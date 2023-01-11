Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fugu Sushi & Asian Cuisine The point park

review star

No reviews yet

24188 Boerne Stage Rd.

San Antonio, TX 78255

Order Again

Popular Items

Sushi rolls

califonia crunch

califonia crunch

$12.00

10 pcs Spicy crab ,cucumber , avocado ,sesame seeds, spicy mayo, eel sauce ,spicy tempura flakes , Green onions.

Philadelphia roll

Philadelphia roll

$11.00

10 pcs Salmon , cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds.

spicy tuna roll

spicy tuna roll

$12.00

10 pcs Spicy tuna , cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds

eel and cucumber roll

eel and cucumber roll

$13.00

10 pcs Fresh water eel , cucumber, sesame seeds , eel sauce .

shrimp volcano roll

shrimp volcano roll

$15.00

10 pcs Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, Top: tempura shrimp , spicy mayo , eel sauce , seven spicy Japanese chili powder, green onions .

spicy salmon tempura roll

spicy salmon tempura roll

$16.00

10 pcs Spicy salmon , cucumber, avocado, tempura fried, Eel sauce , spicy mayo, tower sauce ,spicy tempura flakes , green onions .

spicy san antonio roll

spicy san antonio roll

$17.00

10 pcs Tempura shrimp, avocado , cream cheese, Top: shredded crab ,spicy mayo ,eel sauce, tower sauce , spicy tempura flakes , green onions .

shrimp tempura special

shrimp tempura special

$18.00

10 pcs Tempura shrimp , avocado, cream cheese , jalapeños Spicy crab ,spicy mayo, eel sauce ,sriracha sauce, green onions .

temptation roll

temptation roll

$18.00

10 pcs soy paper , spicy crab ,jalapeños ,cream cheese, Top: salmon , avocado, spicy mayo, poke sauce, massago , green onions.

sunshine roll

sunshine roll

$18.00

10 pcs Tempura shrimp ,spicy crab, Top: salmon, avocado, ponzu sauce, tower sauce ,spicy mayo , cucumber salsa .

the point roll

the point roll

$18.00

10 pcs Spicy salmon ,yellow tail, avocado , Top: spicy crab , spicy mayo , tower sauce , eel sauce , green onions , fried onions .

spicy tuna tataki

spicy tuna tataki

$19.00

10 pcs Spicy yellow tail , spring mix, avocado , Top : seared tuna, avocado, creamy sauce , tower sauce ,green onions, massago, spicy ponzu .

Picasso roll

Picasso roll

$19.00

9 pcs Spicy yellowtail, avocado Top: yellowtail, cilantro ,thin slice Serrano ,seven spice Japanese chili powder, cucumber curls Sriracha, sauce , spicy ponzu.

hawaii roll

$18.00

10 pcs soy paper Coconut shrimp , spicy crab, Top: mango , creamy sauce ,poke sauce , raspberry sauce, cucumber curls, mango salsa.

area 51 roll

area 51 roll

$17.00

6 pcs Fried rice , tempura shrimp, , avocado, cream cheese , jalapeños, tempura fried, Top : Spicy crab salad, eel sauce , sesame seeds , green onions.

rainbow roll

rainbow roll

$18.00

10 pcs Spicy crab , cucumber ,avocado, Top : tuna , salmon , yellow tail, shrimp , avocado.

caterpillar roll

caterpillar roll

$17.00

10 pcs Fresh water eel , cream cheese , cucumber, Top: thin slice avocado , eel sauce , sesame seeds .

red dragon roll

red dragon roll

$18.00

10 pcs Spicy tuna , cucumber , avocado , Top: avocado ,fresh water eel , spicy crab salad , eel sauce , spicy mayo , green onions , sriracha , sesame seeds.

scorpion roll

scorpion roll

$22.00

10 pcs Spicy crab, salmon , tempura shrimp, Top: Avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce , tower Sauce ,masssago, green onions, Soft shell crab , spicy ponzu sauce

flaming roll

flaming roll

$18.00

10 pcs Salmon,Spicy crab, jalapeños , Top: avocado , shredded crab , hot Cheetos ,green onions spicy mayo, poke sauce , sriracha .

spider roll

$18.00

6 pcs Fried soft shell crab , spicy crab ,avocado , spring mix , eel sauce , spicy mayo ,massago , green onions, spicy ponzu.

spicy crunchy tuna roll

spicy crunchy tuna roll

$18.00

10 pcs Spicy tuna , cucumber, cream cheese ,spicy tempura flakes Top: avocado , eel sauce , spicy mayo , tower sauce .

