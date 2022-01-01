Fuisine
104 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chef John Creger's new restaurant Fuisine in Canton
Location
3123 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse - 3242 Foster Ave
No Reviews
3242 Foster Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baltimore
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant