Fujiya - Burbank 208 E Palm Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
THANK YOU
Location
208 E Palm Ave, Burbank, CA 91502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Burbank
No Reviews
220 N San Fernando Blvd Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurant
Story Tavern - 150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40
3.9 • 1,072
150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40 Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurant
Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant - Burbank
3.5 • 9
102 E. Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurant