Fuji at Kendall
1,895 Reviews
$$
300 Third St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Soups
Miso Soup
Soybean soup with wakame, tofu, and scallions
Hot and Sour Soup (V)
Classic spicy Sichuan-style soup made fresh daily with tofu, bamboo shoots, wood ear, and mushroom
Kimchee Tofu Soup
Korean-style spicy soup with napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and tofu
Spicy Seafood Soup
Korean bouillabaisse with assorted seafood, napa cabbage, mushroom, and tofu
Salads
Avocado Salad *
Avocado, tobiko, cucumber, and kanikama mixed with mayo
Seaweed Salad (V)
Seaweed in sesame oil dressing over mixed greens
Spicy Tuna Salad *
Sushi-grade tuna tossed with cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, spicy mayo and tempura bits, over greens
Salad Appetizer *
Avocado with Imitation crab Salad, Seaweed Salad, and House Salad
Appetizers
Gyoza
6 pieces of Japanese-style, half-moon dumplings filled with choice of pork or assorted vegetables [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
Shrimp Shumai
6 pieces of shrimp dumplings [steamed, fried or pan-seared]. *this product contains pork
Edamame (G)(V)
Salted steamed soybeans
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly battered tofu, fried and served in a house soy broth and topped with dried bonito flakes and seaweed
All Ebi Tempura
4 pieces of tempura-fried shrimp, served with a soy dipping sauce
Beef Tataki *(G)
Thinly sliced beef lightly seared and served with wakame, julienned cucumbers, and ponzu dipping sauce
Blackened Tuna *(G)
Black pepper tuna pan-seared with cilantro, honey soy glaze, Japanese 7 spice, and wasabi mayo
Spicy Edamame (G)(V)
Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices
Chicken Lettuce Wraps (G)
Chicken breast stir-fried in a mildly spicy oyster sauce with water chestnut and onions, served in 4 crunchy lettuce wraps
Ebisu
Sushi-style shrimp over wakame and julienned cucumbers, dressed in a Japanese style vinaigrette
Lobster Rangoon
4 pc Lobster, onion, scallion, sesame oil, and cream cheese folded in golden, crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
Ebiten
Tempura-fried shrimp and assorted vegetables, served with a soy dipping sauce
Fuji Sampler Appetizer
Edamame, chicken lettuce wraps, pork gyoza (3 pc), shumai (3 pc), and shrimp harumaki (2 pc)
Hamachi Kama (G)
Broiled collar of yellowtail served with wakame, julienned cucumber, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce (Limited amount daily)
Harumaki
4 pieces of Japanese-style spring rolls filled with choice of shrimp or vegetables and served with a sweet and sour sauce
Salmon Wonton Chips *
A mixture of diced salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, spicy mayo, and tobiko served with 6 crispy wonton chips
Popcorn Shrimp
Tempura-battered shrimp, tossed with Japanese 7 spice and served with jalapeño ponzu sauce
Salmon Special *
Kanikama wrapped in thinly sliced salmon and drizzled with wasabi mayo
Salt and Pepper Calamari
Spicy tempura-battered fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt, garlic, scallion, and peppers
Salt and Pepper Shrimp
Spicy tempura-battered fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt, garlic, scallion, and peppers
Takosu
Thinly sliced octopus over wakame and julienned cucumbers, dressed in a Japanese style vinaigrette
Truffle Edamame (G)(V)
Grilled soybeans with truffle oil, sea salt, and truffle flakes
Tuna Special *
Tuna sashimi, wrapped in nori (seaweed) paper, lightly fried, and served with our tangy wasabi mayo
Tuna Tataki *(G)
Thinly sliced tuna lightly seared and served with wakame, julienned cucumbers, and ponzu dipping sauce
Yasaiten
Tempura-fried assorted vegetables, served with a soy dipping sauce
Philly Cheese Bomb *
Assorted sushi-grade fish, tobiko, scallions, kanikama, avocado and cream cheese, wrapped in seaweed paper, lightly fried and served with jalapeño ponzu
Spicy Crab Stuffed Salmon
Seared Salmon stuffed with Red Crab meat, Cucumber, Pineapple, Spicy Mayo, topped with Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Black Pepper Sauce, and Tempura Bits
Fried Rice
XO Fried Rice (G)
Fried rice with XO sauce, shrimp, egg, scallion, onion, peas, ham, and Chinese sausage
Pineapple Fried Rice (G)
Fried rice with fresh pineapple, egg, raisins, shrimp, chicken, curry spice, onion, peas, and red pepper
Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)
Fried rice with fried tofu, peas, red pepper, carrots, and onion
Noodles
Tempura Udon or Soba
Udon or soba noodles in a clear soy broth, served with a side of shrimp and vegetable tempura
Stir-Fried Udon (V)
Choice of beef, chicken, or vegetables with udon noodles, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, celery, string beans, and broccoli in oyster sauce
Seafood Udon
Udon noodles with assorted seafood, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, celery, string beans, and broccoli in oyster sauce
XO Lo Mein
Choice of beef, chicken, or vegetables with egg noodle, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, celery, string beans, and broccoli in XO sauce
Seafood XO Lo Mein
Egg noodle, assorted seafood, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, celery, string beans, and broccoli in XO sauce
Vegetarian Lo Mein
Egg noodles, fried tofu, string beans, broccoli, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, carrots, celery, and onion
Singapore Vermicelli (G)
Fried rice noodle with chicken, egg, ham, shrimp, onion, red pepper, snow peas, carrots, and curry spice
Agemono Entrees
Entrees
Sake Teriyaki (G)
Broiled salmon drizzled with teriyaki sauce
Sake Shioyaki (G)
Broiled salmon sprinkled with sea salt
Miso Salmon
Fresh broiled miso-marinated salmon
Ribeye Teriyaki *(G)
Grilled tender sirloin steak served with a side of fried noodles and teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki (G)
Grilled boneless chicken breast served with a side of fried noodles and teriyaki sauce
Unagi Kabayaki
Broiled freshwater eel with teriyaki sauce served over a bed of white rice (Unagi may contain small bones)
Ebi Yaki (G)
Spicy sautéed shrimp served with a side of fried noodles and teriyaki sauce
Tempura Moriawase
Crispy, tempura-fried seafood and vegetables
Tempura All Ebi - 8 pieces
8 pieces of crispy, tempura-fried shrimp
Wok-Tossed
Beef Broccolini (G)
Premium flank steak, fresh broccolini, and carrot stir-fried in garlic oyster sauce
Chicken Broccolini (G)
Tender white meat chicken, fresh broccolini, and carrot stir-fried in garlic oyster sauce
General Gao Chicken
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried and glazed in a tangy, mildly spicy sauce with dried chilies, scallion, and red pepper, served with steamed broccoli
Sesame Chicken
Tender white meat chicken, lightly breaded and tossed in a sweet sauce with sesame seeds, served with steamed broccoli
Kung Pao Chicken (G)
Tender white meat chicken diced and stir-fried with carrots, celery, asparagus, water chestnuts, dried chilies, and crunchy peanuts in a spicy sauce
Mango Chicken (G)
White meat chicken, fresh cut mango, scallions, and snow peas in a spicy, sweet and sour sauce, served in mango shells
Mango Shrimp (G)
Shrimp, fresh cut mango, scallions, and snow peas in a spicy, sweet and sour sauce, served in mango shells
Seafood with Mixed Vegetables (G)
Shrimp, scallops, squid, snow peas, carrots, asparagus, broccolini, and shiitake mushrooms stir-fried in a house XO sauce
Vegetarian Delight (G)(V)
Fried tofu, snow peas, shiitake mushroom, broccolini, carrots, and asparagus in house white sauce
White Rice
Sides
Salad
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Steamed Mix Vegetables
Steam Asparagus
Steam Broccoli
Gluten Free Soy
Spicy Mayo
Unagi Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Fuji Topping
Tempura Bits
Ginger (extra)
Wasabi (extra)
Gyoza Sauce
Salad Dressing
Wasabi Mayo
Teriyaki Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Spicy Ponzu
Extra Lettuce
Extra Wonton Chips (3 Pc)
Nigiri
Maguro Nigiri *(G)
Tuna
Seared Maguro Nigiri *
Seared tuna
Hamachi Nigiri *(G)
Yellowtail
Seared Hamachi Toro Nigiri *
Seared yellowtail
Sake Negi & Lemon Nigiri *(G)
Salmon, scallion, lemon
Sake Nigiri *(G)
Salmon
Seared Sake Toro Nigiri *
Seared salmon belly
Unagi Nigiri
Freshwater eel
Uni Nigiri *(G) - Maine
Uni Nigiri *(G) - California
Sea urchin
Uni Nigiri - Japan *(G)
Ebi Nigiri (G)
Shrimp
Ama-Ebi Nigiri *(G)
Sweet shrimp
Red Crab Nigiri (G)
Red crab
Scallops Nigiri *(G)
Scallop
Saba Nigiri *(G)
Mackerel
Shiromi Nigiri *(G)
White fish
Tako Nigiri *(G)
Octopus
Hokkigai Nigiri *(G)
Arctic surf clam
Ika Nigiri *(G)
Squid
Ikura Nigiri *(G)
Salmon roe
Kanikama Nigiri
Crab stick
Rainbow Tobiko Nigiri *(G)
Assorted flying fish roe
Tobiko Nigiri *(G)
Flying fish roe
Toro Nigiri *(G) tuna belly
Toro Sampler Nigiri *(G)
Hamachi belly, sake belly, shiromi belly
Tamago Nigiri
Sweetened egg
Smoked Salmon Nigiri (G)
Smoked salmon
Asparagus Nigiri (G)(V)
Asparagus
Avocado Nigiri (G)(V)
Avocado
Inari Nigiri (V)
Tofu skin
Kappa Nigiri (G)(V)
Cucumber
Shiitake Mushrooms Nigiri (G)(V)
Shiitake mushroom
Anago Nigiri (G)
Sea eel
Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi *(G)
Tuna
Seared Maguro Sashimi *
Seared tuna
Hamachi Sashimi *(G)
Seared yellow tail
Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *
Seared yellow tail belly
Sake Negi & Lemon Sashimi *(G)
Salmon, scallion, lemon
Sake Sashimi *(G)
Salmon
Seared Sake Toro Sashimi *
Seared salmon belly
Unagi Sashimi
Freshwater eel
Uni Sashimi *(G) - Maine
Sea urchin
Uni Sashimi *(G) - California
Sea urchin
Uni Sashimi *(G) - Japan
Ebi Sashimi (G)
Shrimp
Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)
Sweet shrimp
Red Crab Sashimi (G)
Red crab
Scallops Sashimi *(G)
Scallop
Saba Sashimi *(G)
Mackerel
Shiromi Sashimi *(G)
White fish
Tako Sashimi *(G)
Octopus
Hokkigai Sashimi *(G)
Arctic surf clam
Ika Sashimi *(G)
Squid
Ikura Sashimi *(G)
Salmon roe
Kanikama Sashimi
Crab stick
Rainbow Tobiko Sashimi *(G)
Assorted flying fish roe
Tobiko Sashimi *(G)
Flying fish roe
Toro *(G) tuna belly
Toro Sampler Sashimi *(G)
Hamachi belly, sake belly, shiromi belly
Tamago Sashimi
Sweetened egg
Smoked Salmon Sashimi (G)
Smoked salmon
Asparagus Sashimi (G)(V)
Asparagus
Avocado Sashimi (G)(V)
Avocado
Inari Sashimi (V)
Tofu skin
Kappa Sashimi (G)(V)
Cucumber
Shiitake Mushroom Sashimi (G)(V)
Shiitake mushroom
Makimono
California Maki
Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado
Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Spicy Yellow Tail Maki *(G)
Yellow tail, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Sake Maki *(G)
Salmon
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)
Salmon with avocado
Tekka Maki *(G)
Tuna
Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)
Tuna with avocado
Tempura Maki - 4 pc *
Tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style *
Katsu-style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and tobiko
Spider Maki - 4 pc *
Tempura soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Negihama Maki *(G)
Yellowtail and scallions
Boston Maki (G)
Smoked salmon and avocado
Philly Maki (G)
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
Rainbow Maki *
Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado, topped with an assortment of thinly sliced sashimi
Spicy Scallop Maki *(G)
Scallop, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Unagi Maki
Freshwater eel
Una Avo Maki
Freshwater eel and avocado
Una Kyu Maki
Freshwater eel and cucumber
Caterpillar Maki
Freshwater eel, covered with thinly sliced avocado, drizzled with unagi sauce, and sesame seeds
Eel Bomb Maki
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Scorpion Maki *
Eel, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko, topped with thinly sliced shrimp, unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Futo Maki - 4 pc
Freshwater eel, kanikama, tamago, oshinko, avocado, and cucumber
Butterfly Maki - 4 pc *(G)
Salmon, tobiko, and cucumber
Mozzarella Cheese with Onion and Scallion
Mozzarella cheese with onions and scallions, fried tempura-style, drizzled with unagi sauce
Philly Cheese Steak Maki (G)
Sliced sirloin beef with cheddar cheese and peppers, topped with seared cheese and tomato mayo
Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki (G)
Salmon skin and avocado
Salmon Skin and Cucumber Maki (G)
Salmon skin and cucumber
Tuna Avo Kyu Tobiko Hoso Style *(G)
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
Tuna with Avocado and Kanikama *
Tuna, avocado, and kanikama
BLT Maki - 4 pc (G)
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with tomato mayo
Makimono Specials
Volcano Maki - 4 pc *(G)
Tuna and avocado topped with tempura bits, red crab meat, and tobiko, drizzled with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Golden Gate Maki *(G)
Spicy salmon and avocado, topped with thinly sliced salmon and rainbow tobiko
Dragon Maki - 4 pc *
Tempura-fried shrimp, tobiko, cucumber, and avocado, topped with thinly sliced unagi and avocado, drizzled with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and sprinkled with sesame seeds
Dynamite Maki *(G)
Tobiko, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, and tuna, topped with seared scallop, drizzled with unagi sauce and sriracha
Ming’s Mango Maki *(G)
Shrimp, asparagus, mango topped with spicy tuna
Maki Me Hungry *(G)
Tuna and mango topped with taro and red crab, drizzled with unagi sauce
Sweet Jalapeño Maki *
Asparagus and unagi, topped with hamachi and sweet jalapeño, drizzled with unagi sauce
Torch Maki *
Kanikama, tobiko, tako, and cucumber topped with thinly sliced tuna, salmon, and hamachi, drizzled with unagi sauce and house torch sauce
Little Shrimp Gift Maki *(G)
Spicy salmon and cucumber, topped with seared ama-ebi, bacon, and black tobiko, drizzled with unagi sauce
Cruncheese Maki - 8 pc
Smoked salmon, mango, and cream cheese, lightly fried katsu-style with panko, drizzled with unagi sauce
Fancy Scallop Maki *(G)
Scallop, kanikama, tobiko, sriracha, and cucumber
Sweetheart Maki *
Unagi, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber topped with thinly sliced tuna, drizzled with unagi sauce, and sprinkled with black tobiko and scallions
Flaming Red Maki*
8pcs (I) Spicy Tuna, Mango (O) Topped with torched salmon and tuna (T) Drizzled with unagi sauce, black pepper, sesame seeds, and masago
Hot Hamachi Maki
Inside: Hamachi, jalapeno and mango Outside: Hamachi, uni, and Unagi Sauce
Vegetarian Maki
All Kappa Maki (G)(V)
Cucumber maki wrapped in a cucumber sheet
Kappa Maki (G)(V)
Cucumber
Avocado Maki (G)(V)
Avocado
Avo Kyu Maki (G)(V)
Avocado and cucumber
Asparagus Maki (G)(V)
Asparagus
Mango Kyu Maki (G)(V)
Mango and cucumber
Mango Avo Maki (G)(V)
Mango and avocado
Mushroom Maki (G)(V)
Tempura mushroom roll drizzled with sweet soy sauce
Natto Maki (G)(V)
Fermented soybean
Oshinko Maki (G)(V)
Japanese pickled daikon radish
Sweet Potato Maki (G)(V)
Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce
Umeshiso Maki (G)(V)
Japanese salted plum paste and perilla leaf
Vegetarian Maki (G)(V)
Tempura sweet potato, string beans, and cucumber
Sushi Entrees
Sushi - Regular *(G)
8 pcs of chef’s choice nigiri and 6 pcs of tekka maki
Sushi - Deluxe *(G)
10 pcs of chef’s choice nigiri and 6 pcs of tekka maki
Sushi - Super *(G)
12 pcs of chef’s choice nigiri and 6 pcs of tekka maki
Makimono Combo Regular *(G)
Spicy Tuna, Salmon Maki, Negihama Maki
Makimono Combo Deluxe *
Spicy Tuna, Scorpion Maki, Butterfly Maki
Makimono Combo Super *
Volcano, Ming’s Mango Special Maki, and Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style
Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)
15 pcs of sashimi (Chef’s choice of raw fish only)
Sashimi Moriawase – Deluxe *(G)
25 pcs of sashimi (Chef’s choice of raw fish only)
Chirashi *(G)
Assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice
Sake Don *(G)
Fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice
Tekkadon *(G)
Fresh tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice
Ikura Don *(G)
Ikura (salmon roe) over a bed of sushi rice
Oyako Don *(G)
Fresh salmon and ikura sashimi over a bed of sushi rice
Boats
Boat 1 *(G)
Sashimi (4 pieces): Tuna, sake, shiromi, hamachi // Nigiri (4 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, ebi // Maki (16 pieces): Spicy Tuna, Tempura, Negihama
Boat 2 *(G)
Sashimi (10 pieces): Tuna, sake, shiromi, hamachi // Nigiri (7 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, scallop, unagi, shiromi, ebi // Maki (22 pieces): Spider, Una Avo, Rainbow, Crispy Mango Shrimp
Fuji Boat *
Sashimi (16 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, scallop, tako, ebi // Nigiri (12 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, unagi, ebi // Maki (32 pieces): Spicy Tempura Katsu Style, Volcano, Maki Me Hungry, California, Spicy Tuna, Spider
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We have brought Gourmet Sushi and Asian Fusion to Kendall Square. All orders above $200 are subject to a 10% service charge between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Please call for further verification.
300 Third St, Cambridge, MA 02142