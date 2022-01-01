Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fujin Ramen

3,033 Reviews

$$

1017 S Glendora Ave

West Covina, CA 91790

STARTERS/APPETIZERS

Fried Calamari

$9.50Out of stock
Octopus Balls (Takoyaki)

$8.00
Edamame

$5.50

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00
Karaage 7pc (Fried Chicken)

$9.00
Dumplings (Gyoza)

$8.50

Deep Fried Tofu

$7.00

Pork Cutlet (Katsu)

$8.50

Steamed Rice

$2.00

RAMEN

Raijin (OO)

$14.00

House spicy sauce with Chashu Belly, Green Onions, Thin Noodles and Sesame Seed.

Chashu Duo (OO)

$15.50

Enjoy Chashu Meats with Green Onions, Thin Noodles and Sesame Seed.

Basic (OO)

$10.50

Plain Ramen with Thin Noodles, Green Onions and Sesame Seed.

Fujin (OO)

$13.00

Comes with Chashu Pork, Corn, Half Egg, Green Onions and Sesame Seed.

Ton-Toro Chashu (OO)

$14.00Out of stock

Comes with Chashu Cheek Meat, Green Onions and Sesame Seed

Miso Tanmen (OO)

$14.00

Packed with Chashu Pork and Mixed Vegetables on a Miso Base Broth.

Miso Tanmen Vegetarian (OO)

$14.50

Comes with Tofu and Mixed Vegetables on a Miso Seaweed Broth.

Garlic Shoyu Belly (OO)

$16.50

Comes with Chashu Belly, Full Ajitama Egg, Corn, Mushrooms, Red Ginger, Green Onions and Sesame Seed on a Soy Sauce Base Broth

Black Garlic Ramen (OO)

$16.50

Cooked with Black Garlic Soy Sauce Broth. Comes with Chashu Pork, Shrimp, Half Egg, Mushrooms, Bamboo, Sesame Seed and Green Onions

Chicken Ramen (OO)

$12.50

Come with Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Half Egg, Green Onions and Sesame Seed.

Seafood Ramen (OO)

$15.50

Comes with Shrimp, Clams and Mixed Vegetables

Chicken Katsu Ramen

$16.50

RICE PLATES

Chicken Cutlet Curry

$12.00

Pork Cutlet Curry

$12.50
Chicken And Egg (Oyakodon)

$12.00

Pork Cutlet And Egg (Katsudon)

$12.50

MINI RICE BOWLS

Curry Bowl

$5.50

Curry Sauce over Rice

Chashu Bowl

$8.00

Chopped Chashu Pork over Rice

Mabo Bowl

$7.00

Spicy Tofu over Rice

Eel Rice Bowl

$12.00

Eel (Unagi) over Rice

Karaage Bowl

$8.50

Fried Chicken over Rice

Beverage

Thai Milk Tea (Popular)

$5.00

All Natural Coconut Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.00

Calpico

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Lemonade

$3.00

Crush

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Hot Oolong Tea

$2.00

Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Iced Oolong Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Lychee Black Tea

$5.00

Lychee Green Tea

$5.00

Lychee Green Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Mango Black Tea

$5.00

Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Mango Lemonade Green Tea

$5.00

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Melon Cream Soda

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Original Green Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Passion Black Tea

$5.00

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.00

Peach Black Tea

$5.00

Peach Green Tea

$5.00

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Ramune Melon

$3.50

Lychee Lemonade

$5.00

Ramune Original

$3.50

Ramune Strawberry

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Green Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Hot Black Tea

$2.00

Flavored tea refill

$1.50

Sake

Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo (Blue)

$18.00

Sayuri (Pink)

$17.00

Kurusawa Junmai

$23.00

Cold Sake

$6.00+

Hot Sake

$6.00+

Fujin Flight

$15.00

All You Drink 2 Sake Drink

$25.00

All You Drink 4 Sake Drink

$35.00

Kurosawa Nigori (Green)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1017 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA 91790

Directions

