FOOD

Rice n' Veg Egusi

$18.00

Rice n' Beef Egusi

$20.00

Rice n' Goat Egusi

$23.00

Rice n' OXTAIL

$25.00

Rice n' Goat Pepper Soup

$23.00

Rice n' Fish Stew

$22.00

Jollof Rice & Stew

$20.00

Extra Jollof

$8.00

Waakye n' Stew

$22.00

Extra Waakye

$8.00

NA BEVERAGES

16 OZ

$6.00

24 OZ

$10.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Bottle water

$2.00

SIDES

small

$8.00

Large

$12.00