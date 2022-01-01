Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

FUKU TEA South Craig (Near CMU)

review star

No reviews yet

300 South Craig ST.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Popular Items

* Large Green Tea
#1 Large Black&Gold (free one topping or bubbles)
#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)

Create Your Own Bubble Tea

* Small Green Tea

$4.65

* Large Green Tea

$5.40

* Small Black Tea

$4.65

* Large Black Tea

$5.40

Signature Drinks

#1 Small Black&Gold (free one topping or bubbles)

#1 Small Black&Gold (free one topping or bubbles)

$4.65
#1 Large Black&Gold (free one topping or bubbles)

#1 Large Black&Gold (free one topping or bubbles)

$5.40
#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)

#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)

$4.40

Can not adjust the sweetness

#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)

#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)

$5.15

Can not adjust the sweetness

#3 Small Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)

#3 Small Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)

$4.60

Can not adjust the sweetness

#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)

#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)

$5.35

Can not adjust the sweetness

#4 Small Taro Milk Tea(Caffeine Free/ Has 5% whole milk powder & Soy Powder) (recommend half&half)

#4 Small Taro Milk Tea(Caffeine Free/ Has 5% whole milk powder & Soy Powder) (recommend half&half)

$4.65
#4 Large Taro Milk Tea (Caffeine Free/ Has 5% whole milk powder & Soy Powder) (recommend half&half)

#4 Large Taro Milk Tea (Caffeine Free/ Has 5% whole milk powder & Soy Powder) (recommend half&half)

$5.40
#5 Small Original Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

#5 Small Original Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$4.65
#5 Large Original Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

#5 Large Original Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$5.40
#6 Small Hong Kong Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)(Black Tea, Milk & Coffee)

#6 Small Hong Kong Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)(Black Tea, Milk & Coffee)

$4.65
#6 Large Hong Kong Milk Tea (free one topping or Bubbles)(Black Tea, Milk & Coffee)

#6 Large Hong Kong Milk Tea (free one topping or Bubbles)(Black Tea, Milk & Coffee)

$5.40
#7 Small Vanilla Chai (recommend whole milk) (can not adjust the sweetness)

#7 Small Vanilla Chai (recommend whole milk) (can not adjust the sweetness)

$4.90

Can not adjust the sweetness

#7 Large Vanilla Chai (recommend whole milk) (can not adjust the sweetness)

#7 Large Vanilla Chai (recommend whole milk) (can not adjust the sweetness)

$5.65

Can not adjust the sweetness

#8 Small Masala Chai Latte (recommend whole milk) (can not adjust the sweetness)

#8 Small Masala Chai Latte (recommend whole milk) (can not adjust the sweetness)

$4.90

Can not adjust the sweetness

#8 Large Masala Chai Latte (recommend whole milk) (can not adjust the sweetness)

#8 Large Masala Chai Latte (recommend whole milk) (can not adjust the sweetness)

$5.65

Can not adjust the sweetness

#9 Small Matcha Latte (recommend whole milk)

#9 Small Matcha Latte (recommend whole milk)

$4.90
#9 Large Matcha Latte (recommend whole milk)

#9 Large Matcha Latte (recommend whole milk)

$5.65

Smoothie & Slushies

*Small Smoothie Or Slushie

$5.40

*Large Smoothie Or Slushie

$6.40

*Small TaroSmoothie (Caffeine Free/ has 5% whole milk powder & Soy Powder)

$5.40

*Large TaroSmoothie (Caffeine Free/ has 5% whole milk powder & Soy Powder)

$6.40

*Small Oreo Smoothie

$5.40

*Large Oreo Smoothie

$6.40

*Small Citrus Berry Smoothie

$5.40

*Large Citrus Berry Smoothie

$6.40

*Small Gingerbread Smoothie

$5.40

*Large Gingerbread Smoothie

$6.40

*Small Key Lime Pie Smoothie

$5.40

*Large Key Lime Pie Smoothie

$6.40

*Small Piña Colada Smoothie

$5.40

*Large Piña Colada Smoothie

$6.40

*Small Matcha Smoothie

$5.70

*Large Matcha Smoothie

$6.70

*Small Peppermint Twist Smoothie

$5.40

*Large Peppermint Twist Smoothie

$6.40

*Small Black & Gold Slushie (Uses Green Tea)

$5.40

*Large Black & Gold Slushie (Uses Green Tea)

$6.40

S. Dragon Fruit Slushie (Use Green Tea)

$5.40

L. Dragon Fruit Slushie (Use Green Tea)

$6.40

*Small Tropical Slushie (Uses Green Tea)

$5.40

*Large Tropical Slushie (Uses Green Tea)

$6.40

*Small Very Berry Slushie (Uses Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea)

$5.40

*Large Very Berry Slushie (Uses Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea)

$6.40

Simple Menu

*Small Iced Fuku Coffee

$2.95

*Large Iced Fuku Coffee

$3.70

*Small Iced Fuku Green Tea (Can not add the sweetness)

$3.65

*Large Iced Fuku Green Tea (Can not add the sweetness)

$4.30

*Small Iced Fuku Black Tea (Can not add the sweetness)

$3.65

*Large Iced Fuku Black Tea (Can not add the sweetness)

$4.30

*Small HOT Fuku Green Tea (Can not add the sweetness)

$3.65

*Large HOT Fuku Green Tea (Can not add the sweetness)

$3.90

*Small HOT Fuku Black Tea (Can not add the sweetness)

$3.65

*Large HOT Fuku Black Tea (Can not add the sweetness)

$3.90

*Small Traditional Oolong (Only comes cold) ( can't add milk)

$4.35

*Large Traditional Oolong (Only comes cold) ( can't add milk)

$5.10

*Small Traditional Oolong Milk Tea (Only comes cold)

$4.95

*Large Traditional Oolong Milk Tea (Only comes cold)

$5.70

*Small Osmanthus Oolong (Only comes cold) ( can't add milk)

$4.35

*Large Osmanthus Oolong (Only comes cold) ( can't add milk)

$5.10

*Small Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea (Only comes cold)

$4.95

*Large Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea (Only comes cold)

$5.70

*Small Wild Berry Iced Tea (Caffeine Free) (Can not add the sweetness)

$3.55

*Large Wild Berry Iced Tea (Caffeine Free) (Can not add the sweetness)

$4.30

*Small HOT Honey Berry Tea (Caffeine Free) (Can not add the sweetness)

$4.15

*Large HOT Honey Berry Tea (Caffeine Free) (Can not add the sweetness)

$4.90

SpecialTEAS

Small Wintermelon Green Tea (only comes cold)

$4.65

Large Wintermelon Green Tea (only comes cold)

$5.40

*Small Yogurt Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$4.65

*Large Yogurt Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$5.40

*Small Kumquat Yogurt Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$4.65

*Large Kumquat Yogurt Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$5.40

*Small Kumquat Lemon Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$4.65

*Large Kumquat Lemon Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$5.40

*Small Rose Raspberry Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$4.65

*Large Rose Raspberry Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles)

$5.40

*Small Pu-Erh Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles) (recommend half&half) (Only comes cold)

$4.65

*Large Pu-Erh Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)(recommend half&half) (Only comes cold)

$5.40

*Small Rose Oolong Tea (Only comes cold)

$4.75

*Large Rose Oolong Tea (Only comes cold)

$5.50

*Small Rose Oolong Milk Tea (recommend half&half) (Only comes cold)

$4.75

*Large Rose Oolong Milk Tea (recommend half&half) (Only comes cold)

$5.50

*Small Lavender Black Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles) (recommend half&half)

$4.85

*Large Lavender Black Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles) (recommend half&half)

$5.60

*Small V.I.P. (free one topping or bubbles) (recommend half&half) (Only comes cold)

$4.65

*Large V.I.P. (free one topping or bubbles) (recommend half&half) (Only comes cold)

$5.50

Small Green Milk Tea

$4.65

Large Green Milk Tea

$5.40

*Small Iced Brown Sugar Milk Tea(free one topping or bubbles)

$4.65

*Large Iced Brown Sugar Milk Tea(free one topping or bubbles)

$5.40

*Small Kumquat Strawberry Green Tea (free one topping)

$4.65

*Large Kumquat Strawberry Green Tea (free one topping)

$5.40

Small Peppermint Twist Milk Tea

$4.65

Large Peppermint Twist Milk Tea

$5.40

*Small Rose Strawberry Green Tea

$4.65

*Large Rose Strawberry Green Tea

$5.40

Summer Bubble Tea (Can Only Come Cold)

*Small Black Tea Lemonade

$4.15

*Large Black Tea Lemonade

$4.90

*Small Dragon Fruit Lemonade (Use Green Tea)

$4.75

*Large Dragon Fruit Lemonade (Use Green Tea)

$5.50

Small Golden Lemonade

$4.15

Large Golden Lemonade

$4.90

*Small Wild Berry Lemonade (Caffeine Free)

$4.15

*Large Wild Berry Lemonade (Caffeine Free)

$4.90

Small Butterfly Lemonade (Must Have Ice)

$4.15

Large Butterfly Lemonade (Must Have Ice)

$4.90

*Small Piña Colada Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles) (recommend half&half)

$4.65

*Large Piña Colada Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles) (recommend half&half)

$5.40

*Small Thai Milkshake

$5.70

*Large Thai Milkshake

$6.70

* Small Vanilla Ice Cream Black Tea

$4.65

* Large Vanilla Ice Cream Black Tea

$5.40

HoneyAvocadoSmoothie

$6.90Out of stock

Winter Bubble Tea (recommend half&half milk)

*Hot Small Ginger Milk Tea

$5.15

*Hot Large Ginger Milk Tea

$5.90

*Hot Small Almond Milk Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Almond Milk Tea

$5.40

*Hot Small Coconut Milk Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Coconut Milk Tea

$5.40

*Hot Small Honey Milk Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Honey Milk Tea

$5.40

*Hot Small Peppermint Milk Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Peppermint Milk Tea

$5.40

*Hot Small Vanilla Milk Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.40

*Hot Small Caramel Milk Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Caramel Milk Tea

$5.40

*Hot Small Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.40

*Small Fall Spice Latte (one free topping)

$4.90

*Large Fall Spice Latte (one free topping)

$5.65

*Hot Small Gingerbread Milk Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Gingerbread Milk Tea

$5.40

*Hot Small Rose Honey Green Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Rose Honey Green Tea

$5.40

*Hot Small Rose Lemon Green Tea

$4.65

*Hot Large Rose Lemon Green Tea

$5.40

Premium Loose Leaf SMALL HOT Tea (5-10 Min. Cannot Add Sweetness)

Sencha

$4.95

Genmaicha

$4.95

Matcha Genmaicha

$4.95

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Jade Cloud

$4.50

Raspberry Green Tea

$4.95

Jade Oolong

$4.75

Tie Guanyin

$4.75

Peach Oolong

$4.75

Jasmine Oolong

$4.75

Earl Green Oolong

$4.75

Ruby Oolong

$4.75

Tropical Coconut

$4.50

Golden Yunnan

$4.75

China Breakfast

$4.50

Earl Grey

$4.50

Earl Grey Lavender

$4.50

Hibiscus Berry

$4.50

BlueBerry Rooibos

$4.50

Tangerine Ginger

$4.50

Cinnamon Plum

$4.50

Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.00

Valerian Dream

$4.75

Masala Chai

$4.75

Vanilla Mint Chai

$4.75

Chocolate Chai

$4.75

Silver Needle

$4.95

White Peony

$4.75

White Rose Mélange

$4.75

Peach Blossom

$4.75

Pu-Erh

$4.75

Bottled Beverages

*Calpico Original

$3.70

*Calpico Mango

$3.70

*Calpico Lychee

$3.70

*Japanese Soda Original

$4.30

*Japanese Soda Lychee

$4.30

*Japanese Soda Blueberry

$4.30

*Japanese Soda Strawberry

$4.30

*Japanese Soda Grape

$4.30

*Dasani Water

$2.25

*Evian Natural Spring Water

$3.50

*Pellegrino

$2.85

*Pocky

*Pocky Almond

$3.25Out of stock

*Pocky Matcha

$3.25

*Pocky Strawberry

$3.25

*Pocky Chocolate

$3.25

*Pocky Cookie&Cream

$3.25

*Swiss Roll

*Swiss Roll Chocolate

$2.95

*Swiss Roll Matcha

$2.95

*Swiss Roll Marble

$2.95

*Swiss Roll Strawberry

$2.65

*Red Bean Cake

*Red Bean Cake Original

$2.95

*Red Bean Cake Green Tea

$2.95

*Mushi Cake

*Mushi Cake Cheese

$3.25Out of stock

*Mushi Cake Chocolate

$3.25Out of stock

*Mushi Cake Pudding

$3.25Out of stock

*Japanese Bread

*Japanese Bread Red Bean

$3.45

*Japanese Bread Green Tea

$3.45

*Mochi

*Mochi Red

$2.95

*Mochi Bean

$2.95

*Mochi Green

$2.95

*Mochi Black

$2.95

*GGE Noodle Snack

*GGE Noodle Snack Original

$3.20

*GGE Noodle Snack Seaweed

$3.20

*GGE Noodle Snack Soy

$3.20

*Dessert

*New York Cheese Cake

$4.00

*Tiramisu

$4.25

*Chocolate Trilogy

$4.95

*Chocolate & Peanut Butter Triology

$4.95

Iced Lemon Loaf

$3.25

*Hi-Chew

*Hi-Chew Green Apple

$2.50

*Hi-Chew Grape

$2.50

*Hi-Chew Mango

$2.50

*Hi-Chew Strawberry

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Directions

