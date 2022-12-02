Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuku Sushi - 7th Ave 5538 N 7th St #110

5538 N 7th St #110

Phoenix, AZ 85014

APPETIZERS

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

5 Coconut breaded shrimp served with a house sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Puffs

Crab Puffs

$8.99

Most popular. Special house-made crab and cream cheese, mix, served with house sweet and sour sauce. (5)

Edamame- Regular

Edamame- Regular

$6.99
Edamame-Spicy

Edamame-Spicy

$6.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.99

lightly breaded calamari served with a side of chili aioli.

Fuku Fries

Fuku Fries

$8.00

Potato waffle fries served with ketchup.

SHISHITO PEPPER

$10.25
Potstickers

Potstickers

$8.99

5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.

Shrimp And Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp And Vegetable Tempura

$16.49

Tempura veggies and shrimp served with spicy ponzu sauce

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$12.49

Tempura Broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini and bell pepper served with a side of spicy ponzu.

POPCORN CHICKEN

POPCORN CHICKEN

$10.99

Tempura shrimp served with sweet and sour

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$7.99

3 mixed vegetable spring rolls served with house sweet and sour sauce.

CRISPY RICE AVO

$9.99
Wings

Wings

$13.99

Eight wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$18.99

CRISPY RICE SPICY SALMON

$12.99

CRISPY RICE SPICY TUNA

$13.99

Salads & More

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.99

House made miso soup served with scallions and tofu.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.99
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.49
Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$8.99

Tonkatsu Ramen

$15.95
House Salad With Ginger Dressing

House Salad With Ginger Dressing

$5.49

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$9.00

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Crab Nigiri

$8.00
Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$9.00

Halibut Nigiri

$9.00

Masago Nigiri

$8.00

Octopus Nigiri

$9.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$7.00
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$9.00

Scallop Nigiri

$9.00

Sea Bass Nigiri

$9.00
Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Tamago Nigiri

$8.00

Toro Nigiri

$18.00
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Uni Nigiri

$18.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Sashimi

Fuku 4 Play (4) Sashimi

Fuku 4 Play (4) Sashimi

$9.99
A Bit Of Fuku (8) Sashimi

A Bit Of Fuku (8) Sashimi

$17.99
A Little More Fuku (12) Sashimi

A Little More Fuku (12) Sashimi

$27.99
Can't Get Enough Fuku (24) Sashimi

Can't Get Enough Fuku (24) Sashimi

$49.99
Fuku Master (42) Sashimi

Fuku Master (42) Sashimi

$79.99

Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$17.00

Albacore Sashimi

$17.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$13.00

Uni Sashimi MP

Toro Sashimi MP

Sea Bass Sashimi

$16.00

Scallop Sashimi

$18.00

Bluefin Sashimi

$19.00

Octopus Sashimi

$16.00

Classic Rolls

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$13.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber and topped with salmon.

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$10.49

Avocado and rice

Calamari Roll

Calamari Roll

$11.99

Tempura calamari, cream cheese, crab mix and topped with crunch and eel sauce.

California Roll

California Roll

$8.99

Most popular. Crab mix, avocado and cucumber.

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$13.99

Crab mix and cucumber topped with avocado, fresh water eel and topped with eel sauce.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.99

Cucumber and rice

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Crab mix and cucumber topped with avocado, fresh water eel and topped with eel sauce.

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$13.49

Most popular. Salmon, crab mix, cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$10.99

Most popular. Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$10.99

Salmon rolled in seaweed.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.99

Shrimp tempura, crab mix and cucumber.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon mix and cucumber.

Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.99

Spicy shrimp mix and cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna mix and cucumber.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.99

Spicy yellow tail mix and cucumber.

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$9.99

Tempura sweet potato, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper and topped with eel sauce.

Tempura California

Tempura California

$10.99

Crab mix, avocado and cucumber, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$10.99

Sliced tuna rolled in seaweed.

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$8.99

Carrots, spring mix, cucumber, avocado wrapped in nori.

Fuku Style Rolls

After Burner Roll

After Burner Roll

$13.49

Salmon, jalapenos, topped with avocado and sriracha.

Fuku Down Under

Fuku Down Under

$14.49

Choice of chicken or steak, avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in seaweed paper and topped with teriyaki sauce.

Fuku In Vegas Roll

Fuku In Vegas Roll

$16.99

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber and cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Honor Roll

Honor Roll

$14.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, crunch, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Kimidori Roll

$13.99
Rasta Roll

Rasta Roll

$15.99

Coconut shrimp, cream cheese and crab mix, topped with tuna, mango, avocado, finished with mango sauce and eel sauce.

Red Ninja Roll

Red Ninja Roll

$15.49

Crab mix, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with spicy tuna, avocado and spicy mayo.

