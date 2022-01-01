Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sushi & Japanese

Fuku Burger - Chinatown

761 Reviews

$$

3429 S Jones Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fuku Burger
Tamago Burger
Buta Burger

Entrees

Fuku Burger

$8.99

Tamago Burger

$8.99

Buta Burger

$8.99

Kinoko Burger

$8.99

Karai Burger

$8.99

Katsu Burger

$8.99

Naga Dog

$8.99

Fuku Moco

$8.99

CB

$8.99

Bacon CB

$8.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Fuku Smash Special

$8.99

Sides

Fuku Fries (Solo)

$3.99

Jazz Fries (Solo)

$4.99

Plain Salt FF (Solo)

$3.99

Gravy Only (Jazz Solo)

$4.99

Crack Only (Jazz Solo)

$4.99

Jazz SOS (Solo)

$4.99

Plain NO SALT FF (Solo)

$3.99

Extras

Xtra Gravy OS

$1.00

Cup of Rice OS

$1.00

Kimchi

$1.00

Katsu Over Rice

$8.99

Kids Katsu + Smol Fries

$8.99

Bacon

$2.00

Grilled Chz

$2.99

Teas/Juice

Bottle Water

$2.50

Butterfly Lemongrass

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Genki

$4.00

Peach Genki

$4.00Out of stock

Grape Genki

$3.99

Lychee Genki

$4.00Out of stock

Cucumber Twist

$3.99Out of stock

Pineapple Sea Salt

$3.99Out of stock

Fuku T-Shirt

S Fuku T-Shirt (LAS VEGAS)

$25.00

M Fuku T-Shirt (LAS VEGAS)

$25.00

L Fuku T-Shirt (LAS VEGAS)

$25.00

XL Fuku T-Shirt (LAS VEGAS)

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Fuku T-Shirt (LAS VEGAS)

$25.00Out of stock

3XL Fuku T-Shirt (REG)

$25.00Out of stock

S Womens Fuku

$25.00Out of stock

M Womens

$25.00Out of stock

L Womens

$25.00Out of stock

XL Womens

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Womens

$25.00Out of stock

Burger Club T-Shirt

S Burger Club T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

M Burger Club T-Shirt

$25.00

L Burger Club T-Shirt

$25.00

XL Burger Club T-Shirt

$25.00

2XL Burger Club T-Shirt

$25.00

3XL Burger Club T-Shirt

$25.00

Hoodies

S Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

M Hoodie (LAS VEGAS)

$35.00Out of stock

L Hoodie (LAS VEGAS)

$35.00Out of stock

XL Hoodie (LAS VEGAS)

$35.00Out of stock

2XL Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

3XL Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

Other

Kanji Dad Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Kanji Snapback

$20.00Out of stock

Pop Socket

$2.00

Fuku Logo Sticker

$2.00

Titty Sticker

$2.00

Burger Club

$2.00

Tattoo Girl

$2.00

Square Girl Sticker

$2.00

5 PACK STICKER

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3429 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Directions

Gallery
Fuku Burger image
Fuku Burger image
Fuku Burger image
Fuku Burger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Callender's #293
orange star4.1 • 1,852
8175 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Fuku Burger - Buffalo Drive
orange starNo Reviews
7365 Buffalo Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Smoke & Fire - Russell & Pecos
orange star4.6 • 914
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5 Las Vegas, NV 89120
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Las Vegas
orange star4.5 • 802
9635 S Bermuda Rd Las Vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
SkinnyFATS @ The District
orange starNo Reviews
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Geisha House Steak & Sushi
orange star4.2 • 2,124
6572 N Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89131
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Paris Baguette - 2116-Spring Mountain
orange star4.4 • 762
4115 Spring Mountain Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
NoButcher
orange star4.7 • 499
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89103
View restaurantnext
Griff’s Sports Bar and Billiards
orange star4.0 • 102
3650 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston