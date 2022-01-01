Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuisine

104 Reviews

$$

3123 Elliott Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Double Smash Burger
Brussel Sprouts
Sesame shrimp

APPETIZERS

Crab Dip Arancini

Crab Dip Arancini

$14.00

Crispy Rice Ball stuffed with Crab Dip! Cheddar, Fontina, Spicy Aioli

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$13.00

Battered and fried crispy, Harissa Maple Glaze, Thai Curry Aioli

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi pasta, All The Cheese, Secret Sauce, Fire Crumbs

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Thai Chili Caramel, Crisp Onions, Cilantro

Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Black Garlic, Parmesan Truffle Fries with Fry Sauce

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$8.00

Togarashi, 5 Spice, Hoisin Aioli

Sesame shrimp

Sesame shrimp

$16.00

Crab Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Carrots

$14.00

Truffle chicken bao

$13.00

ENTREES

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$16.00

Local Ground Beef, Cheddar, Burger Sauce, Spicy Pickles, Brioche Bun

Lobster Spaghetti

$31.00

King Crab pasta

$33.00

Gift card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Gift card $75

$75.00

Gift card $100

$100.00

Gift Card $90

$90.00

1 Ticket/1 Person Tasting Menu

$125.00Out of stock

This is your deposit and payment for 1 person for the December Tasting Menu Series. Please enter your name, email, phone number, and date you have selected. We will require 48 hours notice of cancelation and any late guests may not be able to experience courses they missed, and price will not be adjusted. If you have any dietary restrictions or allergies please make note here, but please be aware not all accommodations can be made.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef John Creger's new restaurant Fuisine in Canton

Website

Location

3123 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

