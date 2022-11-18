Fuku Sushi Cloud Kitchen imageView gallery

Fuku Sushi Cloud Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

940 E. university blvd

tucson, AZ 85719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Fuku Firsts

Coconut Shrimp

$7.99

Crab Puffs

$6.99

Edamame- Regular

$3.99

Edamame-Spicy

$4.99

Fried Calamari

$8.99

Fuku Fries

$4.99

Gyoza

$5.99

Honey Fries

$4.99

Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Soft Shell Crab

$11.99

Spring Rolls

$4.99

Tempura Items COMBO

$11.99

Tempura Items SHRIMP

$9.99

Tempura Items VEG

$7.99

Wings

$9.99

Fuku Fusion Entrees

Bleu Bacon Burger

$13.49

California Burger

$11.99

Chicken Katsu

$10.99

Chicken Teppanyaki

$14.99

Shrimp Teppanyaki

$16.99

Steak Teppanyaki

$15.99

Teriyaki Sandwich

$11.99

Tofu Teppanyaki

$11.99

Poke Bowls

Salmon

$11.99

Crab Mix

$11.99

Spicy Tuna

$12.49

Yellowtail

$12.49

Tuna

$12.99

Salads & More

Seaweed Salad

$6.99

Squid Salad

$7.99

Cucumber Salad

$6.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$4.99

Miso Soup

$2.99

Fuku California

$9.99

Spicy Fuku For You

$10.99

Fuku Tonight

$29.99

Fuku Feast

$45.99

Sides/Sauces

White Rice

$2.99

Brown Rice

$3.99

Fried Rice

$4.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Yakisoba Noodles

$4.99

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Ketchup

$0.50

SD Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

SD Eel Sauce

$0.50

SD Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Mayo

$0.50

SD Sriacha

$0.50

Teriyaki Bowls

Tofu

$9.99

Chicken

$10.99

Shrimp

$11.99

Steak

$12.99

Salmon

$13.99

Combination of Two

$15.99

Classic Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$9.99

Avocado Roll

$5.99

Calamari Roll

$7.99

California Roll

$5.99

Caterpillar Roll

$11.99

Cucumber Roll

$4.99

Dragon Roll

$11.99

Las Vegas Roll

$9.99

Philly Roll

$8.99

Rainbow Roll

$11.99

Red Dragon Roll

$11.99

Salmon Roll

$6.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.99

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.99

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.99

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.99

Spider Roll

$12.99

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.99

Tempura California

$6.99

Tuna Roll

$6.99

Veggie Roll

$6.99

Sushi Bowls

Tuna Bowl

$12.99

Salmon Bowl

$12.99

California Crunch Bowl

$10.99

Unagi Bowl

$13.99

Fuku Bowl

$12.99

Fuku Style

Footsie Roll

$8.99

Fuku Down Under

$12.99

Fuku In Vegas Roll

$10.99

Honor Roll

$10.99

Kamikaze Roll

$11.99

Pink Crunch Roll

$8.99

Rasta Roll

$12.99

Red Ninja Roll

$11.99

South Of The Border

$11.99

Stop Drop & Roll

$11.99

The Surfer Roll

$12.99

Tiger Roll

$10.99

Tucson Roll

$11.99

Venti Roll

$12.99

White Scorpion Roll

$12.99

Wildcat Roll

$11.99

Sashimi

Fuku 4 Play (4)

$6.99

A Bit Of Fuku (8)

$11.99

A Little More Fuku (12)

$15.99

Can't Get Enough Fuku (24)

$29.99

Nigiri

HH 2 order nigiri 3-7PM

$7.00

Albacore

$6.00

Crab

$5.00

Eel

$7.00

Masago

$5.00

Octopus

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Salmon

$5.00

Scallop

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Tuna

$6.50

Yellowtail

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.00

Starters

Wings

$12.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Fried Calamari

$9.50

Steak Fries

$5.50

Waffle Fries

$5.50

Chicken Bites

$8.50

Rip tide Fish Tacos

$9.99

Burgers

Tucson Burger

$11.50

Southwest Burger

$11.50

B.A.M.F Burger

$14.50

Bleu Bacon Burger

$11.50

America Burger

$11.50

San Carlos Burger

$11.50

Salads

Ahi Poke Salad

$14.50

House Salad

$8.50

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Dessert

Brownie

$4.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Coca Cola

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Bottled water

$2.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

940 E. university blvd, tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

Gallery
Fuku Sushi Cloud Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacio
orange starNo Reviews
943 E University blvd #125 tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Pita & Poke - University
orange starNo Reviews
845 E University Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Gentle Ben's Brewing
orange star4.1 • 1,491
865 E University Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Snakes & Lattes - Tucson
orange star4.3 • 47
988 E University Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Fuku Sushi
orange star3.3 • 948
940 E University Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Metro Wildcat & Metro Wildcat Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
501 N Park Ave Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston