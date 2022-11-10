Bars & Lounges
American
Fugazzis - Porterville
344 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
148 N Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St. - Downtown Visalia
No Reviews
531 E. Main St. Visalia, CA 93292
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Porterville
More near Porterville