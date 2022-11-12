  • Home
  Tuscaloosa
  fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi - Rice Mine Road Northeast
fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi Rice Mine Road Northeast

No reviews yet

Rice Mine Road Northeast

Tuscaloosa, AL 35406

Popular Items

Spring Roll
Green Salad
Hibachi Chicken

Appetizer

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$3.95

Two homemade delicatetly fried vegetarian rolls

Crab Angel

$5.95

Crab and cheese stuffed wontons,deep friedand serve with thai sweet creamy sauce

Tempura Green Bean

Tempura Green Bean

$6.95

Tempura fried fresh green bean

Basil Roll

Basil Roll

$5.95

Two home made rice wrap rolls with crab, shrimp, lettuce and carrot. serve with sweet spicy creamy sauce

Crispy Rock Shrimp

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$8.95

Lightly battered shrimp, fried and serve with sweet and spicy creamy sauce

Crispy Rock Chicken

$6.95

Lightly battered chicken tender, fried and serve with tamarind sauce

Jalapeno calamari

Jalapeno calamari

$9.95

Fried calamari mixed with jalapeno, serve with tamarind sauce

Hokkaido Sweet Potato

Hokkaido Sweet Potato

$6.95

Fried with tempura and finished with salt, parmesan cheese, green onion and truffle oil

Steam Edamame

Steam Edamame

$4.95
Panang Curry Pot Sticker

Panang Curry Pot Sticker

$6.95

Vegetable and pork dumplings serve with panang sauce.

Hibachi Special

Hibachi Steak

$15.95

Hibachi Chicken

$12.95

Hibachi Shrimp

$14.95

Hibachi Salmon

$15.95

Hibachi Scallop

$16.95

Hibachi Tofu

$12.95

Hibachi Vegetable

$12.95

Hibachi Lobster

$21.95

Hibachi Fried Rice

$4.95

Hibachi Chicken Fried Rice

$8.95

Hibachi Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

Hibachi Steak Fried Rice

$11.95

Hibachi Tuna

$16.95

Hibachi Sukiyaki Steak

$15.95

Kids Menu

Fried Shrimp Tempura

$6.95

Fried Chicken Tempura

$5.95

Salad

Green Salad

$3.95

Mixed green served with ginger dressing

Spicy Beef Salad

$12.95

Grilled beef, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce with spicy thai dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Grill Chicken Salad

$12.95

Soup

Spicy Tofu Coconut Soup

$4.95

Spicy Chicken Coconut Soup

$4.95

Spicy Shrimp Coconut Soup

$5.95

Clear Soup

$2.95

Dinner Entrees

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Thin rice noodle, pan fried with choice of protein, scallion, bean sprout, egg and crushed peanut

Spicy Noodle

Spicy Noodle

$12.95

Rice noodle, egg, stir fried with lean slice of meat, broccoli, green beans, tomatoes, onion, and thai basil

Pad See U

$12.95

Thai flat rice noodle, sauteed with egg, white onion, broccoli

Fried Rice with Basil

$12.95

Stir fried rice with basil, egg, tomato, onion and scallions

Veggie Delight

$12.95

A medley of broccoli, carrot, onion, cabbage and zucchini in a light delicate sauce

Cashew Nut

$12.95

Bell peppers, green onion, white onion and cashew, stir fried in a spicy pepper sauce

Masaman Curry

$12.95

Avocado, carrot, and cashew sauteed in masaman sauce

Panang Curry

$13.45

Panang curry sauteed with coconut milk, green beans, bell pepper, carrots, and basil

Roasted Garlic Shrimp and Scallop

$23.95

A spicy chili, garlic and scallions sauce with fresh asparagus over shrimp and scallops

Roasted Duck with Red Curry

$19.95

Roasted duck sauteed with pineapple, fresh tomato and bell peppers in a spicy red curry sauce

Fried Catfish

$16.95

Fried boneless catfish fillet, serve with thai ginger sauce, cilantro and jalapeno

Thai Ramen

$13.95

Beef Rendang

$17.95

Kids Hibachi

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$7.95

Kids Hibachi Steak

$9.95

Kids Hibachi Shrimp

$8.95

Side order

Side steak

$6.95

Side chicken

$4.95

Side shrimp

$5.95

Side scallop

$7.95

Side salmon

$7.95

Side lobster

$16.95

Side tofu

$4.95

Side vegetables

$4.95

Side Noodle

$2.95

Side fried rice

$2.95

Side steam rice

$1.95

Side Tuna

$7.95

Extra 2oz cup sauce

Yum-Yum Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Oil

$0.50

Oyster Sauce

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

16oz yum yum sauce

$5.00

Hibachi Combo

Hibachi Chicken and Shrimp

$17.95

Hibachi Chicken and Steak

$17.95

Hibachi Steak and Shrimp

$18.95

Hibachi Steak and Scallop

$20.95

Hibachi Steak and Salmon

$20.95

Hibachi Chicken and Scallop

$18.95

Hibachi Chicken and Salmon

$18.95

Hibachi Lobster and Steak

$25.95

Hibachi Lobster and Chicken

$24.95

Hibachi Lobster and Scallop

$25.95

Hibachi Lobster and Salmon

$25.95

Hibachi Shrimp and Scallop

$19.95

Hibachi Lobster and Shrimp

$25.95

Hibachi Shrimp and Salmon

$19.95

Hibachi Tuna and Chicken

$18.95

Hibachi Tuna and Shrimp

$19.95

Hibachi Tuna and Steak

$19.95

Hibachi Tuna and Lobster

$25.95

Hibachi Tuna and Salmon

$19.95

Hibachi Salmon and Scallop

$19.95

Hibachi Tuna and Scallop

$19.95

Dessert

Chocolate Cheese wonton

$5.95

Cheesecake Tempura

$6.95

Sushi

California Roll

$6.00

Philly Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Karen Roll

$12.00

Eel & Avocado Roll

$12.00

Spider Roll

$13.00

Super Crunchy Roll

$13.00

Rock' N Roll

$14.00

Bama Roll

$14.00

Rice Mine Roll

$14.00

UA Roll

$15.00

Hot Hot 3

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$15.00

Crimson Roll

$15.00

Sloppy Second

$17.00

Cash Me Out Roll

$17.00

Roll Tide Roll

$17.00

Hangover Roll

$21.00

16.95 Roll

$16.95

Ha’Waiian Roll

$14.95

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Soda Drink

Pepsi

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Rice Mine Road Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406

Directions

Main pic

