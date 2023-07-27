FUFU n' Sauce 1168 Hilltop Dr
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fufu n’ Sauce is a West African cuisine brand with roots in Togo. Our purpose is to introduce the public to nutritious African dishes that also taste great. We offer authentic African meals including Fufu with a variety of stews. Our stew menus include Egusi (meat options and vegan options), Palm nut stew, fish stew, Goat pepper soup, Oxtail Stew and more.
3301 Meramec Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
