Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuji at Founders Square

review star

No reviews yet

8845 founders square drive

Naples, FL 34120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Bento Box
Gyoza

Drinks

Acqua Panna

$4.95

Club Soda

$3.95

Corkage Fee

$15.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Hot Green Tea

$3.25

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Kid Juice

$2.50

Kid Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Oi-Ocha

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.95

Ramune

$3.95

San Pellgrino

$4.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Thai Tea

$5.95

Kid Soda

$2.95

Appetizer

Edamame

$7.95

Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$8.95

Gyoza

$10.95

Pork & cabbage, steamed or pan fried, 6 pcs

Spring Rolls

$7.95

Vegetable spring rolls, 3 pcs

Rock Shrimp

$14.95

Yuzu aioli, scallion, crispy noodles

Spicy Tuna Nachos

$17.95

Wonton nachos, tuna, wakame, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi cream, masago*, jalapeno

Lettuce Wrap

$14.95

Water chestnut, sesame seeds, shitake mushrooms, scallions, crispy rice noodles, romaine

Sesame Tuna

$17.95

Spring mix, seared tuna, eel sauce, wasabi cream, spicy mayo, wakame

Thai Calamari

$15.95

Togarachi pepper aioli, jalapeno, Thai sweet chili sauce, cilantro, crispy rice noodles

Grilled Jumbo Calamari

$18.95

Togarachi pepper aioli

Taste of Sashimi

$18.95

9 pcs of fresh sashimi, chef's choice

Blue Crab Rangoons

$17.95

Blue crabmeat and Krabstick, with Thai sweet chili sauce, 6 pcs

Zucchini Tempura

$10.95

Kimono Shrimp

$13.95

Crispy wrapped jumbo shrimp, Thai sweet chili sauce, 6 pcs

Hamachi Carpaccio

$17.95

Hamachi, yuzu-ponzu, jalapeno, cilantro

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.95

Miso broth, tofu, dried seaweed, scallion.

Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Lemongrass broth, mushroom, scallion, cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup

$6.95

Lemongrass broth with coconut milk, mushroom, scallion and cilantro

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$7.95

Clear broth, shrimp wonton, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion, dried garlic

House Salad

$5.95

Spring mix, carrot, homemade ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$16.95

House salad, avocado, krabstick-mayo, masago, flakes, ginger dressing

Wakame Salad

$8.95

Cold seaweed salad

Entrees

Bangkok Street Noodles

$25.95

An authentic Thai dish of stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, vegetables, chicken, beef, shrimp, no rice

Blue Crab Fried Rice

$31.95

Fried rice with jumbo lump blue crab meat, egg, onions, scallion, cilantro

Buddha's Delight

$18.95+

Sauteed mixed vegetables, brown garlic sauce, served with rice.

Chicken Cashew Nuts

$21.95

Sautéed fried chicken with roasted chili sauce, onions, mushrooms, scallions, cashew nuts, served with rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.95

Grilled chicken breast, vegetables, teriyaki sauce, sesame seed, served with rice

Crispy Duck PadThai

$27.95

A signature dish of crispy fried duck with Pad Thai noodles, no rice

Fried Rice

$18.95+

Rice, egg, peas, carrots, onions. Choice of tofu

Mongolian Beef

$22.95

Beef, mushroom, scallions, onions, brown sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice

Pad Thai

$19.95+

Thin rice noodles, egg, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts.

Red Curry

$20.95+

An authentic Thai curry of coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo, eggplant, carrot, basil, served with rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$28.95

Grilled salmon, vegetables, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice

Sesame Chicken

$20.95

Crispy fried chicken, vegetables, housemade tangy-sweet brown sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice

Steak Teriyaki

$30.95

Grilled Top USDA Choice 8 oz. N.Y. steak, vegetables, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice

Thai Basil Eggplant

$25.95

Shrimp, chicken, eggplants, onions, basil, bamboo, jalapeno, garlic basil sauce, served with rice

Sushi Rolls

-----------------------

Avocado Roll

$8.95

Black Dragon

$18.95

Shrimp tempura roll, eel on top with eel sauce and spicy mayo

California

$10.95

Krab stick, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds

Cucumber Roll

$8.95

Dancing Eel

$15.95

eel, cucumber and avocado on top, eel sauce

Dragon

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura roll, avocado on top, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Fiery Grouper

$14.95

Grouper tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, togarachi pepper

Hamachi-Peno

$14.95

Hamachi, cilantro, green tobiko, jalapeno

Hot J.B

$12.95

Salmon, cream cheese, deep fried with eel sauce

Hot Lady

$19.95

Tuna, avocado topped with hamachi, jalapeno, wasabi cream, sriracha

J.B

$11.95

Salmon, cream cheese

Mad Lobster

$34.95

The signature roll of lobster tail tempura roll loaded with lobster meat tempura, fried jalapeno, avocado, masago, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Mexican

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seeds, spicy mayo

Miami

$21.95

Tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper wrap, masago, spicy krab stick, tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo

On the Roll

$21.95

Blue crab, avocado, cucumber, masago, soy paper wrap, baked mayo seafood, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha

Picante

$17.95

Tuna, tempura flakes, masago, avocado, jalapeno top, spicy sambal sauce, togarachi pepper

Rainbow

$17.95

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado

Rainbow Dragon

$18.95

Shrimp tempura roll, tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Red Dragon

$17.95

Shrimp tempura roll, tuna and avocado on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo

S.T.T.

$18.95

Tuna, krab stick, cream cheese, flash fried, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, kimchee

Salmon Avocado

$11.95

Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds

Sex on the Beach

$16.95

Tuna, white fish, avocado, asparagus, masago, tuna and white fish on top

Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seeds, eel sauce

Spicy Tuna

$12.95

Tuna, sesame seeds, kimchee sauce

Spider

$15.95

Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, masago, eel sauce

Tuna Loco

$20.95

Spicy tuna roll topped with spicy chunk tuna, avocado, masago, tempura flakes

Veggie Roll

$8.95

Volcano

$17.95

California roll with baked seafood-mayo on top

Yellow Dragon

$17.95

Shrimp tempura roll, salmon and avocado on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Yummy Yummy

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo-krab and tempura flakes on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Sushi/Sashimi

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi

Tuna

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Salmon

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Hamachi

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

White Fish

$6.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Shrimp

$6.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Masago

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Eel

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Krab Stick

$5.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Octopus

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Ikura

$10.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Ama Ebi

$10.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Avocado

$5.95+

Krab Stick

$5.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Tamago

$5.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Bento Box

Create your own combo by select one appetizer, one roll, and one entree. Served with rice, and soup or salad

Bento Box

$27.95

Create your own combo by select one appetizer, one roll, and one entree. Served with rice, and soup or salad

Boat

Classic Boat

$29.95

California, 3 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.

Dragon Boat

$32.95

Dragon, 3 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.

Deluxe Boat

$35.95

Rainbow, 3 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.

Cruise for Two

$75.95

Spicy Tuna, California, Shrimp Tempura, 6 pcs sushi, 12 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.

Sashimi Lover

$32.95

Assorted of variety 16 pcs chef's choice sashimi. No substitutions.

Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke

$20.95

Tuna, sushi rice, edamame, house soy sauce, avocado, cucumber, masago*, furikaki, wakame, seaweed, Japanese pickles, ginger

Salmon Poke

$19.95

Salmon, sushi rice, wasabi-soy, Japanese pepper aioli, edamame, avocado, cucumber, wakame, masago*, furikake, seaweed, Japanese pickles, ginger

Fuji Poke

$21.95

Tuna, krabstick, eel sauce, spicy mayo sushi rice, masago*, avocado, edamame, seaweed, furikake, Japanese pickles, ginger

The Works Poke

$23.95

Tuna, salmon, hamachi, krabstick, tamago, sushi rice, masago*,fujikake avocado, edamame, seaweed, Japanese pickles, ginger, wasabi

Kids

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Jasmine rice and mixed vegetables

Kid Chicken Fried Rice

$7.95

Fried rice with chicken and egg

Kid Chicken Teriyaki

$7.95

Grilled teriyaki with jasmine rice and mixed vegetables

Kid Sushi

$8.95

California roll and 2 pcs krab sushi

Desserts

Thai Donuts

$8.95

Lava Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Green tea cheesecake

$7.95

Ice cream

$3.95

Mochi

$6.95Out of stock

Sides

Side Broccoli

$4.95

Side Brown Rice

$2.95

Side Fried Rice

$4.95

Side Steamed Noodle

$3.95

Side Sushi Rice

$3.95

Side Mixed Veggie

$4.95

Side White Rice

$2.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8845 founders square drive, Naples, FL 34120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos & Tequila Catina - Founders
orange starNo Reviews
8845 Founders Square Drive Naples, FL 34120
View restaurantnext
Skillets - Founders Square
orange starNo Reviews
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115 Naples, FL 34120
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse Cuisine and Cocktails - 9010 Bellaire Bay Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9010 Bellaire Bay Drive Naples, FL 34120
View restaurantnext
South Street Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8845 Founders Square Dr. Naples, FL 34120
View restaurantnext
IL Primo Pizza & Wings - Collier Blvd
orange star4.0 • 41
15275 Collier Blvd Naples, FL 34119
View restaurantnext
Felipe's - Logan Landings
orange starNo Reviews
2220 Logan Boulevard North Naples, FL 34119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (25 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston