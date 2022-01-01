Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Fuku Burger - Buffalo Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7365 Buffalo Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tamago Burger
Fuku Burger
Katsu Burger

Entrees

Fuku Burger

Fuku Burger

$8.99
Tamago Burger

Tamago Burger

$8.99
Buta Burger

Buta Burger

$8.99

Kinoko Burger

$8.99

Karai Burger

$8.99

Katsu Burger

$8.99

Naga Dog

$8.99
Fuku Moco

Fuku Moco

$8.99

Bacon CB

$8.99

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Sides

Fuku Fries (Solo)

$3.99

Jazz Fries (Solo)

$4.99

CUP of Rice

$1.50

Plain Fries (Solo)

$3.99

Plain Salt FF (Solo)

$3.99

Jazz SOS (Solo)

$4.99

GRAVY ONLY JAZZ

$4.99

Extras

Xtra Gravy OS

$1.00

Cup of Rice OS

$1.00Out of stock

Kimchi

$1.00

Kids Katsu w/ Smol Fries

$8.99

Katsu Over Rice

$8.99

Grilled Chz

$2.99

Veggie Patty OS

$5.99

Crack Bottles

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

All American Burgers with a Japanese Twist

Website

Location

7365 Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Directions

Gallery
Fuku Burger image
Fuku Burger image
Fuku Burger image
Fuku Burger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fuku Burger - Chinatown
orange star4.7 • 761
3429 S Jones Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's #293
orange starNo Reviews
8175 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Las Vegas
orange star4.5 • 802
9635 S Bermuda Rd Las Vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Smoke & Fire - Russell & Pecos
orange star4.6 • 914
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5 Las Vegas, NV 89120
View restaurantnext
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
orange star4.8 • 792
10604 S Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
SkinnyFATS @ The District
orange starNo Reviews
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Paris Baguette - 2116-Spring Mountain
orange star4.4 • 762
4115 Spring Mountain Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Fuku Burger - Chinatown
orange star4.7 • 761
3429 S Jones Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext
NoButcher
orange star4.7 • 499
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89103
View restaurantnext
Griff’s Sports Bar and Billiards
orange star4.0 • 102
3650 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston