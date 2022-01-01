Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuji Hana Restaurant

No reviews yet

1130 Behrman Hwy

Gretna, LA 70056

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.50

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Gyoza (5pcs)

$5.00

House Salad

$2.75

Japanese Egg Rolls (4pcs)

$5.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.25

Fish Salad

$11.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.95

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.95

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Snow Crab Salad

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Salad

$11.95

Squid Salad

$5.95

Sunomono

$8.95

Sushi Appetizer

$10.95

Tuna Poke Salad

$14.95

Tuna Tar Tar

$11.95

Tuna Tataki Appetizer

$11.95

Tuna Tataki Salad

$11.95

Yummy Salad

$7.95

Soup, Rice, Noodle

Clear Soup

$2.75

Miso Soup

$2.75

Combo Seafood Soup

$10.00

Large Soup

$5.50

Fried Rice Bowl

$3.25

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Filet Mignon Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Fried RIce

$14.00

Combo Fried Rice

$15.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Large Fried Rice

$9.00

Noodle Bowl

$4.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$13.00

Shrimp Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Filet Mignon Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Combo Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Vegetable Noodle Bowl

$11.00

Large Noodle Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Yaki Soba

$12.95

Seafood Yaki Soba

$14.95

Vegetable Yaki Soba

$11.95

Chicken Yaki Kimchi Udon

$12.95

Seafood Yaki Kimchi Udon

$14.95

Vegetable Yaki Kimchi Udon

$11.95

Kitchen & Sushi Entree

Teriyaki Chicken Entree

$16.95

Teriyaki Salmon Entree

$18.95

Teriyaki Shrimp Entree

$18.95

Teriyaki Steak Entree

$21.95

Teriyaki Filet Mignon Entree

$27.95

Teriyaki Dinner Combo

$21.95

Pan Seared Filet Mignon

$28.95

Sushi Regular

$13.95

Sushi Deluxe

$17.95

Sashimi Regular

$18.95

Sashimi Deluxe

$24.95

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$39.95

Tuna Bowl

$13.95

Eel Bowl

$13.95

Maki Combination

$12.95

Chirashi

$15.95

Sushi Boat for 2

$38.95

Love Boat for 2

$58.95

(K) Hibachi Dinner & Sides

(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)

$3.25

(K) Chicken Hibachi

$24.00

(K) Filet Mignon Hibachi

$30.00

(K) Lobster Tail Hibachi

$26.00

(K) Mahi Mahi

$25.00

(K) New York Strip Hibachi

$28.00

(K) Salmon Hibachi

$25.00

(K) Scallop Hibachi

$25.00

(K) Shrimp Hibachi

$25.00

(K) Snapper Hibachi

$25.00

(K) Tuna Hibachi

$25.00

(K) Vegetables

$18.00

(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)

$3.25

(K) Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi

$30.00

(K) Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail Hibachi

$36.00

(K) Filet Mignon & Mahi Mahi Hibachi

$30.00

(K) Filet Mignon & Salmon Hibachi

$30.00

(K) Filet Mignon & Scallop Hibachi

$30.00

(K) Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi

$30.00

(K) Filet Mignon & Snapper Hibachi

$30.00

(K) Filet Mignon & Tuna Hibachi

$30.00

(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)

$3.25

(K) New York Strip & Chicken Hibachi

$28.00

(K) New York Strip & Lobster Tail Hibachi

$36.00

(K) New York Strip & Mahi Mahi Hibachi

$28.00

(K) New York Strip & Salmon Hibachi

$28.00

(K) New York Strip & Scallop Hibachi

$28.00

(K) New York Strip & Shrimp Hibachi

$28.00

(K) New York Strip & Snapper Hibachi

$28.00

(K) New York Strip & Tuna Hibachi

$28.00

(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)

$3.25

(K) Chicken & Lobster Tail Hibachi

$33.00

(K) Chicken & Mahi Mahi Hibachi

$26.00

(K) Chicken & Salmon Hibachi

$26.00

(K) Chicken & Scallop Hibachi

$26.00

(K) Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$26.00

(K) Chicken & Snapper Hibachi

$26.00

(K) Chicken & Tuna Hibachi

$26.00

(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)

$3.25

(K) Shrimp & Lobster Tail Hibachi

$33.00

(K) Shrimp & Mahi Mahi Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Salmon Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Snapper Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Tuna Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)

$3.25

(K) 2 Fish Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Tuna Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Salmon Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Snapper Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Mahi Mahi Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Shrimp & Lobster Tail Hibachi

$33.00

(K) Lobster Tail & Scallop Hibachi

$33.00

(K) Lobster Tail & Tuna Hibachi

$33.00

(K) Lobster Tail & Salmon Hibachi

$33.00

(K) Lobster Tail & Snapper Hibachi

$33.00

(K) Lobster Tail & Mahi Mahi Hibachi

$33.00

(K) Scallop & Tuna Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Scallop & Salmon Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Scallop & Snapper Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Scallop & Mahi Mahi Hibachi

$27.00

(K) Fried Rice (Side Order)

$3.25

(K) FIlet Mignon, Lobster Tail & Shrimp Hibachi Special

$42.00

(K) Filet Mignon, Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi Special

$40.00

(K) New York Strip, Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi Special

$40.00

(K) Fuji Hana Seafood Hibachi Special

$40.00

(K) 2 Filet Mignon Special

$42.00

(K) 2 Lobster Tail Special

$42.00

Special Rolls

Big Easy Roll

$16.50

Burning Man Roll

$16.50

Butterfly Roll

$16.50

Cajun Roll

$12.00

Crispy Roll

$16.50

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Filet Mignon Roll

$16.00

Fire on the Bayou

$16.50

Flower Roll (5pcs)

$10.50

Fuji Hana Roll

$16.50

Godzilla Roll

$16.50

Gustav Roll

$16.50

Hawaiian Roll

$13.50

Jackpot Roll

$16.50

King of the Ocean Roll

$18.00

Lobster Tsunami Roll

$17.00

Louisiana Roll

$16.50

LSU Roll

$16.50

New Orleans Roll

$15.50

Poboy Roll

$17.00

Rock-n-Roll

$12.00

Snow Angel Roll

$16.50

Soy Paper Roll

$12.00

Sunshine Roll

$14.00

Super Dragon Roll

$16.50

Super Yummy Roll

$16.50

Tiger Roll

$12.00

Tropical Roll

$16.50

Vincent Roll

$12.50

Volcano Roll

$12.00

Westbank Roll

$15.00

WHODAT Roll

$16.50

Sushi Rolls

Alaska Roll

$5.75

Avocado Roll

$4.75

BBQ Eel Roll

$6.25

BBQ Yellow Tail Roll

$5.75

Boston Roll

$6.75

California Roll

$5.75

Catepillar Roll

$13.50

Crabstick Roll

$5.75

Crawfish Roll

$5.75

Crunch Dynamite Roll

$6.25

Crunch Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.75

Dynamite Roll

$5.75

Fresh Salmon Roll

$5.75

Fresh Scallop Roll

$6.50

Fresh Yellow Tail Roll

$5.75

Lion Roll

$10.95

Philidelpia Roll

$5.75

Rainbow Roll

$11.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.75

Sweaweed Crunch Roll

$5.75

Shrimp Roll

$5.75

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Smoked Salmon Roll

$5.75

Snow Crab Roll

$5.75

Spicy Octopus Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.75

Spider Roll (5pcs)

$9.25

Tempura Eel Roll

$6.25

Tuna Avocado Roll

$5.75

Tuna Roll

$5.75

Vegetable Roll

$4.75

Sashimi & Sushi

Albacore Sashimi

$5.95

Crab Stick Sashimi

$5.95

Eel Sashimi

$6.95

Esolar Sashimi

$5.95

Fresh Salmon Sashimi

$5.95

Lemon Fish Sashimi

$5.95

Mackerel Sashimi

$5.95

Octopus Sashimi

$5.95

Red Snapper Sashimi

$5.95

Scallop Sashimi

$6.95

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$5.95

Squid Sashimi

$5.95

Tuna Sashimi

$6.95

Yellow Tail Sashimi

$6.95

Albacore Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Baby Soft Shell Crab Nigiri Sushi

$5.50

BBQ Eel Nigiri Sushi

$4.75

Crab Stick Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Egg Custard Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Escolar Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Fresh Salmon Nigiri Sushi

$4.75

Fresh Scallop Nigiri Sushi

$4.75

Fresh Yellow Tail Nigiri Sushi

$4.75

Lemon Fish Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Mackerel Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Octopus Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Red Snapper Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Salmon Roe Nigiri Sushi

$4.95

Shrimp Nigiri Sushi

$4.95

Smelt Roe Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Smoked Salmon Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Spicy Tuna Nigiri Sushi

$4.95

Squid Nigiri Sushi

$4.25

Tuna Nigiri Sushi

$4.95

Hand Roll & Sushi Box

Avocado Hand Roll

$3.00

BBQ Eel Hand Roll

$4.00

BBQ Yellow Tail Hand Roll

$5.00

Boston Hand Roll

$5.50

Califoria Hand Roll

$4.00

Crawfish Hand Roll

$4.50

Crunch Hand Roll

$4.00

Cucumber Hand Roll

$3.00

Fresh Salmon Hand Roll

$4.00

Fresh Scallop Hand Roll

$5.00

Fresh Yellow Tail Hand Roll

$4.50

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$4.00

Shrimp Hand Roll

$4.00

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$6.50

Smoked Salmon Hand Roll

$4.00

Snow Crab Hand Roll

$4.50

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$4.50

Spider Hand Roll

$7.50

Tuna Avocado Hand Roll

$4.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$4.50

Vetable Hand Roll

$3.50

Crab Stick Sushi Box

$8.50

Eel Sushi Box

$9.95

Fresh Salmon Sushi Box

$8.95

Mackerel Sushi Box

$8.95

Rainbow Sushi Box

$10.95

Smoked Salmon Sushi Box

$8.95

Tuna Sushi Box

$9.95

Yellow Tail Sushi Box

$9.95

Sauces & MISC

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Jingle Bell Sauce

$0.50

Mango Sauce

$0.75

Pink Lady Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Sushi Ginger

$0.75

Sushi Wasabi

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Yum Yum

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1130 Behrman Hwy, Gretna, LA 70056

Directions

