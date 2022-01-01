Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuku Sushi - San Diego 332 J St Suite 102

review star

No reviews yet

332 J St Suite 102

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Rainbow Roll
California Roll

APPETIZERS

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

5 Coconut breaded shrimp served with a house sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Puffs

Crab Puffs

$8.00

Most popular. Special house-made crab and cream cheese, mix, served with house sweet and sour sauce. (5)

Edamame- Regular

Edamame- Regular

$6.99
Edamame-Spicy

Edamame-Spicy

$6.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.99

lightly breaded calamari served with a side of chili aioli.

Fuku Fries

Fuku Fries

$8.00

Potato waffle fries served with ketchup.

Popcorn Chicken

$12.49
Potstickers

Potstickers

$8.00

5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.

Shrimp And Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp And Vegetable Tempura

$15.49

Tempura veggies and shrimp served with spicy ponzu sauce

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$13.99

Tempura Broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini and bell pepper served with a side of spicy ponzu.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$9.99

Tempura shrimp served with sweet and sour

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.00

3 mixed vegetable spring rolls served with house sweet and sour sauce.

Triple Rainbow Tower

$15.99
Wings

Wings

$14.99

Eight wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$24.99

Salads & More

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.49

House made miso soup served with scallions and tofu.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.99
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$8.49
Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$9.99

Tonkatsu Ramen

$15.95
House Salad With Ginger Dressing

House Salad With Ginger Dressing

$8.49

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$9.00

Crab Nigiri

$8.00
Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$9.00

Halibut Nigiri

$9.00

Masago Nigiri

$8.00

Octopus Nigiri

$9.00

Oyster Nigiri

$9.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$8.00
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$9.00

Scallop Nigiri

$9.00
Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Tamago Nigiri

$8.00

Toro Nigiri

$18.00
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

Uni Nigiri

$18.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Sashimi

Fuku 4 Play (4) Sashimi

Fuku 4 Play (4) Sashimi

$11.99
A Bit Of Fuku (8) Sashimi

A Bit Of Fuku (8) Sashimi

$19.99
A Little More Fuku (12) Sashimi

A Little More Fuku (12) Sashimi

$29.99
Can't Get Enough Fuku (24) Sashimi

Can't Get Enough Fuku (24) Sashimi

$49.99
Fuku Master (42) Sashimi

Fuku Master (42) Sashimi

$75.99

Classic Rolls

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$10.00

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber and topped with salmon.

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$10.49

Avocado and rice

Calamari Roll

Calamari Roll

$11.99

Tempura calamari, cream cheese, crab mix and topped with crunch and eel sauce.

California Roll

California Roll

$8.00

Most popular. Crab mix, avocado and cucumber.

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$13.99

Crab mix and cucumber topped with avocado, fresh water eel and topped with eel sauce.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$8.49

Cucumber and rice

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Crab mix and cucumber topped with avocado, fresh water eel and topped with eel sauce.

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$10.00

Most popular. Salmon, crab mix, cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$10.99

Most popular. Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$10.99

Salmon rolled in seaweed.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, crab mix and cucumber.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon mix and cucumber.

Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.99

Spicy shrimp mix and cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna mix and cucumber.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.99

Spicy yellow tail mix and cucumber.

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$9.99

Tempura sweet potato, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper and topped with eel sauce.

Tempura California

Tempura California

$10.00

Crab mix, avocado and cucumber, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$10.99

Sliced tuna rolled in seaweed.

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$9.99

Carrots, spring mix, cucumber, avocado wrapped in nori.

Fuku Style Rolls

Footsie Roll

Footsie Roll

$10.00

Crab mix, shrimp, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce.

Fuku Down Under

Fuku Down Under

$13.99

Choice of chicken or steak, avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in seaweed paper and topped with teriyaki sauce.

Fuku In Vegas Roll

Fuku In Vegas Roll

$13.99

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber and cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Honor Roll

Honor Roll

$12.00

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, crunch, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Pink Crunch Roll

Pink Crunch Roll

$9.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber wrapped in pink soy paper, covered in crunch and topped with eel sauce.

Rasta Roll

Rasta Roll

$14.99

Coconut shrimp, cream cheese and crab mix, topped with tuna, mango, avocado, finished with mango sauce and eel sauce.

Red Ninja Roll

Red Ninja Roll

$12.00

Crab mix, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with spicy tuna, avocado and spicy mayo.

