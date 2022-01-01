Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill- Kiawah Island

No reviews yet

205 Farm lake view

Kiawah island, SC 29455

N/A BEVERAGES

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Ramune Melon

$5.00

Ramune Orange

$5.00

Ramune Original

$5.00

Ramune Strawberry

$5.00

S. Pelegrino

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.75

Kitchen Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$12.00

Gently fried tofu with eel sauce and seaweed seasoning

Bomb Chicken

$14.00

Tempura lightly fried chicken topped with spicy bomb sauce and seaweed seasoning

Bomb Shrimp

$10.00

Tempura lightly fried shrimp topped with spicy bomb sauce and seaweed seasoning

Calamari Age

$13.00

Tempura fried calamari steak strips drizzled with eel sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed Japanese soy beans sprinkled wtih sea salt

Fried Shumai

$9.00

Ginza

$12.00

Tempura fried rice pizza topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Gyoza

$9.00

Kapanese pan-fried beef dumplings (6pc)

Harumaki

$8.00

Fried Japanese spring rolls (8pc)

Pork Belly Bun

$15.00

4 pieces of pork belly marinated in an Asian BBQ sauce with scallions - Fried or Steamed

Short Rib Bun

$15.00

4 boneless short ribs marinated in an Asian BBQ sauce with scallions - Fried or Steamed

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$12.00

Shimp and Vegetables delicately deep-fried in light, fluffy batter

Shumai

$9.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings (8pc)

Soft Shell Crab

$17.00

Gently fried soft shell crab topped with eel sauce

Steak Negimaki

$22.00

NY Strip wrapped around cream cheese and scallions, topped with teriyaki sauce and fried rice noodles

Yasai Gyoza

$8.00

Steamed vegtable dumplings (6pc)

Veggie Tempura

$12.00

Sushi Appetizers

Escolar Tataki

$13.00

Seared, thin sashimi cut Escolar with chili power, tobiko, scallions, and ponzu

Fresh Spring Rolls

$13.00

Cooked shrimp, crab, cream cheese, tamago, avocado and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper

Salmon Tartar

$13.00

Chipped salmon topped with caviar, hot pepper oil, and oba glaze

Spicy Tuna Wonton

$13.00

Fried spicy tuna wonton served over avocado sauce, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sprouts

Steak Tataki App

$16.00

Seared, thin sashimi cut steak with chili power, tobiko, scallions, and ponzu

Sushi/Sashimi App

$16.00

Tuna Maki

$13.00

Thin slices of tuna sashimi wrapped around cucumber and mango topped with jalapeno and black caviar in ponzu sauce

Tuna Martini

$11.00

Fresh diced tuna, avocado, cucumber and masago with oba sauce

Tuna Tartar

$13.00

Chopped tuna tipped with caviar, hot pepper oil, and oba glaze

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Seared, thin sashimi cut tuna with chili power, tobiko, scallions, and ponzu

White Fish Jalapeno

$14.00

Yellowtail and sriracha topped with jalapeno, black caviar, scallions, and ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$15.00

Yellowtail sashimi with yuzu sauce, caviar, and sprouts

Monkey Brains

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Garden salad base topped with thin slices of avocado, sesame

House Green Salad

$6.00

Kani Salad

$8.00

Shredded crab and a light creamy dressing topped with masago

Miso Soup

$4.00

Soy base with tofu, scallions, and seaweed

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed salad served over a bed of cucumber

Squid Salad

$8.00

Squid salad served over a bed of cucumber

Hibachi Entree

Chicken Hibachi (8oz)

$24.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Filet Mignon Hibachi (8oz)

$35.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Lobster Tail Hibachi

$30.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

NY Strip Hibachi (8oz)

$28.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Salmon Hibachi (8oz)

$32.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Scallop Hibachi (6oz)

$35.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Shrimp Hibachi (10pc)

$25.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Tofu Hibachi

$22.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Vegetable Hibachi

$20.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Hibachi Combo

Chicken & Lobster Hibachi

$35.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Chicken & Salmon Hibachi

$30.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Chicken & Scallop Hibachi

$30.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$26.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Chicken & Steak Hibachi

$30.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi

$32.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Filet Mignon & Lobster Hibachi

$40.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Filet Mignon & Salmon Hibachi

$33.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Filet Mignon & Scallop Hibachi

$35.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi

$33.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Fuji Deluxe

$55.00

Filet Mignon, Lobster, Shrimp, & Scallop served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Salmon & Scallop Hibachi

$35.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Seafood Combo

$45.00

Lobster, Shrimp & Scallop served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Shrimp & Lobster Hibachi

$35.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Shrimp & Salmon Hibachi

$30.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi

$35.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Steak & Lobster Hibachi

$35.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Steak & Salmon Hibachi

$32.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Steak & Shrimp Hibachi

$30.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad

Steak & Scallop Hibachi

$35.00

Entree

Steak Negimaki (8pc)

$29.00

NY Strip wrapped around cream cheese and scallions, topped with teriyaki sauce and fried rice noodles (not served with vegetables)

Noodles

Chicken Ramen

$19.00

Ramen noodles served wtih a house made beef and pork based broth, accompanied with soy egg, Kani stick and bean sprouts, topped off with seaweed seasoning

Chicken Udon

$15.00

Thick noodles served in a fish-based broth with zucchini, carrots, onion, mushroom, spinach, Japanese fish cake and Kani stick

Chicken Yaki Soba

$15.00

Thin angel hair noodles stir-fried with zucchini, carrots, onions, drizzled with oyster sauce and sesame seeds

Pork Belly Ramen

$19.00

Ramen noodles served wtih a house made beef and pork based broth, accompanied with soy egg an topped off with seaweed seasoning

Shrimp Ramen

$19.00

Tempura Shrimp with ramen noodles served wtih a house made beef and pork based broth, accompanied with soy egg, Kani stick and bean sprouts, topped off with seaweed seasoning

Shrimp Udon

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp with thick noodles served in a fish-based broth with zucchini, carrots, onion, mushroom, spinach, Japanese fish cake and Kani stick

Shrimp Yaki Soba

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp with thin angel hair noodles stir-fried with zucchini, carrots, onions, drizzled with oyster sauce and sesame seeds

Steak Ramen

$19.00

Ramen noodles served wtih a house made beef and pork based broth, accompanied with soy egg, Kani stick and bean sprouts, topped off with seaweed seasoning

Steak Udon

$18.00

Thick noodles served in a fish-based broth with zucchini, carrots, onion, mushroom, spinach, Japanese fish cake and Kani stick

Steak Yaki Soba

$18.00

Thin angel hair noodles stir-fried with zucchini, carrots, onions, drizzled with oyster sauce and sesame seeds

Vegetable Udon

$13.00

Thick noodles served in a fish-based broth with zucchini, carrots, onion, mushroom, spinach

Vegetable Yaki Soba

$13.00

Thin angel hair noodles stir-fried with zucchini, carrots, onions, drizzled with oyster sauce and sesame seeds

Vegetable Ramen

$15.00

Sushi Platters

Chirashi

$39.00

12 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice)

Family Boat

$105.00

35 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice) & one yellowtail scallion roll

Love for Two

$47.00

14 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice) & ne tuna roll

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Your choice of salmon, tuna, yellowtail, or tofu, with edamane, mango, seaweed salad, avocado and masago on top of a bed of green salad and sushi rice sprinkled with fried scallion and seasame seeds, served with miso soup

Rice Bowl (Don)

$19.00

Sushi rice tipped with your choice of protein, oshinko, avocado, seaweed salad, and served with a miso soup

Sushi for One

$42.00

12 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice)

Sweet Boat

$81.00

25 pc sashimi or nigiri (chef's choice) & one salmon roll

Nigiri/Sashimi

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$10.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Ebi ( Shrimp)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$9.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Hokkigai (Red Clam)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Honey Moon (Spicy Scallop)

$9.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Hotakigai (Scallop)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Ika (Squid)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Kani (Crab)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Madai (Red Snapper)

$10.00Out of stock

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Maguro (Tuna)

$9.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Masago (Orange Caviar)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Saba (Mackerel)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Sake (Salmon)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Shiro Maguro (Escolar)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Suzuki (Stripped Bass)

$10.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Tako (Octopus)

$10.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Tamago (Egg Cake)

$6.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Unagi (Eel)

$8.00

Sashimi- no rice// Nigiri - over rice

Inari

$10.00

Roll/Hand Roll

Alaskan Roll

$8.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Boston Roll

$8.00

Shrimp, lettuce, mayo, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

California

$8.00

Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Crunchy Roll

$10.00

Crab, cucumber, and avocado, lightly fried with spicy mayo, masago, and eel sauce

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

Eel, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, rice on the inside, seaweed paper

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$8.00

Shirmp, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, seaweed paper, rice on the outside and topped with eel sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

Spicy scallop, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Spicy White Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy white tuna, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

Tuna, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna, rice no the inside, seaweed paper

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail, scallions, rice on the inside, seaweed paper

Vegetable Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Asparagus, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Avocado, cucumber, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Mango Roll

$7.00

Mango, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Oshinko, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Tempura Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Tempura fried asparagus, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Tempura fried sweet potato, seaweed paper, rice on the outside

Fuji Chef's Special Roll

Gemini

$15.00

Escolar, salmon, mango, and cucumber topped with avocado, friend scallions, masago, and oba sauce

Boeing 787

$15.00

Spicy crab, tuna, mango, and asparagus wrapped in soy paper topped with escolar and kani sauce

Brian's Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, jalapenos, tempura fried and topped with sriracha and kani sauce

Charleston Roll

$13.00

Eel and cucumber, topped with avocado, masago, and eel sauce

Christmas Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna and mango wrapped in soy paper topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and masago

Daniel Island Roll

$15.00

Tempura Crab, tuna, eel, and avocado, wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy crab and eel sauce

Double Tuna Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado topped with seared tuna, masago, and oba sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Tempura fried shrimp, spicy mayo, topped with grilled eel, avocado, masago, tempura flakes, and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

Spicy mix, scallions, avocado, masago, and tempura flakes

Elephant Roll

$15.00

Spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, and spicy crab topped with tuna, salmon, masago, tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha

Fantastic Seaweed Roll

$15.00

Fresh salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and avocado topped with seaweed salad and masago

Firecracker Roll

$16.00

Tempura crab, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with lobster salad, spicy mayo, hot & spicy sauce, eel sauce and tempura flakes

Gamecock Roll

$15.00

Tempura crab, tempura shrimp, and avocado wrapped in seaweed paper topped with eel, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes

Halloween Roll

$13.00

Grilled eel and cucumber wrapped in seasoned seaweed topped with avocado, spicy tuna, spicy crab, eel sauce, sriracha, and tempura flakes

Jojo Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy scallop and avocado wrapped with soy paper topped with spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab, tempura flakes, sriracha and eel sauce

Lobster Roll

$17.00

Temura lobster tail with cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago

Manhattan Roll

$15.00

Tempura fried shrimp, spicy mayo, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and eel sauce

Mt. Fuji Roll

$15.00

Tempura crab, avocado, mango, spicy scallop wrapped in soy paper in shape of Mt. Fuji with wasabi, mayo, and eel sauce, finished with rice seasoning

New Year Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy scallop, eel sauce, and tempura flakes

November Roll

$13.00

Tempura fried shrimp and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped wtih spicy crab and eel sauce

Patty Roll

$18.00

Salmon and cucumber wrapped in fresh tuna

Pink Lady Roll

$15.00

Salmon, eel, tuna, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in soy paper, topped with eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with tuna, escolar, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado

Resolution Roll

$16.00

Dynamite mix, avocado, and cucumber topped with yellowtail, black caviar, jalapeno and sriracha

September Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab, tuna, avocado, cucumber, spicy scallop topped with escolar, jalapenos, black caviar, and bomb sauce

Spider Roll

$16.00

Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce topped wtih masago

Steak Tataki Roll

$17.00

Crab, cucumber, cream cheese topped with seared steak, fried scallions and ponzu sauce

Surf & Turf Roll

$18.00

Tempura lobster, cucumber, cream cheese topped with steak taktaki, ponzu and fried scallions

Sweet Heart Roll

$15.00

Salmon, tuna, crab, cucmber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper prepared in a heart shape

Tanaka Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy salmon and tempura flakes

The Grand Haigoo

$15.00

Tuna, tempura flakes, cucumber, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, topped with salmon and escolar, tobiko, and wasabi sauce

The Samurai Roll

$16.00

Yellowtail, salmon, cucumber, and avocado topped with tuna, escolar, jalapeno, srirachi with black and red caviar

Theresa Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado topped with tuna, tempura flakes, and eel sauce

TNT Roll

$15.00

Tempura crab, dynamite spicy mixer and cucumber topped with tuna sashimi, avocado, spicy mayo, and ponzu

Valentine's Roll

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, cream cheese, mango, tempura fried and topped with lobster salad, masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Mochi Chocolate

$5.00

Mochi Green Tea

$5.00

Mochi Red Bean

$5.00

Mochi Strawberry

$5.00

Mochi Vanilla

$5.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Tempura Green Tea Ice Cream

$8.00

Tempura Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Xango Cheesecake

$8.00

Valentine Red Velvet

Out of stock

Birthday Cake

Mango Mochi

$5.00

Sides

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Bomb Sauce

$0.50

Side of Broccoli

$6.00

Side of Brown Rice

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$13.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side of Filet

$21.00

Side of Fried Rice

$6.00

Side of Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Side of Lobster

$20.00

Side of Oba Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ponzu

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Salmon

$16.00

Side of Scallops

$21.00

Side of Shrimp

$15.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side of Sriracha

$1.00

Side of Steak

$16.00

Side of Stir Fry Veg

$8.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$5.00

Side of Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side of White Rice

$5.00

Side of White Sauce

$0.50

Quart of Sauce

$20.00

Pint of Sauce

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tempura Chicken

$11.00

Kids Tempura Shrimp

$11.00

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$11.00

Kids Teriyaki Shrimp

$12.00

Lunch Menu

Bento Box

$15.95

2 Sushi Roll Lunch

$14.95

3 Sushi Roll Lunch

$19.95

Chef Roll of the Day Combo

$19.95

Lunch Rice Bowl (Don)

$18.00

Lunch Poke Bowl

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

205 Farm lake view, Kiawah island, SC 29455

Directions

