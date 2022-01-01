1 Ticket/1 Person Tasting Menu

$125.00 Out of stock

This is your deposit and payment for 1 person for the December Tasting Menu Series. Please enter your name, email, phone number, and date you have selected. We will require 48 hours notice of cancelation and any late guests may not be able to experience courses they missed, and price will not be adjusted. If you have any dietary restrictions or allergies please make note here, but please be aware not all accommodations can be made.