South Of The Border

South Of The Border

$10.00

Salmon, crab mix, jalapenos and cream cheese, lightly panko'd, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Stop Drop & Roll

Stop Drop & Roll

$14.99

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber, sriracha, topped shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$14.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna and salmon.

Tucson Roll

Tucson Roll

$14.99

Shrimp tempura, jalapenos, avocado, topped with salmon, lemon slices, sriracha and ponzu sauce.

Venti Roll

Venti Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, crab mix, topped with jalapenos, avocado, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

White Scorpion Roll

White Scorpion Roll

$14.99

Spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado wrapped in seaweed paper, topped with albacore, avocado, green onions and ponzu.

Wildcat Roll

Wildcat Roll

$14.49

Salmon, cucumber, jalapenos, topped with avocado and Sriracha.

Sushi Bowls

Various sushi bowls on a bed of white rice.
Tuna Sushi Bowl

Tuna Sushi Bowl

$15.99

Diced tuna, ponzu sauce, avocado and cucumbers.

Salmon Sushi Bowl

Salmon Sushi Bowl

$15.99

Diced salmon, ponzu sauce, avocado and cucumbers.

California Crunch Sushi Bowl

California Crunch Sushi Bowl

$14.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber and topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce.

Unagi Sushi Bowl

Unagi Sushi Bowl

$16.99

Fresh water eel, cucumbers, avocado and topped with eel sauce.

Fuku Sushi Bowl

Fuku Sushi Bowl

$16.99

Diced tuna, salmon, yellow tail, shrimp, cucumber, avocado and ponzu sauce.

ENTREES

America Burger

America Burger

$15.99

A Half pound beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and chili aioli. Served with a side of waffle fries.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$14.99

Panko breaded chicken breast lightly pan fried served on white rice with Asian BBQ sauce.

Chicken Teppanyaki

Chicken Teppanyaki

$18.99

Grilled chicken topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Shrimp Teppanyaki

Shrimp Teppanyaki

$19.99

Large grilled shrimp topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Steak Teppanyaki

Steak Teppanyaki

$18.99

Grilled tenderloin topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Teriyaki Sandwich

Teriyaki Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, drizzled with teriyaki, served on a brioche bun with avocado, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli. Served with waffle Fries.

Tofu Teppanyaki

Tofu Teppanyaki

$15.99

Sautéed Tofu cubes topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice.

Spicy Fuku For you

$16.99

Fuku California

$16.99

Teriyaki Bowls

Tofu Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$14.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Most popular. Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Teriyaki

Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Steak Teriyaki

Steak Teriyaki

$16.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Combination of Two Teriyaki

Combination of Two Teriyaki

$21.99

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Sides/Sauces

White Rice

White Rice

$2.99
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.99
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$4.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99
Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba Noodles

$4.99

SD Eel Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Mayo

$0.50

SD Sriracha

$0.50

SD Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Ponzu

$0.50

SD Sambal

$0.50

SD Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

SD Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.50

SD Low Sodium Soy

$0.50

SD Sweet and Sour

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Ketchup

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99

A soft crust cheesecake with swirled raspberry purée.

Lava cake

Lava cake

$8.99

Warm Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.99

A soft and buttery cake with a caramelized brown sugar and pineapple

Brownie

Brownie

$5.99

Warmed brownie with a chocolate drizzle.

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Aqua Panna

$4.95

San Pelligrino

$4.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Bottled Beer

Asahi Bottle

$9.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$7.00

Dos XX Bottle

$7.00

Stella Artois Bottle

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban Bottle

$9.00

Stone I.P.A. Bottle

$8.50

Modelo Bottle

$7.00

Sapporo Premium Bottle

$9.00

Sake Bomb

$6.00

Sake

Small Hot Sake(180mL)

$6.00

Large Hot Sake(300mL)

$7.50

HAKUTSURU(JUNMAI) 300mL

$18.75

OZEKI SAKE DRY(JUNMAI) 180mL

$18.75

SAYURI NIGORI SAKE(NIGORI) 300mL

$19.50

Mango Nigori

$18.75

Wine

House Cabernet

$10.00

House Chardonnay

$10.00

House Merlot

$10.00

Woodbridge: Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Cocktails/ Mixed Drinks

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Fuku House Mary

$10.00

Strawberry Sakerita

$9.00

Mango Mojito

$10.00

Japan Mule

$10.00

Watermelon Splash

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-East Village
orange starNo Reviews
901 E Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston