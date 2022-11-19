Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fukumi Ramen Chaya - Folsom

280 Palladio Pkwy #937

Folsom, CA 95630

Popular Items

Tantan Ramen
Fukumi Ramen
Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

Salad

Green Salad

$5.50

Spring mix with Fukumi special dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Seaweed Salad with sesame seed

Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Green Salad with grilled shrimp skewer

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.50

Thin Sliced Cucumber with vinegar sauce

Tako Sunomono Salad

Tako Sunomono Salad

$8.95

Thin sliced cucumber, octopus, seaweed with vinegar sauce

Small Dishes

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.95

Deep fried tofu with light savory sauce topped with seaweed, bok choy and green onion

Baked Green Mussel (5pcs)

$9.50

Baked Green Mussel with umami sauce topped with masago, green onion and sesame seed

Chashu Bun (1pc)

Chashu Bun (1pc)

$3.50

Steamed Bun filled with pork belly chashu, green onion, spring mix and sweet brown sauce

Chicken Karaage (6pcs)

Chicken Karaage (6pcs)

$8.95

Japanese style fried chicken

Corn Cheese

$6.50

Baked corn with mayo and cheese

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed Edamame with salt

French Fries

$5.00
Gyoza (6pcs)

Gyoza (6pcs)

$8.95

Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling

Hamachi Kama

$9.50

Grilled Yellowtail Collar

Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp

$15.50

Stir-Fried Shrimp with butter, togarashi and sesame seed

Honey Garlic Chicken (6pcs)

Honey Garlic Chicken (6pcs)

$9.95

Japanese style fried chicken with Fukumi original honey garlic sauce, mayo and sesame seed

Ika Mentaiko

Ika Mentaiko

$7.50

Thin sliced squid sashimi, green onion, seaweed and cod roe

Ika Natto

Ika Natto

$6.00

Thin sliced squid sashimi, green onion, seaweed and fermented soybeans

Ika-Yaki

Ika-Yaki

$15.50

Grilled whole squid with house special sauce

Kimchi

$3.50

Spicy fermented cabbage

Kimchi Tofu

Kimchi Tofu

$8.95

Cold tofu with light savory sauce topped with kimchi, green onion, and seaweed

Kurobuta Sausage (4pcs)

Kurobuta Sausage (4pcs)

$8.95

Japanese Berkshire Pork Sausage

Okonomi Fries

Okonomi Fries

$9.95

French Fries with sweet brown sauce , mayo, green onion, red ginger, bonito flake, shredded chashu and sesame seed

Portobello Mushroom Salad

$6.50

Pan-fried Portobello Mushroom with Spicy Mayo

Saba Shio Yaki

$10.95

Grilled Mackerel.

Shishamo (4pcs)

Shishamo (4pcs)

$9.50

Lightly deep-fried saltwater smelt fish

Shishito Pepper

$7.95

Stir-Fried Japanese sweet pepper with garlic butter sauce and topped with bonito flake

Soft Shell Crab (2pcs)

$10.50

Lightly deep-fried Soft Shell Crab served with ponzu and lemon

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.95

Stir-Fried Soybean with spicy garlic butter sauce

Spicy Karaage (6pcs)

Spicy Karaage (6pcs)

$9.95

Japanese style fried chicken with Fukumi special spicy sauce topped with shredded red pepper

Tako Wasabi

$5.00

Seasoned Octopus

Takoyaki (5pcs)

Takoyaki (5pcs)

$9.95

Octopus dumplings with mayo, okonomi sauce, bonito flake, and seaweed powder

Ramen

Tonkotsu Salt Ramen

Tonkotsu Salt Ramen

$13.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, topped with pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts, red ginger and black garlic oil

Tonkotsu Soy Ramen

Tonkotsu Soy Ramen

$13.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, topped with pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and seaweed

Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

$14.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso topped with corn, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts

Kara-Miso Ramen

Kara-Miso Ramen

$15.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle. Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso and spicy paste, topped with corn, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts

Midori Ramen

Midori Ramen

$15.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle. Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso and basil pesto topped with pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts

Fukumi Ramen

Fukumi Ramen

$15.50

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, Flavored with salt based sauce topped with EXTRA pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts, seaweed, and black garlic oil

Tantan Ramen

Tantan Ramen

$16.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Miso ramen with sesame sauce topped with red chili sauce, bok choy, seasoned ground pork(spicy soboro), pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts

Tori Ramen

Tori Ramen

$13.95

The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle, Flavored with salt based sauce, topped with black garlic oil, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu

Tori Miso Ramen

Tori Miso Ramen

$14.95

The original smooth chicken based soup with thick noodle, Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso topped with corn, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu

Classic Ramen

Classic Ramen

$13.95

The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle, Classic style ramen, Flavored with soy based sauce topped with seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu

Kids Ramen

Kids Ramen

$6.00

The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle. Flavored with salt based sauce, topped with corn and pork belly chashu (1/2size) (10 years old and under)

Vegeterian Maze Ramen

Vegeterian Maze Ramen

$14.95

Thin Noodle Soup-less ramen with house special sauce topped with green onion, bean sprouts, spring mix, seaweed, corn, pickled radish and sesame seed

Rice Bowls

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$7.00+

A bowl of rice topped with shredded pork, egg, green onion, seaweed and red ginger

Chicken Mayo Bowl

Chicken Mayo Bowl

$13.00

A bowl of rice topped with Honey Garlic Chicken, mayo, green onion and sesame seed

Curry Bowl

Curry Bowl

$13.00

Japanese style chicken curry with pickled radish

Dynamite Bowl

$17.00

A bowl of rice topped with baked garlic butter shrimp, scallop, mayo, onion, masago, green onion and frikake

Mentaiko Bowl

Mentaiko Bowl

$7.00

A bowl of rice topped with spicy fish egg, seaweed and green onion

Rice

$2.50

Rolly Rice Bowl

$13.00

A bowl of rice mixed with chili oil, green onion, crab mix, furikake and masago

Soboro Bowl

Soboro Bowl

$7.00+

A bowl of rice topped with sweet ground pork, egg and green onion

Spicy Chicken Mayo Bowl

$13.00

A bowl of rice topped with Spicy Karaage, mayo, green onion, chili powder, chili thread and sesame seed

Desserts

Mochi (Strawberry)

$2.00

Mochi (Chocolate)

$2.00

Lychee Sorbet

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00

UTENSILS

I would like utensils!

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. So if you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart!

Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Mango Creamy Soda

$4.50

Melon Creamy Soda

$4.50

Perrier

$4.00

Ramune

$3.50

Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Beer

Sapporo Black

$9.00

Asahi

$5.00

Orion SM

$6.00

Orion LG

$11.00

Echigo - Koshihikari

$7.50

Echigo - Red Ale

$7.50

Yamaguchi Hagi Yuzu Ale

$9.50

Yamaguchi Nishiki Rice Lager

$9.50

Yamaguchi Pilsner

$9.50

Cocktail

J-pop - Grapefruit

$7.50

J-pop - White Peach

$7.50

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Sake

$14.00

Dassai 45 Nigori Sake

$29.00

Hat

$35.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Hakata Style Ramen & Tapas

280 Palladio Pkwy #937, Folsom, CA 95630