California roll

California roll

$9.00

10 pcs Spicy crab ,cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00
spicy edamame

spicy edamame

$7.00

Sweet and spicy , soy beans

egg rolls

egg rolls

$8.00

Chicken egg rolls and mix veggies , sweet and sour sauce

spicy egg rolls

spicy egg rolls

$11.00

Sweet and spicy chicken egg rolls , Parmesan cheese , spring mix , spicy ponzu.

gyozas

$8.00

Fried chicken potstickers , mix veggies , spicy ,ponzu sauce .

spicy gyozas

spicy gyozas

$10.00

Spicy and sweet chicken potstickers , Parmesan cheese , spring mix , spicy ponzu sauce

crab rangoons

crab rangoons

$7.00

Cheese pubs , crab and mix veggies , sweet and sour sauce .

jalapeño bombs

jalapeño bombs

$10.00

Tempura crab jalapeños, spicy mayo , eel sauce , sesame seeds , green onions .

spicy calamari

spicy calamari

$13.00

Fried calamari , spicy ponzu ,spring mix ,lemon .

tuna tower

tuna tower

$17.00

Fresh ahi tuna , green onions , sushi rice , spicy crab , avocado , tower sauce , wasabi mayo , Poke sauce , massago ,green onions , wonton crisp .

spic tuna tacos

spic tuna tacos

$17.00

Tree fried tacos ,Fresh ahi tuna , spicy crab , avocado , spicy mayo , poke sauce ,cucumber salsa , Spring mix .

salmon poke tostadas

salmon poke tostadas

$15.00

Tree Salmon poke tostadas , avocado, spicy crab ,Poke sauce , spicy mayo , cucumber salsa, cucumber curls .

shrimp ceviche

shrimp ceviche

$15.00

Shrimp ceviche , cilantro , jalapeños , onions , Tomatoes, avocado ,cucumber curls , tree corn tostadas .

fugu ceviche

fugu ceviche

$15.00

Shrimp , octopus ceviche ,jalapeños , cilantro , tomatoes ,onions ,cucumbers curls , avocado , cucumber salsa , tree corn tostadas , seven spicy Japanese chili powder .

coconut shrimp

$15.00

Four jumbo coconut shrimp , mango salsa, spring mix

Soups

miso

$7.00

Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock into which softened miso paste is mixed, dry sewed .

pork ramen

pork ramen

$16.00

Tomkatsu ramen ,Japanese noodle soap , corn , egg , green onions , (Naruto maki fish cake ), mushrooms , red bell peppers , nori .

chicken ramen

chicken ramen

$16.00

Chicken ramen ,Japanese noodle soap , corn , egg , green onions , (Naruto maki fish cake ), mushrooms , red bell peppers , nori .

fugu ramen

$18.00

Pork ,chicken Japanese noodle soap , corn , egg , green onions , (Naruto maki fish cake ), mushrooms , red bell peppers , nori .

Dumpling soup

$8.00

Wonton soup

$7.00

Entrees

mongolian

mongolian

$15.00

Stir fried veggies , carrots , green onions ,red bell peppers ,Mongolian sauce , crab Rangoon , steam rice

mongolian mix

mongolian mix

$19.00

Stir fried chicken and beef , carrots , green onions , red bell peppers, served with steam rice , Mongolian sauce , crab Rangoon , sesame seeds.

yakisoba chiken

yakisoba chiken

$16.00

Stir fried chicken noodles , mix veggies , green onions, carrots , red bell peppers, cabbage , yakisoba sauce , Japanese kewpie mayo ,

chiken teriyaki bowl

chiken teriyaki bowl

$16.00

Stir fried chicken , mix veggies ,carrots ,onion, green onions ,peas, brocoli , steam rice , teriyaki sauce .

beef teriyaki bowl

beef teriyaki bowl

$17.00

Stir fried beef , mix veggies , brocoli ,carrots ,onions , peas, green onions ,steam rice , teriyaki sauce .

shrimp teriyaki bowl

shrimp teriyaki bowl

$18.00
mix teriyaki bowl

mix teriyaki bowl

$19.00

Stir fried chicken ,beef mix veggies ,carrots ,onion, green onions ,peas, brocoli , steam rice , teriyaki sauce .

chiken teriyaki noodles

chiken teriyaki noodles

$16.00

Stir fried noodles ,chicken , red bell peppers , green onions , jalapeño , basil, mushrooms , soy beans ,seven spice Japanese chili powder.

beef teriyaki noodles

beef teriyaki noodles

$17.00
shrimp teriyaki noodles

shrimp teriyaki noodles

$18.00
mix teriyaki noodles

mix teriyaki noodles

$19.00
orange chiken

orange chiken

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken covered authentic ,orange sauce with steam or Fried rice and a pice of crab Rangoon and sesame seeds.

general tso's

general tso's

$17.00
mongolian chiken

mongolian chiken

$16.00

Stir fried chicken and beef , carrots , green onions , red bell peppers, served with steam rice , Mongolian sauce , crab Rangoon , sesame seeds.

mongolian shrimp

mongolian shrimp

$18.00

Stir fried shrimp, carrots , green onions , red bell peppers, served with steam rice , Mongolian sauce , crab Rangoon , sesame seeds.

yakisoba shrimp

yakisoba shrimp

$18.00

Stir fried shrimp, noodles , mix veggies , green onions, carrots , red bell peppers, cabbage , yakisoba sauce , Japanese kewpie mayo ,

yakisoba beef

yakisoba beef

$17.00

Stir fried beef noodles , mix veggies , green onions, carrots , red bell peppers, cabbage , yakisoba sauce , Japanese kewpie mayo ,

Fried Rice

chiken fried rice

$6.00

beef fried rice

$7.00

shrimp fried rice

$8.00

mix fried rice

$9.00

vegetable fried rice

$5.00

Steam rice

$3.50

Poke bowls

hawaiian tuna poke

hawaiian tuna poke

$19.00

Poke bowl Sushi rice , cucumber curls ,spicy crab, green onions, fried onions , avocado, fresh ahi tuna , mango, Spicy mayo , poke sauce , massago.

salmon poke

salmon poke

$17.00

Poke bowl Sushi rice , salmon ,cucumber curls ,spicy crab, green onions, fried onions , avocado, Spicy mayo , poke sauce , massago.

shrimp poke

$15.00

Poke bowl Sushi rice , shrimp, cucumber curls ,spicy crab, green onions, fried onions , avocado, Spicy mayo , poke sauce ,

yellow tail poke

$18.00

Poke bowl Sushi rice ,fresh yellow tail, cucumber curls ,spicy crab, green onions, fried onions , avocado, Spicy mayo , poke sauce ,

chester poke

$18.00

Poke bowl Sushi rice ,tempura shrimp , cucumber curls ,spicy crab, green onions, fried onions , avocado, hot Cheetos,Spicy mayo , poke sauce ,

unagi poke bowl

$18.00

Poke bowl Sushi rice , fresh water eel ,cucumber curls ,spicy crab, green onions, fried onions , avocado, tempura flakes ,Spicy mayo , poke sauce .

Poke Bowl spicy crab

Poke Bowl spicy crab

$14.00

Sushi rice , cucumber curls ,spicy crab, green onions, fried onions , avocado, Spicy mayo , poke sauce ,

Sashimi

tuna sashimi

tuna sashimi

$13.00
salmon sashimi

salmon sashimi

$11.00

shrimp sashimi

$10.00
yellow tail sashimi

yellow tail sashimi

$12.00
eel sashimi

eel sashimi

$12.00

Nigiri

tuna

$7.00
salmon

salmon

$6.00

yellow tail

$7.00

shrimp

$6.00

massago

$6.00

eel

$6.00

kids menu

kids tenders

$11.00

Extras

chiles toreados

$2.00

avocado

$1.00

cream chesee

$1.00

soy paper

$1.00

salmon

$3.00

tuna

$3.50

shrimp

$3.00

yellow tail

$3.00

Drinks

water

$2.00

big red

$3.00

coke

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

sweet tea

$3.50

gatorade

$3.50

7up

$3.00

Sunny D

$2.00

Deserts

tempura nutela cheese cake

$6.00

chocolate cake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24188 Boerne Stage Rd., San Antonio, TX 78255

Directions

