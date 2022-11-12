- Home
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Hwy 41
2114 Highway 41
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Popular Items
Kitchen Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
Gently fried tofu with eel sauce and seaweed seasoning
Bomb Chicken
Tempura lightly fried chicken topped with spicy bomb sauce and seaweed seasoning
Bomb Shrimp
Tempura lightly fried shrimp topped with spicy bomb sauce and seaweed seasoning
Calamari Age
Tempura fried calamari steak strips drizzled with eel sauce
Edamame
Steamed Japanese soy beans sprinkled wtih sea salt
Ginza
Tempura fried rice pizza topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Gyoza
Kapanese pan-fried beef dumplings (6pc)
Harumaki
Fried Japanese spring rolls (8pc)
Pork Belly Bun
4 pieces of pork belly marinated in an Asian BBQ sauce with scallions - Fried or Steamed
Short Rib Bun
4 boneless short ribs marinated in an Asian BBQ sauce with scallions - Fried or Steamed
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shimp and Vegetables delicately deep-fried in light, fluffy batter
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings (8pc)
Soft Shell Crab
Gently fried soft shell crab topped with eel sauce
Steak Negimaki
NY Strip wrapped around cream cheese and scallions, topped with teriyaki sauce and fried rice noodles
Yasai Gyoza
Steamed vegtable dumplings (6pc)
Sushi Appetizers
Escolar Tataki
Seared, thin sashimi cut Escolar with chili power, tobiko, scallions, and ponzu
Fresh Spring Rolls
Cooked shrimp, crab, cream cheese, tamago, avocado and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper
Salmon Tartar
Chipped salmon topped with caviar, hot pepper oil, and oba glaze
Spicy Tuna Wonton
Fried spicy tuna wonton served over avocado sauce, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sprouts
Steak Tataki App
Seared, thin sashimi cut steak with chili power, tobiko, scallions, and ponzu
Sushi/Sashimi App
Tuna Carpaccio
Tuna sashimi topped with spicy salsa and fried scallions
Tuna Maki
Thin slices of tuna sashimi wrapped around cucumber and mango topped with jalapeno and black caviar in ponzu sauce
Tuna Martini
Fresh diced tuna, avocado, cucumber and masago with oba sauce
Tuna Tartar
Chopped tuna tipped with caviar, hot pepper oil, and oba glaze
Tuna Tataki
Seared, thin sashimi cut tuna with chili power, tobiko, scallions, and ponzu
White Fish Jalapeno
Yellowtail and sriracha topped with jalapeno, black caviar, scallions, and ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Yellowtail sashimi with yuzu sauce, caviar, and sprouts
Monkey Brain
Soup & Salad
Avocado Salad
Garden salad base topped with thin slices of avocado, sesame
House Green Salad
Kani Salad
Shredded crab and a light creamy dressing topped with masago
Miso Soup
Soy base with tofu, scallions, and seaweed
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed salad served over a bed of cucumber
Squid Salad
Squid salad served over a bed of cucumber
Hibachi Entree
Chicken Hibachi (8oz)
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Lobster Tail Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
NY Strip Hibachi (8oz)
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Salmon Hibachi (8oz)
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Scallop Hibachi (6oz)
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Shrimp Hibachi (10pc)
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Tofu Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Vegetable Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Hibachi Combo
Chicken & Lobster Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Chicken & Salmon Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Chicken & Steak Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Chicken & Scallop Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Steak & Lobster Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Steak & Salmon Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Steak & Scallop Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Steak & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Filet Mignon & Lobster Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Filet Mignon & Salmon Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Filet Mignon & Scallop Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Shrimp & Salmon Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Shrimp & Lobster Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Salmon & Scallop Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Seafood Combo
Lobster, Shrimp & Scallop served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Fuji Deluxe
Filet Mignon, Lobster, Shrimp, & Scallop served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Entree
Filet Mignon Stone Grill (14 oz)
Served on a sizzling marble stone. Comes with tomatoes, asparagus, and garlic (not served with vegetables)
New York Strip Stone Grill (14oz)
Served on a sizzling marble stone. Comes with tomatoes, asparagus, and garlic (not served with vegetables)
Steak Negimaki (8pc)
NY Strip wrapped around cream cheese and scallions, topped with teriyaki sauce and fried rice noodles (not served with vegetables)
Noodles
Chicken Ramen
Ramen noodles served wtih a house made beef and pork based broth, accompanied with soy egg, Kani stick and bean sprouts, topped off with seaweed seasoning
Chicken Udon
Thick noodles served in a fish-based broth with zucchini, carrots, onion, mushroom, spinach, Japanese fish cake and Kani stick
Chicken Yaki Soba
Thin angel hair noodles stir-fried with zucchini, carrots, onions, drizzled with oyster sauce and sesame seeds
Pork Belly Ramen
Ramen noodles served wtih a house made beef and pork based broth, accompanied with soy egg an topped off with seaweed seasoning
Shrimp Ramen
Tempura Shrimp with ramen noodles served wtih a house made beef and pork based broth, accompanied with soy egg, Kani stick and bean sprouts, topped off with seaweed seasoning
Shrimp Udon
Tempura Shrimp with thick noodles served in a fish-based broth with zucchini, carrots, onion, mushroom, spinach, Japanese fish cake and Kani stick
Shrimp Yaki Soba
Grilled Shrimp with thin angel hair noodles stir-fried with zucchini, carrots, onions, drizzled with oyster sauce and sesame seeds
Steak Ramen
Ramen noodles served wtih a house made beef and pork based broth, accompanied with soy egg, Kani stick and bean sprouts, topped off with seaweed seasoning
Steak Udon
Thick noodles served in a fish-based broth with zucchini, carrots, onion, mushroom, spinach, Japanese fish cake and Kani stick
Steak Yaki Soba
Thin angel hair noodles stir-fried with zucchini, carrots, onions, drizzled with oyster sauce and sesame seeds
Vegetable Udon
Thick noodles served in a fish-based broth with zucchini, carrots, onion, mushroom, spinach
Vegetable Yaki Soba
Thin angel hair noodles stir-fried with zucchini, carrots, onions, drizzled with oyster sauce and sesame seeds
Vegetable Ramen
Vegetable Ramen
Sushi Platters
Chirashi
12 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice)
Family Boat
35 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice) & one yellowtail scallion roll
Love for Two
14 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice) & ne tuna roll
Poke Bowl
Your choice of salmon, tuna, yellowtail, or tofu, with edamane, mango, seaweed salad, avocado and masago on top of a bed of green salad and sushi rice sprinkled with fried scallion and seasame seeds, served with miso soup
Rice Bowl (Don)
Sushi rice tipped with your choice of protein, oshinko, avocado, seaweed salad, and served with a miso soup
Sushi for One
12 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice)
Sweet Boat
25 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice) & one salmon roll
Nigiri/Sashimi
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Ebi ( Shrimp)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Hokkigai (Red Clam)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Honey Moon (Spicy Scallop)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Hotakigai (Scallop)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Ika (Squid)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Kani (Crab)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Madai (Red Snapper)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Maguro (Tuna)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Masago (Orange Caviar)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Saba (Mackerel)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Sake (Salmon)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Shiro Maguro (Escolar)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Smoked Salmon
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Suzuki (Stripped Bass)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Tako (Octopus)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Tamago (Egg Cake)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Unagi (Eel)
Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice
Roll/Hand Roll
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
California
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Chicken Tempura Roll
Crunchy Roll
Crab, cucumber, and avocado, lightly fried with spicy mayo, masago, and eel sauce
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Salmon Roll
Salmon, rice on the inside, seaweed paper
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shirmp, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, seaweed paper, rice on the outside and topped with eel sauce
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Spicy White Tuna Roll
Spicy white tuna, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Tuna Roll
Tuna, rice no the inside, seaweed paper
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Yellowtail, scallions, rice on the inside, seaweed paper
Vegetable Rolls
Asparagus Roll
Asparagus, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado, cucumber, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Avocado Roll
Avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Mango Roll
Mango, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Oshinko Roll
Oshinko, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Tempura Asparagus Roll
Tempura fried asparagus, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura fried sweet potato, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Fuji Chef's Special Roll
Boeing 787
Spicy crab, tuna, mango, and asparagus wrapped in soy paper topped with escolar and kani sauce
Brian's Roll
Spicy Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, jalapenos, tempura fried and topped with sriracha and kani sauce
Charleston Roll
Eel and cucumber, topped with avocado, masago, and eel sauce
Christmas Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna and mango wrapped in soy paper topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and masago
Daniel Island Roll
Tempura Crab, tuna, eel, and avocado, wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy crab and eel sauce
Double Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado topped with seared tuna, masago, and oba sauce
Dragon Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, spicy mayo, topped with grilled eel, avocado, masago, tempura flakes, and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Spicy mix, scallions, avocado, masago, and tempura flakes
Elephant Roll
Spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, and spicy crab topped with tuna, salmon, masago, tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha
Fantastic Seaweed Roll
Fresh salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and avocado topped with seaweed salad and masago
Firecracker Roll
Tempura crab, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with lobster salad, spicy mayo, hot & spicy sauce, eel sauce and tempura flakes
Gamecock Roll
Tempura crab, tempura shrimp, and avocado wrapped in seaweed paper topped with eel, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
Gemini Roll
Spicy crab, shrimp, mango, and jalapeno wrapped in soy paper, topped with escolar, avocado sauce and spicy mayo
Halloween Roll
Grilled eel and cucumber wrapped in seasoned seaweed topped with avocado, spicy tuna, spicy crab, eel sauce, sriracha, and tempura flakes
Jojo Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy scallop and avocado wrapped with soy paper topped with spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab, tempura flakes, sriracha and eel sauce
Lobster Roll
Temura lobster tail with cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago
Manhattan Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, spicy mayo, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and eel sauce
Mt. Fuji Roll
Tempura crab, avocado, mango, spicy scallop wrapped in soy paper in shape of Mt. Fuji with wasabi, mayo, and eel sauce, finished with rice seasoning
New Year Roll
Tempura shrimp, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy scallop, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
November Roll
Tempura fried shrimp and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped wtih spicy crab and eel sauce
Patty Roll
Salmon and cucumber wrapped in fresh tuna
Pink Lady Roll
Salmon, eel, tuna, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in soy paper, topped with eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, escolar, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado
Resolution Roll
Dynamite mix, avocado, and cucumber topped with yellowtail, black caviar, jalapeno and sriracha
September Roll
Spicy crab, tuna, avocado, cucumber, spicy scallop topped with escolar, jalapenos, black caviar, and bomb sauce
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce topped wtih masago
Steak Tataki Roll
Crab, cucumber, cream cheese topped with seared steak, fried scallions and ponzu sauce
Surf & Turf Roll
Tempura lobster, cucumber, cream cheese topped with steak taktaki, ponzu and fried scallions
Sweet Heart Roll
Salmon, tuna, crab, cucmber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper prepared in a heart shape
Tanaka Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy salmon and tempura flakes
The Samurai Roll
Yellowtail, salmon, cucumber, and avocado topped with tuna, escolar, jalapeno, srirachi with black and red caviar
Theresa Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado topped with tuna, tempura flakes, and eel sauce
TNT Roll
Tempura crab, dynamite spicy mixer and cucumber topped with tuna sashimi, avocado, spicy mayo, and ponzu
Valentine's Roll
Salmon, tuna, cream cheese, mango, tempura fried and topped with lobster salad, masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Grand Haigoo
Dessert
Green Tea Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Lava Cake
Mochi Chocolate
Mochi Green Tea
Mochi Mango
Mochi Red Bean
Mochi Strawberry
Mochi Vanilla
Tempura Green Tea Ice Cream
Tempura Vanilla Ice Cream
Xango Cheesecake
Birthday Cake
Mochi Raspberry
Sides
Side of Avocado
Side of Bomb Sauce
Side of Broccoli
Side of Brown Rice
Side of Chicken
Side of Eel Sauce
Side of Fried Rice
Side of Ginger Dressing
Side of Lobster
Side of Oba Sauce
Side of Ponzu
Side of Ranch
Side of Salmon
Side of Shrimp
Side of Spicy Mayo
Side of Sriracha
Side Of Filet
Side of Steak
Side of Stir Fry Veg
Side of Sushi Rice
Side of Sweet Chili
Side of White Rice
Side of White Sauce
Side of Ginger
Side of Wasabi
Quart of Sauce
Pint of Sauce
Kids Menu
N/A BEVERAGES
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Green Tea
Hot Cocoa
Jasmine Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Ramune Melon
Ramune Original
Ramune Strawberry
Red Bull
S. Pelegrino
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Sugar Free Redbull
Sweet Tea
Tonic Water
Un-Sweet Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2114 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466