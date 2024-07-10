This restaurant does not have any images
Fuji Express
393 West Mills Street
Columbus, NC 28722
Featured Items
MAIN MENU
Appetizers
Entrées
- Vegetable Entree
Made with zucchini, sweet onion, mushroom, broccoli, and freshly sliced carrots in soy sauce$6.99
- Hibachi Chicken Entree
Cooked in soy sauce and mushroom$8.59
- Teriyaki Chicken Entree
Cooked in teriyaki sauce and broccoli$8.59
- Hibachi Steak Entree
Cooked in soy sauce and mushroom. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$10.89
- Teriyaki Steak Entree
Cooked in teriyaki sauce and broccoli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$10.89
- Yakiniku Beef Entree
Cooked in teriyaki sauce and mushroom$10.89
- Scallop Entree
Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli$11.59
- Shrimp Entree
Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli$9.49
- Fish Entree
Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli$7.99
- Salmon Entree
Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$11.59
- Tuna Entree
Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$12.89
- Fried Chicken Wings Entree
6 pieces. Deep-fried wings come with broccoli$9.59
- Hibachi Chicken Wings Entree
6 pieces. Deep-fried wings cooked in soy sauce and mushroom$9.59
- Teriyaki Chicken Wings Entree
6 pieces. Deep-fried wings cooked in teriyaki sauce and broccoli$9.59
Combo
- Steak & Chicken Combo
Cooked in soy sauce and mushroom. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$14.65
- Steak & Shrimp Combo
Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli and mushroom. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$15.85
- Steak & Scallops Combo
Cooked in soy sauce mushroom and broccoli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$16.25
- Scallops & Chicken Combo
Cooked in soy sauce mushroom and broccoli$14.95
- Shrimp & Scallops Combo
Cooked in soy sauce and broccoli$16.15
- Shrimp & Chicken Combo
Cooked in soy sauce mushroom and broccoli$13.55
- Fuji Combo (Steak, Chicken, Shrimp and Scallops)
Cooked in soy sauce mushroom and broccoli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$19.85
Side Orders
- Vegetable Side$4.99
- Hibachi Chicken Side$5.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Side$5.99
- Hibachi Steak Side
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$8.19
- Teriyaki Steak Side
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$8.19
- Yakiniku Side$8.19
- Scallops Side$9.85
- Shrimp Side$6.99
- Fish Side$5.65
- Salmon Side
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$7.35
- Tuna Side
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$8.89
- Fried Rice Side$3.00
- Steamed Rice Side$3.00
- Sweet Carrots Side$3.50
- Zucchini & Onion Side$3.50
- Extra Broccoli Side$3.50
- Extra Mushroom Side$3.50
- Side Noodle$3.50
- Avocado$0.80
Sauces
Kids Menu
Drinks
SUSHI MENU
Sushi Appetizers
Sashimi
- Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$12.85
- Sake (Salmon) Sashimi
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$12.85
- Himachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$12.85
- Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi$11.75
- Tako (Octopus) Sashimi$12.25
- Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Sashimi$11.75
- Sashimi Combo
8 pieces. Tuna, yellow tail, salmon, and octopus. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$16.99
Raw Sushi Roll
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, cucumber, and spicy sauce$8.49
- Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, cucumber, and spicy sauce$8.49
- Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Yellow tail, cucumber, and spicy sauce$8.49
- Rainbow Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, and yellow tail salmon topped with shrimp$12.25
- NC Combo Roll
California roll, tuna, salmon, yellow tail, & nigiri$12.25
- Crazy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon and salmon topping$12.25
Nigiri
- Maguro Tuna Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$6.75
- Sake Salmon Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$6.75
- Hamachi Yellow Tail Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish may increase the risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions$6.75
- Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri$6.75
- Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri$6.75
- Tako (Octopus) Nigiri$6.75
- Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri$6.75
- Unagi (Eel) Nigiri$6.75
- Kami Kami (Crab) Nigiri$4.50
Non Raw Sushi Roll
- California Roll
Crab, cucumber, & avocado$4.99
- Crunches Tuna Roll
Tuna, avocado, and cream cheese$10.50
- Philadelphia Roll
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, and avocado$6.75
- Unagi Eel Roll
Eel, cucumber, & unagi sauce$6.75
- Fry Sushi Roll
Salmon, tuna cream cheese, deep fry$9.99
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Fried shrimp and cucumber with unagi sauce$6.99
- Tokyo Rock & Roll
Eel & avocado$6.75
- Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab & cucumber$12.50
- Dragon Roll
California roll with eel topping$12.50
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp and cucumber with crunchy$6.75
- Spicy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, cucumber, & spicy sauce$6.75
- Volcano Roll
Smoke salmon, crab, cream cheese, and avocado$12.50
- Cucumber Roll$4.00
- Avocado Roll$4.00
- Crab Roll$4.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! Drive Thru available !