South Of The Border

South Of The Border

$10.00

Salmon, crab mix, jalapenos and cream cheese, lightly panko'd, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Stop Drop & Roll

Stop Drop & Roll

$14.49

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber, sriracha, topped shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo.

Sun Devil Roll

Sun Devil Roll

$14.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, lemon slices, and ponzu sauce.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$15.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna and salmon.

Venti Roll

Venti Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, crab mix, topped with jalapenos, avocado, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

White Scorpion Roll

White Scorpion Roll

$15.99

Spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado wrapped in seaweed paper, topped with albacore, avocado, green onions and ponzu.

Wildcat Roll

Wildcat Roll

$14.49

Salmon, cucumber, jalapenos, topped with avocado and Sriracha.

Sushi Bowls

Various sushi bowls on a bed of white rice.
Tuna Sushi Bowl

Tuna Sushi Bowl

$15.99

Diced tuna, ponzu sauce, avocado and cucumbers.

Salmon Sushi Bowl

Salmon Sushi Bowl

$15.99

Diced salmon, ponzu sauce, avocado and cucumbers.

California Crunch Sushi Bowl

California Crunch Sushi Bowl

$13.95

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber and topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce.

Unagi Sushi Bowl

Unagi Sushi Bowl

$16.99

Fresh water eel, cucumbers, avocado and topped with eel sauce.

Fuku Sushi Bowl

Fuku Sushi Bowl

$17.95

Diced tuna, salmon, yellow tail, shrimp, cucumber, avocado and ponzu sauce.

ENTREES

America Burger

America Burger

$13.99

A Half pound beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and chili aioli. Served with a side of waffle fries.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$14.99

Panko breaded chicken breast lightly pan fried served on white rice with Asian BBQ sauce.

Chicken Teppanyaki

Chicken Teppanyaki

$16.99

Grilled chicken topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Shrimp Teppanyaki

Shrimp Teppanyaki

$18.99

Large grilled shrimp topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Steak Teppanyaki

Steak Teppanyaki

$17.99

Grilled tenderloin topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Teriyaki Sandwich

Teriyaki Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, drizzled with teriyaki, served on a brioche bun with avocado, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli. Served with waffle Fries.

Tofu Teppanyaki

Tofu Teppanyaki

$14.99

Sautéed Tofu cubes topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice.

Teriyaki Bowls

Tofu Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$14.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Most popular. Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Teriyaki

Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Steak Teriyaki

Steak Teriyaki

$16.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Combination of Two Teriyaki

Combination of Two Teriyaki

$21.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Sides/Sauces

White Rice

White Rice

$2.99
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.99
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$4.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99
Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba Noodles

$4.99

SD Eel Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Mayo

$0.50

SD Sriracha

$0.50

SD Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Ponzu

$0.50

SD Sambal

$0.50

SD Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

SD Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.50

SD Low Sodium Soy

$0.50

SD Sweet and Sour

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Ketchup

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99

A soft crust cheesecake with swirled raspberry purée.

Lava cake

Lava cake

$8.99

Warm Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.99

A soft and buttery cake with a caramelized brown sugar and pineapple

Brownie

Brownie

$5.99

Warmed brownie with a chocolate drizzle.

NA BEV

PEPSI

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

SIERRA MIST

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Aqua Panna

$4.95

San Pelligrino

$4.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.95

HOT TEA POT

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

SAPPORO

$5.00

ASAHI

$5.00

HUSS SCOTTSDALE BLONDE

$5.50

SANTAN JUICY JACK HAZY IPA

$6.00

SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST

$5.50

HUSS PAPAGO ORANGE BLOSSOM

$6.00

Bottled Beer

ASAHI 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.00

DOS XX 12OZ BOTTLE

$7.00

GINGER BEER

$7.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

SAPPORO 20 OZ BOTTLE

$8.00

Sake Bomb

$10.00

Cocktails/ Mixed Drinks

LYCHEE MARTINI

$11.50

TOKYO MULE

$10.50

RISING SUN LEMON DROP

$11.50

FUKU OLD FASHION

$12.50

YUZU MARGARITA

$11.50

MANGO MOJITO

$11.50

Sake

Small Hot Sake(180mL)

$6.50

Large Hot Sake(300mL)

$8.50

HAKUTSURU(JUNMAI) 300mL

$16.75

OZEKI SAKE DRY(JUNMAI) 180mL

$15.75

SAYURI NIGORI SAKE(NIGORI) 300mL

$16.50

Wine

House Cabernet

$9.00+

House Chardonnay

$9.00+

House Merlot

$9.00+

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00+

HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5538 N 7th St #110, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Directions

