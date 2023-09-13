- Home
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
427 Reviews
$$
101 S Chadbourne St
San Angelo, TX 76903
!Family Favorites
!John Ross
Crispy Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, served with Beans & Rice
!Olivia
Two Cheese Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, a Copita of Chile con Queso, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Grandkid Special
Burrito dinner, your choice of Meat & Topping. Served with Beans & Rice.
!Fuentes Special
8oz Ribeye Steak topped with Spanish Sauce, served with an Enchilada, Guacamole Salad, Beans, Rice, and choice of Tortillas.
!For The Kids
!Child's Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla, your choice of filling, and Monterey jack cheese. Served with Beans and Rice.
!Child's Chicken Strips
Three pieces of Tender Chicken Strips served with Fries or Baked Potato and your choice of Salad or Cole slaw.
!Child's Mexican Plate
Your choice of Taco or Enchilada. Served with Beans and rice.
!Hamburgers
!Hamburger
Made with Fresh Ground Beef. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & choice of Fries or Onion Rings
!Cheeseburger
Made with Fresh Ground Beef. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & choice of Fries or Onion Rings
!Bacon Cheeseburger
Made with Fresh Ground Beef. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & choice of Fries or Onion Rings
!Chili Cheeseburger
Made with Fresh Ground Beef. Served with Chili and Cheese & choice of Fries or Onion Rings
!Sandwiches
!Calavasa
!Small Chicken Calavasa
Made with 1 Chicken Breast, Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini
!Large Chicken Calavasa
Made with 2 Chicken Breasts, Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini
!Beef Calavasa
Made with Beef Fajita, Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini
!Shrimp Calavasa
Made with Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini
!Vegetarian Calavasa
Made with Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini
!Mexican Specialties
!Downtowner
Two Chicken Breasts topped with Chile con Queso, served with Beans, Rice, choice of Tortillas and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Midtowner
One Chicken Breast topped with Chile con Queso, served with Beans, Rice, choice of Tortillas and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Acapulco
Two Chalupas, one Beef, one Bean, both topped with Cheese and Guacamole.
!Stuffed Peppers
Two Bell Peppers filled with Ground Beef, topped with Spanish Sauce and Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice & choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Combination Plate
Two Beef Tacos & Two Cheese Enchiladas with Chili sauce. Served with Beans and Rice.
!Chile Relleno
Anaheim Pepper filled with Ground Beef, fried in an Egg, topped with Spanish Sauce, and Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw
!Guiso
Stew Meat simmered in a Seasoned Sauce, served with Beans, Rice, choice of Tortillas, and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Mexican Lunch
Cheese Enchiladas, Tamale, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Deluxe Mexican Plate
Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, Tamale, Beans, Rice, and Guacamole Salad.
!Mexican Dinner
Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, Tamale, Beans and Rice.
!Copitas
Three Filled Corn Tortilla Cups: One Ground Beef, One Bean, and One Guacamole.
!Chicken a la Mexicana
Chicken Fajita Meat grilled with Jalapenos, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes. served with Beans, Rice, choice of Tortillas, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Beef Flautas
Three Corn Tortillas rolled with Beef Taco Meat, then grilled. Served with Guacamole, Beans, Rice and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Chicken Flautas
Three Corn Tortillas rolled with Shredded Chicken, then grilled. Served with Guacamole, Beans, Rice and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw
!Tamale Plate
3 Tamales with Chili Sauce on top. Served with Rice and Beans.
!Enchiladas
!Skinny Enchiladas
Two Chicken Enchiladas topped with Spanish sauce, served with Whole Beans, Rice, and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw. ONLY 5 GRAMS of FAT!
!Cheese Enchiladas
Two Cheese Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Beef Enchiladas
Two Beef Taco Meat Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Chicken Enchiladas
Two Shredded Chicken Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Spinach Enchiladas
Two Spinach Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Guacamole Enchiladas
Two Guacamole Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Shrimp Enchiladas
Two Shrimp Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Rancheras Enchiladas
Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken, Guacamole or Spinach filling layered between Flat Corn Tortillas. Served with Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Burritos
!Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Refried Beans.
!Taco Meat Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Beef Taco Meat.
!Shredded Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken.
!Guiso Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Guiso.
!Chicken Fajita Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken Fajita Meat, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
!Beef Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Beef Fajita Meat, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
!Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
!Mix Fajita Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with a combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita, and Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
!Steaks
!Tenders a la Mexicana
Tender Steak Filet cuts, seasoned with our own Dry Rub and grilled with Jalapenos, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with a Plain Cheese Enchilada, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, and your choice of Tortillas.
!Tenders
Tender Steak Filet cuts, seasoned with our own Dry Rub. Served with Fries or Baked Potato, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Chicken Fried Steak
8 oz Beef Cutlet dipped in our Special Breading, covered with our Home Style Cream Gravy. Served with Fries or Baked Potato & your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Carnitas
Beef Sirloin Carnitas, served with Borracho Beans, Guacamole, choice of Fries of Baked Potato and your choice of Tortillas.
!Hamburger Steak
Fresh Ground Beef, hand packed, grilled with Sliced Onions and topped with Brown Gravy. Served with Fries or a Baked Potato & choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Steak a la Mexicana
Sirloin Steak Strips, grilled with Jalapenos, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served with a Plain Cheese Enchilada, Beans, Rice, Guacamole & choice of Tortillas.
!Steak Fingers
Beef Cutlets, dipped in our Special Breading. Served with Fries or Baked Potato & choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Ribeye Steak
8oz Ribeye Steak served with French Fries or Baked Potato, and your choice of Cole Slaw or Salad
!Fajitas
!Beef Fajitas for One
Beef Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.
!Beef Fajitas for Two
Beef Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.
!Chicken Fajitas for One
Chicken Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.
!Chicken Fajitas for Two
Chicken Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.
!Mixed Fajitas for One
Combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.
!Mixed Fajitas for Two
Combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.
!Shrimp Fajitas for One
Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.
!Veggie Fajitas for One
Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.
!Chicken
!Country Fried Chicken
Breaded Chicken Breasts (2), Served with Homestyle Cream Gravy, choice of Fries or Baked Potato, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Chicken Strips
Breaded Chicken Tenders (6), Served with Homestyle Cream Gravy, choice of Fries or Baked Potato, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Quesadillas
!Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Taco Meat Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Beef Taco Meat and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Shredded Chicken Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Shredded Chicken and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Spinach Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Spinach and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Beef Fajita Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Beef Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Chicken Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Shrimp Fajita Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Mixed Fajita Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Veg Fajita Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Seafood
!Fried Fish
Fried Pangasius Fish Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries or Baked Potato and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Shrimp a la Mexicana
Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with One Plain Cheese Enchilada, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Tortillas
!Pescado a la Mexicana
Grilled Pangasius Fish, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Guacamole, and choice of Tortillas.
!Grilled Fish
Grilled Pangasius Fish. Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries or Baked Potato and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Appetizers
!Chicharrones con Queso
Seasoned Chicharrones (Fried Pork Cracklings) served with Queso dip.
!Cincos Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Beans, Beef Taco Meat, or Chicken. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Onions, Tomatoes, and Jalapenos.
!Brisket Cincos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Brisket and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Onions, Tomatoes, and Jalapenos.
!Beef Fajita Cincos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Beef Fajita, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.
!Chicken Fajita Cincos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Chicken Fajita, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.
!Mixed Fajita Cincos
Corn Tortilla Chips with combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita. Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.
!Veggie Fajita Cincos
Corn Tortilla Chips with grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.
!Shrimp Fajita Cincos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Shrimp Fajita, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.
!Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips with choice of/or combination of: Beef, Bean, Chicken, Beef Fajita, and Chicken Fajita. Topped with Melted Cheese and Jalapenos
!Cheese Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with melted cheddar cheese. Jalapenos optional.
!Tapatios
Rolled Corn Tortillas filled with Brisket or Chicken. Topped with our Tapatio Sauce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Lettuce or Cabbage.
!Small Chile con Queso
Melted Cheese Dip
!Large Chile con Queso
Melted Cheese Dip
!Brisket Queso
Our Signature Queso topped with Brisket, Onions and Cilantro.
!Beans w/Cheese and Tortillas
Refried beans w/ cheese. Served with your choice of Tortillas.
!Small Guacamole Salad
One Scoop of Guacamole served with Lettuce and Tomatoes.
!Large Guacamole Salad
Two Scoops of Guacamole. Served with Lettuce and Tomatoes.
!Side of Blanco Sauce
Creamy White Dipping Sauce
!Bowl of Guacamole
4 Scoops of Guacamole
!Soups and Salads
!Cup of Tortilla Soup
Diced Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Monterrey Jack Cheese.
!Bowl of Tortilla Soup
Diced Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Monterrey Jack Cheese.
!Taco Salad
Beef Taco Meat or Shredded chicken; served in a Corn Tortilla Taco bowl holding a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado slices, Shredded Cheese & your favorite Dressing.
!Fajita Salad
Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Shrimp Fajita Meat; served in a Corn Tortilla Taco bowl holding a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado slices, Shredded Cheese & your favorite Dressing.
!Bacon and Chicken Salad
Bacon-wrapped Chicken Breast stuffed with Jalapenos & Monterey Jack Cheese, served in a Taco Shell with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Avocado slices.
!Tacos
!Crispy Corn Tortilla Tacos
Crispy Corn Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken. Served with Beans w/Cheese and Rice
!Soft Folded Corn Tortilla Tacos
Soft Corn Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken. Served with Beans w/Cheese and Rice
!Flour Tortilla Tacos
Soft Flour Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken. Served with Beans w/Cheese and Rice
!Fish Tacos
"Pangasius" Fish fillet served in choice of Tortillas (Corn/Flour) with Cabbage, Borracho Beans, and Rice. Guacamole, Limes, and Pico de Gallo served on the side.
!Brisket Tacos
Choice of Tortillas filled with Brisket and topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with Limes, Borracho Beans and Rice.
!Desserts
!Sopapilla
Puffed Pastry topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon, served with Honey.
!Mini Sopapillas
Mini Puffed Pastries, topped with Powdered Sugar, and Cinnamon, served with Honey
!Fried Cheesecake
Deep Fried Cheesecake topped with Raspberry and White Chocolate Sauces.
!Tres Leches Cake
Three Milk Cake. Delicious White Cake filled with 3 different types of Sweet Milk.
!Flan
Custard topped with Sweet Caramel.
!Sides
!Pico de Gallo
Fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
!Pickled Jalapenos
Sliced Pickled Jalapenos
!Flour Tortillas
2 Flour Tortillas
!Corn Tortillas
3 Corn Tortillas
!Side of Beans and Rice
Refried Beans with Cheese and Spanish Rice
!French Fries
Fresh Cut Homestyle French Fried Potatoes
!Guacamole (1) Scoop
Fresh Avocado Guacamole
!Shredded Cheese
Shredded Cheddar Cheese
!Diced Onions
Fresh Diced Onions
!Sour Cream (1) Scoop
Sour Cream
!Ranch 2oz
Ranch Dressing
!White Gravy
White Cream Gravy
!Brown Gravy
Brown Gravy
!Large Chips
Large Bag of Tortilla Chips
!Small Chips
Small Bag of Tortilla Chips
!Large Salsa
16oz Homemade Salsa with Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos
!Small Salsa
8oz Homemade Salsa with Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos
!Drinks
!Unsweet Iced Tea
16oz drink
!Sweet Iced Tea
16oz drink
!Coca Cola
16oz drink
!Sprite
16oz drink
!Dr. Pepper
16oz drink
!Red Strawberry Fanta
16oz drink
!Root Beer
16oz drink
!Diet Coke
16oz drink
!Diet Dr. Pepper
16oz drink
!Lemonade
16oz drink
!Gallon of Unsweet Tea
One Gallon of Tea
!Gallon of Sweet Tea
One Gallon of Tea
!Hats&Shirts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
For more than fifty years, the Fuentes family has been proudly serving the people of San Angelo. We take great pride in our name, the tradition that comes with it, and try to express that with the atmosphere we provide, the food we make, and most importantly, the service we provide.
101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX 76903