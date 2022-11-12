Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Fukumi Ramen - Roseville

review star

No reviews yet

10271 Fairway Dr #120

Roseville, CA 95678

Order Again

Popular Items

Fukumi Ramen
Kara-Miso Ramen
Tantan Ramen

Small Dishes

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.95

Deep fried tofu with light savory sauce topped with seaweed, bok choy and green onion

Chashu Bun (1pc)

Chashu Bun (1pc)

$3.50

Steamed Bun filled with pork belly chashu, green onion, spring mix and sweet brown sauce

Chicken Karaage (6pcs)

Chicken Karaage (6pcs)

$8.95

Japanese style fried chicken

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

French Fries

$5.00

French Fries

Gyoza (6pcs)

Gyoza (6pcs)

$8.95

Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling

Honey Garlic Chicken (6pcs)

Honey Garlic Chicken (6pcs)

$9.95

Japanese style fried chicken with Fukumi original honey garlic sauce, mayo and sesame seed

House Salad

$5.50

Spring Mix with Fukumi special dressing

Kimchi

$3.50

Spicy fermented cabbage

Kimchi Tofu

Kimchi Tofu

$8.95

Cold tofu with light savory sauce topped with kimchi, green onion, and seaweed

Kurobuta Sausage (4pcs)

Kurobuta Sausage (4pcs)

$8.95

Japanese Berkshire Pork Sausage

Okonomi Fries

Okonomi Fries

$9.95

French Fries with sweet brown sauce , mayo, green onion, red ginger, bonito flake, shredded chashu and sesame seed

Spicy Karaage (6pcs)

Spicy Karaage (6pcs)

$9.95

Japanese style fried chicken with Fukumi special spicy sauce topped with shredded red pepper

Takoyaki (5pcs)

Takoyaki (5pcs)

$9.95

Octopus dumplings with mayo, okonomi sauce, bonito flake, and seaweed powder

Ramen

Tonkotsu Salt Ramen

Tonkotsu Salt Ramen

$13.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, topped with pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts, red ginger and black garlic oil

Tonkotsu Soy Ramen

Tonkotsu Soy Ramen

$13.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, topped with pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and seaweed

Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

$14.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso topped with corn, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts

Kara-Miso Ramen

Kara-Miso Ramen

$15.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle. Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso and spicy paste, topped with corn, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts

Midori Ramen

Midori Ramen

$15.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle. Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso and basil pesto topped with pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts

Fukumi Ramen

Fukumi Ramen

$15.50

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, Flavored with salt based sauce topped with EXTRA pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts, seaweed, and black garlic oil

Tantan Ramen

Tantan Ramen

$16.95

The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thick noodle, Miso ramen with sesame sauce topped with red chili sauce, bok choy, seasoned ground pork(spicy soboro), pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and sprouts

Tori Ramen

Tori Ramen

$13.95

The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle, Flavored with salt based sauce, topped with black garlic oil, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu

Tori Miso Ramen

Tori Miso Ramen

$14.95

The original smooth chicken based soup with thick noodle, Flavored with Fukumi original blended miso topped with corn, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu

Classic Ramen

Classic Ramen

$13.95

The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle, Classic style ramen, Flavored with soy based sauce topped with seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts and pork belly chashu

Kids Ramen

Kids Ramen

$6.00

The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle. Flavored with salt based sauce, topped with corn and pork belly chashu (1/2size) (10 years old and under)

Maze Ramen

Maze Ramen

$16.50

Thin Noodle Soup-less ramen with house special sauce topped with green onion, bean sprout, diced chashu, seasoned egg, spring mix, seaweed, corn, pickled radish and sesame seed

Vegeterian Maze Ramen

Vegeterian Maze Ramen

$14.95

Thin Noodle Soup-less ramen with house special sauce topped with green onion, bean sprouts, spring mix, seaweed, corn, pickled radish and sesame seed

Rice Bowls

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$7.00+

A bowl of rice topped with shredded pork, egg, green onion, seaweed and red ginger

Curry Bowl

Curry Bowl

$7.00+

Japanese style chicken curry with pickled radish

Soboro Bowl

Soboro Bowl

$7.00+

A bowl of rice topped with sweet ground pork, egg and green onion

Chicken Mayo Bowl

Chicken Mayo Bowl

$13.00

A bowl of rice topped with Honey Garlic Chicken, mayo, green onion and sesame seed

Spicy Chicken Mayo Bowl

$13.00

A bowl of rice topped with Spicy Karaage, mayo, green onion, chili powder, chili thread and sesame seed

Rice

$2.50

Desserts

Mochi (Strawberry)

$2.00

UTENSILS

I would like utensils!

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. So if you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart!

Drinks (Deep Copy)

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

7up

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Oolong Tea

$3.00

Ramune

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Perrier

$4.00

Melon Creamy Soda

$4.50

Mango Creamy Soda

$4.50

Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Alcohol (Deep Copy)

Asahi

$5.00

Echigo - IPA

$7.50

Echigo - Red Ale

$7.50

Echigo - Weizon

$7.50

Jpop - Grapefruit

$7.50

Jpop - White Peach

$7.50

Orion

$6.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Sapporo Black

$9.00

Merchandise (Deep Copy)

Hat

$35.00

Hoodie

$45.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Japanese Noodle House

10271 Fairway Dr #120, Roseville, CA 95678

