of Tortillas and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Acapulco

$10.25

Two Chalupas, one Beef, one Bean, both topped with Cheese and Guacamole.

!Stuffed Peppers

$12.75

Two Bell Peppers filled with Ground Beef, topped with Spanish Sauce and Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice & choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Combination Plate

$13.25

Two Beef Tacos & Two Cheese Enchiladas with Chili sauce. Served with Beans and Rice.

!Chile Relleno

$13.75

Anaheim Pepper filled with Ground Beef, fried in an Egg, topped with Spanish Sauce, and Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw

!Guiso

$15.25

Stew Meat simmered in a Seasoned Sauce, served with Beans, Rice, choice of Tortillas, and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Mexican Lunch

$11.75

Cheese Enchiladas, Tamale, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Deluxe Mexican Plate

$14.75

Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, Tamale, Beans, Rice, and Guacamole Salad.

!Mexican Dinner

$13.75

Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, Tamale, Beans and Rice.

!Copitas

$9.75

Three Filled Corn Tortilla Cups: One Ground Beef, One Bean, and One Guacamole.

!Chicken a la Mexicana

$15.25

Chicken Fajita Meat grilled with Jalapenos, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes. served with Beans, Rice, choice of Tortillas, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Beef Flautas

$12.25

Three Corn Tortillas rolled with Beef Taco Meat, then grilled. Served with Guacamole, Beans, Rice and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Chicken Flautas

$12.25

Three Corn Tortillas rolled with Shredded Chicken, then grilled. Served with Guacamole, Beans, Rice and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw

!Tamale Plate

$11.00

3 Tamales with Chili Sauce on top. Served with Rice and Beans.

!Enchiladas

!Skinny Enchiladas

$11.25

Two Chicken Enchiladas topped with Spanish sauce, served with Whole Beans, Rice, and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw. ONLY 5 GRAMS of FAT!

!Cheese Enchiladas

$11.25

Two Cheese Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Beef Enchiladas

$12.25

Two Beef Taco Meat Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Chicken Enchiladas

$12.25

Two Shredded Chicken Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Spinach Enchiladas

$12.25

Two Spinach Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Guacamole Enchiladas

$12.25

Two Guacamole Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.95

Two Shrimp Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Rancheras Enchiladas

$13.25

Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Guacamole or Spinach filling layered between Flat Corn Tortillas. Served with Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Burritos

!Bean Burrito

$3.75

Flour tortilla filled with Refried Beans.

!Taco Meat Burrito

$3.75

Flour tortilla filled with Beef Taco Meat.

!Shredded Chicken Burrito

$3.75

Flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken.

!Guiso Burrito

$3.75

Flour tortilla filled with Guiso.

!Chicken Fajita Burrito

$6.95

Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken Fajita Meat, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.

!Beef Fajita Burrito

$6.95

Flour tortilla filled with Beef Fajita Meat, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.

!Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$7.95

Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.

!Mix Fajita Burrito

$7.25

Flour Tortilla filled with a combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita, and Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.

!Steaks

!Tenders a la Mexicana

$30.00

Tender Steak Filet cuts, seasoned with our own Dry Rub and grilled with Jalapenos, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with a Plain Cheese Enchilada, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, and your choice of Tortillas.

!Tenders

$25.00

Tender Steak Filet cuts, seasoned with our own Dry Rub. Served with Fries or Baked Potato, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

8 oz Beef Cutlet dipped in our Special Breading, covered with our Home Style Cream Gravy. Served with Fries or Baked Potato & your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Carnitas

$15.95

Beef Sirloin Carnitas, served with Borracho Beans, Guacamole, choice of Fries of Baked Potato and your choice of Tortillas.

!Hamburger Steak

$12.75

Fresh Ground Beef, hand packed, grilled with Sliced Onions and topped with Brown Gravy. Served with Fries or a Baked Potato & choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Steak a la Mexicana

$22.75

Sirloin Steak Strips, grilled with Jalapenos, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with a Plain Cheese Enchilada, Beans, Rice, Guacamole & choice of Tortillas.

!Steak Fingers

$12.25

Beef Cutlets, dipped in our Special Breading. Served with Fries or Baked Potato & choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Ribeye Steak

$21.00

8oz Ribeye Steak served with French Fries or Baked Potato, and your choice of Cole Slaw or Salad

!Fajitas

grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.

!Beef Fajitas for One

$20.95

Beef Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.

!Beef Fajitas for Two

$39.95

Beef Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.

!Chicken Fajitas for One

$20.95

Chicken Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.

!Chicken Fajitas for Two

$39.95

Chicken Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.

!Mixed Fajitas for One

$20.95

Combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.

!Mixed Fajitas for Two

$39.95

Combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.

!Shrimp Fajitas for One

$22.95

Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.

!Veggie Fajitas for One

$13.95

Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.

!Chicken

!Country Fried Chicken

$10.25

Breaded Chicken Breasts (2), Served with Homestyle Cream Gravy, choice of Fries or Baked Potato, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Chicken Strips

$11.25

Breaded Chicken Tenders (6), Served with Homestyle Cream Gravy, choice of Fries or Baked Potato, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Quesadillas

!Cheese Quesadilla

$10.75

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

!Taco Meat Quesadillas

$12.95

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Beef Taco Meat and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

!Shredded Chicken Quesadillas

$12.75

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Shredded Chicken and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

!Spinach Quesadillas

$12.75

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Spinach and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

!Beef Fajita Quesadillas

$17.75

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Beef Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

!Chicken Fajita Quesadillas

$17.75

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Chicken Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

!Shrimp Fajita Quesadillas

$19.75

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

!Mixed Fajita Quesadillas

$17.75

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

!Veg Fajita Quesadillas

$11.75

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

!Seafood

!Fried Fish

$12.25

Fried Pangasius Fish Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries or Baked Potato and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Shrimp a la Mexicana

$20.25

Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with One Plain Cheese Enchilada, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Tortillas

!Pescado a la Mexicana

$15.95

Grilled Pangasius Fish, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Guacamole, and choice of Tortillas.

!Grilled Fish

$12.25

Grilled Pangasius Fish. Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries or Baked Potato and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.

!Appetizers

!Chicharrones con Queso

$9.25

Seasoned Chicharrones (Fried Pork Cracklings) served with Queso dip.

!Cincos Nachos

$12.25

Corn Tortilla Chips with Beans, Beef Taco Meat, or Chicken. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Onions, Tomatoes, and Jalapenos.

!Brisket Cincos

$15.95

Corn Tortilla Chips with Brisket and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Onions, Tomatoes, and Jalapenos.

!Beef Fajita Cincos

$17.25

Corn Tortilla Chips with Beef Fajita, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.

!Chicken Fajita Cincos

$17.25

Corn Tortilla Chips with Chicken Fajita, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.

!Mixed Fajita Cincos

$17.25

Corn Tortilla Chips with combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita. Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.

!Veggie Fajita Cincos

$10.95

Corn Tortilla Chips with grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.

!Shrimp Fajita Cincos

$17.95

Corn Tortilla Chips with Shrimp Fajita, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.

!Nachos

$11.50

Corn Tortilla Chips with choice of/or combination of: Beef, Bean, Chicken, Beef Fajita, and Chicken Fajita. Topped with Melted Cheese and Jalapenos

!Cheese Nachos

$9.50

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with melted cheddar cheese. Jalapenos optional.

!Tapatios

$13.25

Rolled Corn Tortillas filled with Brisket or Chicken. Topped with our Tapatio Sauce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Lettuce or Cabbage.

!Small Chile con Queso

$5.50

Melted Cheese Dip

!Large Chile con Queso

$6.50

Melted Cheese Dip

!Brisket Queso

$9.25

Our Signature Queso topped with Brisket, Onions and Cilantro.

!Beans w/Cheese and Tortillas

$3.75

Refried beans w/ cheese. Served with your choice of Tortillas.

!Small Guacamole Salad

$5.25

One Scoop of Guacamole served with Lettuce and Tomatoes.

!Large Guacamole Salad

$6.25

Two Scoops of Guacamole. Served with Lettuce and Tomatoes.

!Side of Blanco Sauce

$4.25

Creamy White Dipping Sauce

!Bowl of Guacamole

$6.99

4 Scoops of Guacamole

!Soups and Salads

!Cup of Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Diced Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Monterrey Jack Cheese.

!Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$9.25

Diced Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Monterrey Jack Cheese.

!Taco Salad

$11.75

Beef Taco Meat or Shredded chicken; served in a Corn Tortilla Taco bowl holding a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado slices, Shredded Cheese & your favorite Dressing.

!Fajita Salad

$15.95

Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Shrimp Fajita Meat; served in a Corn Tortilla Taco bowl holding a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado slices, Shredded Cheese & your favorite Dressing.

!Bacon and Chicken Salad

$13.95

Bacon-wrapped Chicken Breast stuffed with Jalapenos & Monterey Jack Cheese, served in a Taco Shell with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Avocado slices.

!Tacos

!Crispy Corn Tortilla Tacos

$11.75

Crispy Corn Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken. Served with Beans w/Cheese and Rice

!Soft Folded Corn Tortilla Tacos

$11.75

Soft Corn Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken. Served with Beans w/Cheese and Rice

!Flour Tortilla Tacos

$12.75

Soft Flour Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken. Served with Beans w/Cheese and Rice

!Fish Tacos

$13.75

"Pangasius" Fish fillet served in choice of Tortillas (Corn/Flour) with Cabbage, Borracho Beans, and Rice. Guacamole, Limes, and Pico de Gallo served on the side.

!Brisket Tacos

$14.75

Choice of Tortillas filled with Brisket and topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with Limes, Borracho Beans and Rice.

!Desserts

!Sopapilla

$1.50

Puffed Pastry topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon, served with Honey.

!Mini Sopapillas

$2.49

Mini Puffed Pastries, topped with Powdered Sugar, and Cinnamon, served with Honey

!Fried Cheesecake

$4.75

Deep Fried Cheesecake topped with Raspberry and White Chocolate Sauces.

!Tres Leches Cake

$5.75

Three Milk Cake. Delicious White Cake filled with 3 different types of Sweet Milk.

!Flan

$4.95

Custard topped with Sweet Caramel.

!Sides

!Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro

!Pickled Jalapenos

$1.25

Sliced Pickled Jalapenos

!Flour Tortillas

$1.25

2 Flour Tortillas

!Corn Tortillas

$1.25

3 Corn Tortillas

!Side of Beans and Rice

$4.50

Refried Beans with Cheese and Spanish Rice

!French Fries

$2.25

Fresh Cut Homestyle French Fried Potatoes

!Guacamole (1) Scoop

$2.25

Fresh Avocado Guacamole

!Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

!Diced Onions

$1.00

Fresh Diced Onions

!Sour Cream (1) Scoop

$1.00

Sour Cream

!Ranch 2oz

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

!White Gravy

$1.25

White Cream Gravy

!Brown Gravy

$1.25

Brown Gravy

!Large Chips

$4.50

Large Bag of Tortilla Chips

!Small Chips

$2.50

Small Bag of Tortilla Chips

!Large Salsa

$4.50

16oz Homemade Salsa with Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos

!Small Salsa

$2.50

8oz Homemade Salsa with Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos

!Drinks

16oz Drink of your choice

!Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.85

16oz drink

!Sweet Iced Tea

$1.85

16oz drink

!Coca Cola

$1.85Out of stock

16oz drink

!Sprite

$1.85Out of stock

16oz drink

!Dr. Pepper

$1.85Out of stock

16oz drink

!Red Strawberry Fanta

$1.85Out of stock

16oz drink

!Root Beer

$1.85Out of stock

16oz drink

!Diet Coke

$1.85Out of stock

16oz drink

!Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.85Out of stock

16oz drink

!Lemonade

$1.85Out of stock

16oz drink

!Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$5.00

One Gallon of Tea

!Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.00

One Gallon of Tea

!Hats&Shirts

!Hat

$20.00

!T-Shirt

$25.00