Fugazzis Tulare

Appetizers

Steak Appetizer

$11.91

Tender bit-sized pieces of Angus Steak, served with bleu cheese onion straws and our own creamy horseradish and cream barbecue sauce

Bacon Wrapped Seared Scallops

$17.98

served with chili-lime sauce

Waffle Sweet Potato

$6.97

Truffle Fries

$6.97

Portobello Mushroom

$11.91

Large grilled portobello with sauteed sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, artichokes, garlic, and sprinkled with feta cheese

Roasted Garlic

$11.91

Roasted garlic with apples and caramelized walnuts, served with brie cheese and toasted bread

Fugazzis Dip

$10.58

Grilled Tacos

$11.91

Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or fish with cheese, shaved red cabbage, cilantro, pico salsa, and chipotle sauce

Coconut Prawns

$14.88

Jumbo prawns, lightly battered with coconut and special seasonings, served with fresh fruit salsa

Brussel Sprouts

$10.66

Deep-fried and tossed with olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, spiced pecans and grated parmesan

Tempura Asparagus

$11.97

served with a side of chili-lime sauce

Honey Walnut Cauliflower

$14.57

Tempura cauliflower coated with a sweet citrus honey glaze served on a bed of teppanyaki fried rice with bacon

Mac-Cheese Croquets

$11.70

Salads

Pear and Walnut Salad

$15.36

Chopped Thai Salad

$15.36

Bistro Steak Salad

$16.58

Quinoa & Kale Salad

$16.58

Apple Pecan Salad

$17.30

Crisp Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$11.03

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$11.75

Salmon Caesar

$14.75

Pastas

Shrimp Louisiana

$17.68

Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pasta

$15.23

Chicken Tequila Fettuccine

$16.46

Beef Stroganoff

$16.46

Al Pesto Tortelloni

$16.58

Beef Ravioli

$15.68

Spaghetti and Meatball

$11.75

Carbonara

$17.30

Portobello Ravioli

$11.86

Fettuccine & Spinach

$13.96

Spicy Shrimp Arrabiata

$19.69

Fusilli Pasta

$12.94

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.51

Chicken Fettuccine

$12.17

Shrimp Fettuccine

$13.51

Jambalaya Pasta

$14.91

Angel Hair Pasta

$11.61

Sandwiches & Wraps

Avocado, Bacon & Turkey Sandwich

$15.36

California Bistro Sandwich

$16.58

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.08

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.11

Thai Chicken Wrap

$15.36

Spicy Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$15.36

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$16.58

Pizza

Philly Steak Pizza

$12.90+

Fugazzis Pizza

$12.57+

Roasted Garlic Chicken

$12.57+

Fresh Spinach Pizza

$11.86+

Combination Pizza

$13.19+

Artichoke Veggie Pizza

$12.57+

Thai Chicken Pizza

$12.22+

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.48+

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.54+

Margherita Pizza

$12.54+

Tostada Pizza

$11.14+

Cheese Pizza

$10.08+

Dip Stix

$7.80

Grilled Shrimp Pizza

$12.86+

14" Pepperoni

$12.99

Meat Lovers

$12.44+

Grill

Petit Filet Mignon (6oz)

$33.85

Filet Mignon (8oz)

$41.72

Filet and Prawn Dinner

$41.65

Rib-Eye (14oz)

$41.72

Herb Grilled Lamb Pop

$41.87

Atlantic Salmon Filet

$31.63

Pistachio Crust Halibut

$41.90

Chicken Piccata

$25.66

Chicken Marsala

$17.57

Steak Potatoes & Veggies

Sides

Cup Of Soup

$3.79

Bowl Of Soup

$5.94

Fries

$4.00

Potatoes

Rice

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

House Salad

$3.68

Caesar Salad

$3.68

Alfrado

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Bread And Sauce

$3.50

1 Meat Ball

$2.50

2 Meat Balls

$5.00

2oz Ranch

$0.25

2 oz Bread Sauce

$0.50

Pint bread sauce (16oz)

$5.00

2oz Cilantro Lime Sauce

$0.30

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.30

Delivery Fee

$25.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites

$9.36

Kids Penne Marinara

$9.36

Kids Penne Alfredo

$9.36

Kids Pep Pizza

$9.83

Kids Chez

$9.36

Desserts

Old Town Cheesecake

$9.41

Creme Brûlée

$9.41

Mud Puddle

$10.66

Xango

$10.66

Scoop Of Ice cream

$4.00

Catering Menu

Steak & Chicken Bar

$30.00

Pasta Bar

$20.00

Sandwich Bar

$18.00

Wrap Bar

$18.00

Sandwich/Wrap Bar

$18.00

Tray Of Steak

$120.00+

Tray Of Chicken

$100.00+

Tray Of Pasta

$75.00+

Tray Of Bread

$50.00+

Tray Of Salad

$50.00+

Tray Of Signature Salad

$80.00+

Delivery Fee

$50.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs For 4

Spag Dinner For 4

$24.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo For 4

Fett Alf For 4

$27.00+

Chicken Potatos & Veggies

Chicken Potatos & Veggies

$65.00+

COVID-19 Spec

Large any topping pizza with salad

$20.00

Lasagna Family Dinner with Bread & Salad

$24.00

Family Burger Night

$35.99

Dinner-In For 2

$50.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1441 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare, CA 93724

Directions

Search similar restaurants

