Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Fuji at Kendall

1,895 Reviews

$$

300 Third St

Cambridge, MA 02142

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
Gyoza
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)

Soups

Miso Soup

$4.50

Soybean soup with wakame, tofu, and scallions

Hot and Sour Soup (V)

$7.00

Classic spicy Sichuan-style soup made fresh daily with tofu, bamboo shoots, wood ear, and mushroom

Kimchee Tofu Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Korean-style spicy soup with napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and tofu

Spicy Seafood Soup

Spicy Seafood Soup

$12.50

Korean bouillabaisse with assorted seafood, napa cabbage, mushroom, and tofu

Salads

Avocado Salad *

$10.50

Avocado, tobiko, cucumber, and kanikama mixed with mayo

Seaweed Salad (V)

$10.00

Seaweed in sesame oil dressing over mixed greens

Spicy Tuna Salad *

$16.00

Sushi-grade tuna tossed with cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, spicy mayo and tempura bits, over greens

Salad Appetizer *

$13.00

Avocado with Imitation crab Salad, Seaweed Salad, and House Salad

Appetizers

Gyoza

$9.00

6 pieces of Japanese-style, half-moon dumplings filled with choice of pork or assorted vegetables [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

6 pieces of shrimp dumplings [steamed, fried or pan-seared]. *this product contains pork

Edamame (G)(V)

$8.00

Salted steamed soybeans

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Lightly battered tofu, fried and served in a house soy broth and topped with dried bonito flakes and seaweed

All Ebi Tempura

$15.00

4 pieces of tempura-fried shrimp, served with a soy dipping sauce

Beef Tataki *(G)

$17.50

Thinly sliced beef lightly seared and served with wakame, julienned cucumbers, and ponzu dipping sauce

Blackened Tuna *(G)

Blackened Tuna *(G)

$25.50

Black pepper tuna pan-seared with cilantro, honey soy glaze, Japanese 7 spice, and wasabi mayo

Spicy Edamame (G)(V)

Spicy Edamame (G)(V)

$9.00

Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices

Chicken Lettuce Wraps (G)

Chicken Lettuce Wraps (G)

$17.00

Chicken breast stir-fried in a mildly spicy oyster sauce with water chestnut and onions, served in 4 crunchy lettuce wraps

Ebisu

Ebisu

$11.50

Sushi-style shrimp over wakame and julienned cucumbers, dressed in a Japanese style vinaigrette

Lobster Rangoon

$13.00

4 pc Lobster, onion, scallion, sesame oil, and cream cheese folded in golden, crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce

Ebiten

$12.50

Tempura-fried shrimp and assorted vegetables, served with a soy dipping sauce

Fuji Sampler Appetizer

$22.00

Edamame, chicken lettuce wraps, pork gyoza (3 pc), shumai (3 pc), and shrimp harumaki (2 pc)

Hamachi Kama (G)

Hamachi Kama (G)

$26.00

Broiled collar of yellowtail served with wakame, julienned cucumber, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce (Limited amount daily)

Harumaki

$7.50

4 pieces of Japanese-style spring rolls filled with choice of shrimp or vegetables and served with a sweet and sour sauce

Salmon Wonton Chips *

Salmon Wonton Chips *

$16.50

A mixture of diced salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, spicy mayo, and tobiko served with 6 crispy wonton chips

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.50

Tempura-battered shrimp, tossed with Japanese 7 spice and served with jalapeño ponzu sauce

Salmon Special *

$14.50

Kanikama wrapped in thinly sliced salmon and drizzled with wasabi mayo

Salt and Pepper Calamari

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$15.00

Spicy tempura-battered fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt, garlic, scallion, and peppers

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$17.50

Spicy tempura-battered fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt, garlic, scallion, and peppers

Takosu

$11.50

Thinly sliced octopus over wakame and julienned cucumbers, dressed in a Japanese style vinaigrette

Truffle Edamame (G)(V)

$18.50

Grilled soybeans with truffle oil, sea salt, and truffle flakes

Tuna Special *

$18.00

Tuna sashimi, wrapped in nori (seaweed) paper, lightly fried, and served with our tangy wasabi mayo

Tuna Tataki *(G)

Tuna Tataki *(G)

$19.50

Thinly sliced tuna lightly seared and served with wakame, julienned cucumbers, and ponzu dipping sauce

Yasaiten

$11.50

Tempura-fried assorted vegetables, served with a soy dipping sauce

Philly Cheese Bomb *

$16.00

Assorted sushi-grade fish, tobiko, scallions, kanikama, avocado and cream cheese, wrapped in seaweed paper, lightly fried and served with jalapeño ponzu

Spicy Crab Stuffed Salmon

$24.00

Seared Salmon stuffed with Red Crab meat, Cucumber, Pineapple, Spicy Mayo, topped with Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Black Pepper Sauce, and Tempura Bits

Fried Rice

XO Fried Rice (G)

$20.50

Fried rice with XO sauce, shrimp, egg, scallion, onion, peas, ham, and Chinese sausage

Pineapple Fried Rice (G)

Pineapple Fried Rice (G)

$22.00

Fried rice with fresh pineapple, egg, raisins, shrimp, chicken, curry spice, onion, peas, and red pepper

Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)

$19.50

Fried rice with fried tofu, peas, red pepper, carrots, and onion

Noodles

Tempura Udon or Soba

Tempura Udon or Soba

$20.00

Udon or soba noodles in a clear soy broth, served with a side of shrimp and vegetable tempura

Stir-Fried Udon (V)

$22.00

Choice of beef, chicken, or vegetables with udon noodles, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, celery, string beans, and broccoli in oyster sauce

Seafood Udon

$26.00

Udon noodles with assorted seafood, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, celery, string beans, and broccoli in oyster sauce

XO Lo Mein

$20.50

Choice of beef, chicken, or vegetables with egg noodle, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, celery, string beans, and broccoli in XO sauce

Seafood XO Lo Mein

$26.00

Egg noodle, assorted seafood, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, celery, string beans, and broccoli in XO sauce

Vegetarian Lo Mein

$19.50

Egg noodles, fried tofu, string beans, broccoli, shiitake mushroom, red pepper, carrots, celery, and onion

Singapore Vermicelli (G)

Singapore Vermicelli (G)

$20.50

Fried rice noodle with chicken, egg, ham, shrimp, onion, red pepper, snow peas, carrots, and curry spice

Agemono Entrees

Served with a side of fried noodles and choice of 2: Rice, Miso Soup, or Salad
Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$29.00

White meat chicken cutlet fried Japanese-style with panko breading

Entrees

Served with choice of 2: Rice, Miso Soup, or Salad

Sake Teriyaki (G)

$31.00

Broiled salmon drizzled with teriyaki sauce

Sake Shioyaki (G)

$31.00

Broiled salmon sprinkled with sea salt

Miso Salmon

$31.00

Fresh broiled miso-marinated salmon

Ribeye Teriyaki *(G)

$36.00

Grilled tender sirloin steak served with a side of fried noodles and teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki (G)

$24.00

Grilled boneless chicken breast served with a side of fried noodles and teriyaki sauce

Unagi Kabayaki

$29.00

Broiled freshwater eel with teriyaki sauce served over a bed of white rice (Unagi may contain small bones)

Ebi Yaki (G)

Ebi Yaki (G)

$30.00

Spicy sautéed shrimp served with a side of fried noodles and teriyaki sauce

Tempura Moriawase

$26.00

Crispy, tempura-fried seafood and vegetables

Tempura All Ebi - 8 pieces

$26.00

8 pieces of crispy, tempura-fried shrimp

Wok-Tossed

Beef Broccolini (G)

$20.50

Premium flank steak, fresh broccolini, and carrot stir-fried in garlic oyster sauce

Chicken Broccolini (G)

$20.50

Tender white meat chicken, fresh broccolini, and carrot stir-fried in garlic oyster sauce

General Gao Chicken

General Gao Chicken

$20.50

Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried and glazed in a tangy, mildly spicy sauce with dried chilies, scallion, and red pepper, served with steamed broccoli

Sesame Chicken

$20.50

Tender white meat chicken, lightly breaded and tossed in a sweet sauce with sesame seeds, served with steamed broccoli

Kung Pao Chicken (G)

$20.50

Tender white meat chicken diced and stir-fried with carrots, celery, asparagus, water chestnuts, dried chilies, and crunchy peanuts in a spicy sauce

Mango Chicken (G)

$27.50

White meat chicken, fresh cut mango, scallions, and snow peas in a spicy, sweet and sour sauce, served in mango shells

Mango Shrimp (G)

Mango Shrimp (G)

$30.50

Shrimp, fresh cut mango, scallions, and snow peas in a spicy, sweet and sour sauce, served in mango shells

Seafood with Mixed Vegetables (G)

$29.50

Shrimp, scallops, squid, snow peas, carrots, asparagus, broccolini, and shiitake mushrooms stir-fried in a house XO sauce

Vegetarian Delight (G)(V)

$19.00

Fried tofu, snow peas, shiitake mushroom, broccolini, carrots, and asparagus in house white sauce

White Rice

$2.50

Sides

Salad

$3.50

White Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Steamed Mix Vegetables

$7.50

Steam Asparagus

$8.50

Steam Broccoli

$7.00

Gluten Free Soy

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Unagi Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

Fuji Topping

$2.00

Tempura Bits

$0.50

Ginger (extra)

Wasabi (extra)

Gyoza Sauce

Salad Dressing

Wasabi Mayo

Teriyaki Sauce

Katsu Sauce

Ponzu Sauce

Spicy Ponzu

Extra Lettuce

$2.00

Extra Wonton Chips (3 Pc)

$2.00

Nigiri

Maguro Nigiri *(G)

$8.50

Tuna

Seared Maguro Nigiri *

Seared Maguro Nigiri *

$10.00

Seared tuna

Hamachi Nigiri *(G)

$8.00

Yellowtail

Seared Hamachi Toro Nigiri *

$11.00

Seared yellowtail

Sake Negi & Lemon Nigiri *(G)

$8.50

Salmon, scallion, lemon

Sake Nigiri *(G)

$8.00

Salmon

Seared Sake Toro Nigiri *

Seared Sake Toro Nigiri *

$11.00

Seared salmon belly

Unagi Nigiri

$8.50

Freshwater eel

Uni Nigiri *(G) - Maine

$10.50

Uni Nigiri *(G) - California

$15.50Out of stock

Sea urchin

Uni Nigiri - Japan *(G)

$22.00Out of stock

Ebi Nigiri (G)

$7.00

Shrimp

Ama-Ebi Nigiri *(G)

$7.00

Sweet shrimp

Red Crab Nigiri (G)

Red Crab Nigiri (G)

$8.50

Red crab

Scallops Nigiri *(G)

$9.50

Scallop

Saba Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

Mackerel

Shiromi Nigiri *(G)

$7.00

White fish

Tako Nigiri *(G)

$7.00

Octopus

Hokkigai Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

Arctic surf clam

Ika Nigiri *(G)

$7.00

Squid

Ikura Nigiri *(G)

$9.50

Salmon roe

Kanikama Nigiri

$6.00

Crab stick

Rainbow Tobiko Nigiri *(G)

$9.50

Assorted flying fish roe

Tobiko Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

Flying fish roe

Toro Nigiri *(G) tuna belly

$22.00Out of stock
Toro Sampler Nigiri *(G)

Toro Sampler Nigiri *(G)

$16.50

Hamachi belly, sake belly, shiromi belly

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

Sweetened egg

Smoked Salmon Nigiri (G)

$8.00

Smoked salmon

Asparagus Nigiri (G)(V)

$6.00

Asparagus

Avocado Nigiri (G)(V)

$6.00

Avocado

Inari Nigiri (V)

$6.00

Tofu skin

Kappa Nigiri (G)(V)

Kappa Nigiri (G)(V)

$6.00

Cucumber

Shiitake Mushrooms Nigiri (G)(V)

$6.00

Shiitake mushroom

Anago Nigiri (G)

$8.00Out of stock

Sea eel

Sashimi

Sashimi (3 pc per order)

Maguro Sashimi *(G)

$11.50

Tuna

Seared Maguro Sashimi *

$13.00

Seared tuna

Hamachi Sashimi *(G)

$11.00

Seared yellow tail

Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *

$14.00

Seared yellow tail belly

Sake Negi & Lemon Sashimi *(G)

$11.50

Salmon, scallion, lemon

Sake Sashimi *(G)

$11.00

Salmon

Seared Sake Toro Sashimi *

$14.00

Seared salmon belly

Unagi Sashimi

$11.50

Freshwater eel

Uni Sashimi *(G) - Maine

$13.50

Sea urchin

Uni Sashimi *(G) - California

$18.50Out of stock

Sea urchin

Uni Sashimi *(G) - Japan

$25.00Out of stock

Ebi Sashimi (G)

$10.00

Shrimp

Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)

$10.00

Sweet shrimp

Red Crab Sashimi (G)

$11.50

Red crab

Scallops Sashimi *(G)

Scallops Sashimi *(G)

$12.50

Scallop

Saba Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

Mackerel

Shiromi Sashimi *(G)

$10.00

White fish

Tako Sashimi *(G)

$10.00

Octopus

Hokkigai Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

Arctic surf clam

Ika Sashimi *(G)

$10.00

Squid

Ikura Sashimi *(G)

$12.50

Salmon roe

Kanikama Sashimi

$9.00

Crab stick

Rainbow Tobiko Sashimi *(G)

$12.50

Assorted flying fish roe

Tobiko Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

Flying fish roe

Toro *(G) tuna belly

$25.00Out of stock

Toro Sampler Sashimi *(G)

$19.50

Hamachi belly, sake belly, shiromi belly

Tamago Sashimi

$9.00

Sweetened egg

Smoked Salmon Sashimi (G)

$11.00

Smoked salmon

Asparagus Sashimi (G)(V)

$9.00

Asparagus

Avocado Sashimi (G)(V)

$9.00

Avocado

Inari Sashimi (V)

$9.00

Tofu skin

Kappa Sashimi (G)(V)

$9.00

Cucumber

Shiitake Mushroom Sashimi (G)(V)

$9.00

Shiitake mushroom

Makimono

6 pieces unless otherwise stated

California Maki

$9.00

Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)

$10.50

Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)

$10.50

Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo

Spicy Yellow Tail Maki *(G)

$9.00

Yellow tail, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo

Sake Maki *(G)

$8.50

Salmon

Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)

$10.00

Salmon with avocado

Tekka Maki *(G)

$9.00

Tuna

Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)

$10.50

Tuna with avocado

Tempura Maki - 4 pc *

$12.00

Tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko

Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style *

$16.00

Katsu-style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and tobiko

Spider Maki - 4 pc *

$16.50

Tempura soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Negihama Maki *(G)

$9.00

Yellowtail and scallions

Boston Maki (G)

$10.00

Smoked salmon and avocado

Philly Maki (G)

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado

Rainbow Maki *

$16.00

Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado, topped with an assortment of thinly sliced sashimi

Spicy Scallop Maki *(G)

$16.00

Scallop, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo

Unagi Maki

$9.50

Freshwater eel

Una Avo Maki

$10.00

Freshwater eel and avocado

Una Kyu Maki

$10.00

Freshwater eel and cucumber

Caterpillar Maki

Caterpillar Maki

$14.50

Freshwater eel, covered with thinly sliced avocado, drizzled with unagi sauce, and sesame seeds

Eel Bomb Maki

$17.50

Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds

Scorpion Maki *

$15.50

Eel, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko, topped with thinly sliced shrimp, unagi sauce and sesame seeds

Futo Maki - 4 pc

$12.00

Freshwater eel, kanikama, tamago, oshinko, avocado, and cucumber

Butterfly Maki - 4 pc *(G)

$12.00

Salmon, tobiko, and cucumber

Mozzarella Cheese with Onion and Scallion

$11.00

Mozzarella cheese with onions and scallions, fried tempura-style, drizzled with unagi sauce

Philly Cheese Steak Maki (G)

Philly Cheese Steak Maki (G)

$11.50

Sliced sirloin beef with cheddar cheese and peppers, topped with seared cheese and tomato mayo

Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki (G)

$10.00

Salmon skin and avocado

Salmon Skin and Cucumber Maki (G)

$10.00

Salmon skin and cucumber

Tuna Avo Kyu Tobiko Hoso Style *(G)

$14.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko

Tuna with Avocado and Kanikama *

$12.00

Tuna, avocado, and kanikama

BLT Maki - 4 pc (G)

BLT Maki - 4 pc (G)

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with tomato mayo

Makimono Specials

6 pieces unless otherwise stated
Volcano Maki - 4 pc *(G)

Volcano Maki - 4 pc *(G)

$18.50

Tuna and avocado topped with tempura bits, red crab meat, and tobiko, drizzled with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Golden Gate Maki *(G)

Golden Gate Maki *(G)

$19.00

Spicy salmon and avocado, topped with thinly sliced salmon and rainbow tobiko

Dragon Maki - 4 pc *

$17.50

Tempura-fried shrimp, tobiko, cucumber, and avocado, topped with thinly sliced unagi and avocado, drizzled with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and sprinkled with sesame seeds

Dynamite Maki *(G)

$21.50

Tobiko, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, and tuna, topped with seared scallop, drizzled with unagi sauce and sriracha

Ming’s Mango Maki *(G)

$19.00

Shrimp, asparagus, mango topped with spicy tuna

Maki Me Hungry *(G)

Maki Me Hungry *(G)

$19.00

Tuna and mango topped with taro and red crab, drizzled with unagi sauce

Sweet Jalapeño Maki *

$19.50

Asparagus and unagi, topped with hamachi and sweet jalapeño, drizzled with unagi sauce

Torch Maki *

$22.00

Kanikama, tobiko, tako, and cucumber topped with thinly sliced tuna, salmon, and hamachi, drizzled with unagi sauce and house torch sauce

Little Shrimp Gift Maki *(G)

Little Shrimp Gift Maki *(G)

$21.50

Spicy salmon and cucumber, topped with seared ama-ebi, bacon, and black tobiko, drizzled with unagi sauce

Cruncheese Maki - 8 pc

$17.50

Smoked salmon, mango, and cream cheese, lightly fried katsu-style with panko, drizzled with unagi sauce

Fancy Scallop Maki *(G)

Fancy Scallop Maki *(G)

$19.00

Scallop, kanikama, tobiko, sriracha, and cucumber

Sweetheart Maki *

Sweetheart Maki *

$19.50

Unagi, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber topped with thinly sliced tuna, drizzled with unagi sauce, and sprinkled with black tobiko and scallions

Flaming Red Maki*

$26.00

8pcs (I) Spicy Tuna, Mango (O) Topped with torched salmon and tuna (T) Drizzled with unagi sauce, black pepper, sesame seeds, and masago

Hot Hamachi Maki

$21.00

Inside: Hamachi, jalapeno and mango Outside: Hamachi, uni, and Unagi Sauce

Vegetarian Maki

All Kappa Maki (G)(V)

$11.50

Cucumber maki wrapped in a cucumber sheet

Kappa Maki (G)(V)

$7.00

Cucumber

Avocado Maki (G)(V)

$7.00

Avocado

Avo Kyu Maki (G)(V)

$8.00

Avocado and cucumber

Asparagus Maki (G)(V)

$7.00

Asparagus

Mango Kyu Maki (G)(V)

$9.00

Mango and cucumber

Mango Avo Maki (G)(V)

$9.00

Mango and avocado

Mushroom Maki (G)(V)

$7.50

Tempura mushroom roll drizzled with sweet soy sauce

Natto Maki (G)(V)

$7.50Out of stock

Fermented soybean

Oshinko Maki (G)(V)

$7.00

Japanese pickled daikon radish

Sweet Potato Maki (G)(V)

$8.50

Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce

Umeshiso Maki (G)(V)

$7.00

Japanese salted plum paste and perilla leaf

Vegetarian Maki (G)(V)

Vegetarian Maki (G)(V)

$9.50

Tempura sweet potato, string beans, and cucumber

Sushi Entrees

Personalization to combos $3 and up

Sushi - Regular *(G)

$31.50

8 pcs of chef’s choice nigiri and 6 pcs of tekka maki

Sushi - Deluxe *(G)

$38.00

10 pcs of chef’s choice nigiri and 6 pcs of tekka maki

Sushi - Super *(G)

$44.00

12 pcs of chef’s choice nigiri and 6 pcs of tekka maki

Makimono Combo Regular *(G)

$22.00

Spicy Tuna, Salmon Maki, Negihama Maki

Makimono Combo Deluxe *

$30.00

Spicy Tuna, Scorpion Maki, Butterfly Maki

Makimono Combo Super *

$47.00

Volcano, Ming’s Mango Special Maki, and Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style

Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)

$43.00

15 pcs of sashimi (Chef’s choice of raw fish only)

Sashimi Moriawase – Deluxe *(G)

$65.00

25 pcs of sashimi (Chef’s choice of raw fish only)

Chirashi *(G)

$34.00

Assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice

Sake Don *(G)

Sake Don *(G)

$34.00

Fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice

Tekkadon *(G)

$34.00

Fresh tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice

Ikura Don *(G)

$34.00

Ikura (salmon roe) over a bed of sushi rice

Oyako Don *(G)

$39.00

Fresh salmon and ikura sashimi over a bed of sushi rice

Boats

Boat 1 *(G)

$56.00

Sashimi (4 pieces): Tuna, sake, shiromi, hamachi // Nigiri (4 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, ebi // Maki (16 pieces): Spicy Tuna, Tempura, Negihama

Boat 2 *(G)

$116.00

Sashimi (10 pieces): Tuna, sake, shiromi, hamachi // Nigiri (7 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, scallop, unagi, shiromi, ebi // Maki (22 pieces): Spider, Una Avo, Rainbow, Crispy Mango Shrimp

Fuji Boat *

$168.00

Sashimi (16 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, scallop, tako, ebi // Nigiri (12 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, unagi, ebi // Maki (32 pieces): Spicy Tempura Katsu Style, Volcano, Maki Me Hungry, California, Spicy Tuna, Spider

Soda + Specialty Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Aqua Panna Still Water

$3.00

Perrier Strawberry Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.50

Sparkling Wine

21+ Only for Alcoholic Beverages. Order name must match valid ID! (Please present ID to driver for delivery orders)

ZONIN Prosecco

$13.00

Jean Louis Sparkling Rosé

$13.00

Japanese Wine

21+ Only for Alcoholic Beverages. Order name must match valid ID! (Please present ID to driver for delivery orders)

Choya Plum Wine

$39.00

Rose + White Wine

21+ Only for Alcoholic Beverages. Order name must match valid ID! (Please present ID to driver for delivery orders)

Vanderpump Rosé

$44.00

Salvalai Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Oysterbay, Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Dry Greek Fume Blanc

$44.00

Ken Forrester Reserve Chenin Blanc

$44.00

J.Lohr Riesling

$44.00

Les Charmes Chardonnary

$48.00

Columna Albarino

$18.00

Domaine de la Perriere Sancerre

$71.00

Red Wine

21+ Only for Alcoholic Beverages. Order name must match valid ID! (Please present ID to driver for delivery orders)

Browne, Pinot Noir

$44.00Out of stock

Catena ‘Vista Flores’ Malbec

$17.00Out of stock

Château Moulin de Fontmurée Bordeaux

$17.00Out of stock

Santa Cristina Toscana

$18.00Out of stock

Roth Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00Out of stock

Banshee 2016 Pinot Noir

$25.00Out of stock

Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00Out of stock

Sake

21+ Only for Alcoholic Beverages. Order name must match valid ID! (Please present ID to driver for delivery orders)

Funaguchi Honjozo 200 ml

$18.00

Mio Sparkling Sake 300 ml

$22.00

Dreamy Clouds Nigori 300 ml

$35.00

Heaven’s Door Junmai 300 ml

$41.00

Beer

21+ Only for Alcoholic Beverages. Order name must match valid ID! (Please present ID to driver for delivery orders)

Sapporo Silver

$11.00

Asahi

$5.00

Echigo

$7.00Out of stock

Orion

$5.00Out of stock

Buckler (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We have brought Gourmet Sushi and Asian Fusion to Kendall Square. All orders above $200 are subject to a 10% service charge between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Please call for further verification.

300 Third St, Cambridge, MA 02142

