FUKUROU BROOKLYN

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Eggplant Salad (VG)
Mushroom Shoyu Ramen (VG)
Taco Pork Chashu ( 1 pcs.)

Appetizers

Fried breaded pork cutlet serve with cabbage sliders, tonkatsu sauce and mayonnaise

Sea Salt Edamame (VG, GF)

$6.00

Steamed lightly salted edamame

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.00

Grilled octopus balls topped with takoyaki sauce , dried shaved bonito and spicy mayo

Shi-shi-to Peppers (VG)

$9.00

Steamed lightly salted edamame

Chicken kara-a-ge

$9.00

Boneless fried chicken. Serve with spicy mayo dipping sauce

Fukurou Wings

$9.00

Fried chicken wings serve with spicy mayo

Kurobuta Sausage

$9.00

Japanese Berkshire pork sausage . Served with spicy mayo

Fried Kani

$10.00Out of stock

Fried crab stick with spicy mayo

French Fried Nori

$8.00

French fried mixed seaweed flakes served with spicy mayo

Cheesy French Fried Nori

Cheesy French Fried Nori

$9.00

French fried mixed seaweed flakes served with cheese sauce and spicy mayo

Gyoza Pork

$9.00

Pan-fried marinated pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce

Gyoza Vegetable

$9.00

Pan-fried marinated vegetable dumplings served with ponzu sauce

Taco Pork Chashu ( 1 pcs.)

Taco Pork Chashu ( 1 pcs.)

$7.00

Braised pork belly , lettuce , red onions , tomato salsa , chopped avocado , pickled radish and tortillas. Served with spicy sauce

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Fried calamari served with spicy mayo

Vegetable Spring Rolls (VG)

$7.00

Glass noodles , carrot and cabbage wrapped in spring roll sheet served with sweet chili sauce

Peanut Dumpling (VG)

$9.00

Peanut and sweet radish wrapped in steam rice noodle. Topped with fried garlic and cilantro

Shumai

Shumai

$9.00

Steamed marinated chicken and shrimp . Topped with fish roe . Served with dark vinegar soy sauce

Fried Fish Cake

Fried Fish Cake

$9.00

Crispy fish cakes served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Chive Pancakes (VG)

$9.00

Fried vegetable chive pancakes served with soy vinaigrette dipping

Fried Tofu (VG)

$7.00

Comes with crushed peanut in our special sweet chili dipping sauce

Yaki Kurobuta

$10.00

Grilled marinated pork served with ponzu sauce

Shrimp Rolls

$9.00

Fried crispy blanket shrimp comes with special sweet chili sauce

Spaghetti Masako

$14.00

Spaghetti with creamy mayonnaise, spicy capelin roe, bacon and seaweed

Pork Katsu

$9.00

Pork Katsu (Copy)

$9.00

Bun

Cha-Shu Buns ( 2pc.)

Cha-Shu Buns ( 2pc.)

$10.00

Braised pork belly , cucumber , scallion . served with spicy mayo and Japanese BBQ sauce

Tempura Shrimp Buns (2pc.)

Tempura Shrimp Buns (2pc.)

$10.00

Crispy shrimp tempura , lettuce , tomato . served with spicy mayo

Mushroom Buns (2pc.)

$10.00

Fried tempura enoki mushroom , lettuce , scallion . served with spicy mayo

Steam Custard Buns

$9.00Out of stock

Steam creamy custard pig buns

Soup and Salad

Miso Soup (VG)

$5.00

Miso broth with soft tofu , scallion and wakame seaweed

Rice Soup

$6.00

Clear broth with rice, ground pork, garlic, ginger and scallions

House Salad (VG)

$10.00

Chopped lettuce , mixed green , cherry tomato , chopped avocado , wakame seaweed. Served with miso dressing

Roasted Eggplant Salad (VG)

Roasted Eggplant Salad (VG)

$14.00

Braised eggplant , puffy rice berry , fried onions , scallion ,fried poach egg , ginger and dill. Served with lime and shoyu dressing

Corn Salad (GF)

$13.00Out of stock

Corn , string bean , cherry tomato , peanut , garlic , chili , lime fish sauce dressing

Larb Pork (GF)

$13.00Out of stock

Ground pork mixed with red onions , scallion , rice powder , chili powder , dill , lime fish sauce dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Fried chicken mixed with red onions , scallion , rice powder , chili powder , dill , lime fish sauce dressing

Beef Salad (GF)

Beef Salad (GF)

$15.00Out of stock

Beef mixed with red onions , scallion , rice powder , chili powder , dill , limw fish sauce dressing

Ramen

Noodle with spicy miso broth , ground pork , bamboo , wakame , scallion , seaweed , chili garlic oil and sesame oil
Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.95

Noodle with spicy creamy pork broth topped with braised pork belly , scallions , fungus , bamboo , seaweed and caviar pork

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.95

Noodle with spicy creamy pork broth topped with braised pork belly , scallions , fungus , bamboo , seaweed and caviar pork broth

Spicy Tan-Tan Ramen

$17.95

Noodle with spicy miso broth with ground pork, bamboo, bean sprout, scallion, seaweed, chili garlic oil, sesame oil

Chicken Miso Ramen

$16.95

Noodle with miso broth topped with braised chicken , scallions , corn , bamboo and seaweed

Chicken Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.95

Noodle with spicy miso broth topped with braised chciken , scallions , corn , bamboo , and seaweed

Salmon Spicy Miso Ramen

Salmon Spicy Miso Ramen

$22.95

Noodle with spicy miso broth topped with grilled salmon , scallions , corn , bamboo and seaweed

Seafood Spicy Miso Ramen

Seafood Spicy Miso Ramen

$22.95

Noodle with spicy miso , shrimp , calamari , mussel , corn , bamboo , scallion , mozzarella cheese and seaweed

Tofu Miso Ramen (VG)

$16.95

Noodle with miso broth topped with firm tofu , scallion , corn , bamboo , wakame and seaweed

Salmon Shoyu Ramen

$22.95

Noodle with shoyu broth topped with grilled salmon , shitake , scallions , bamboo, seaweed and sesame oil

Shrimp Tempura Shoyu Ramen

$18.95

Noodle with shoyu broth topped with shrimp tempura , shitake , scallions , bamboo , seaweed and sesame oil

Cha-shu Shoyu Ramen

$16.95

Noodle with shoyu broth topped with braised pork belly , scallion , shitake , bamboo, seaweed and sesame oil

Mushroom Shoyu Ramen (VG)

Mushroom Shoyu Ramen (VG)

$17.95

Noodle with shoyu broth topped with scallions, mix mushroom, seaweed and sesame oil

Veggie Shoyu Ramen (VG)

$16.95

Noodle with shoyu broth topped Bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, corn, bamboo, shitake mushroom, scallion, sesame oil

Roasted Honey Kamoni Shoyu Ramen

$22.95

Noodle with shoyu broth topped with roast honey duck , bok choy ,shitake , scallions , seaweed and sesame oil

Roasted Honey Kamoni Dry Ramen

$22.95

Noodle topped with sliced roasted duck , bok choy , pickle radish & carrot , pickle ginger , scallion , shitake , seaweed and fried garlic , gravy duck sauce 3

Abura Soba ( Dry Ramen )

Abura Soba ( Dry Ramen )

$16.95

Noodle with chicken breast , scallions , bamboo , cabbage , bean sprout , onsen egg ,ramen noodle , seaweed and tare sauce . served with clear broth soup

Kani Dry Ramen

$20.95Out of stock

Noodle topped with jumbo crabmeat , bok choy , scallion , fried garlic , gravy sauce

Tofu Shoyu Ramen (VG)

$16.95

Noodle with shoyu broth topped with soft tofu, shitake, scallions, bamboo, seaweed and sesame oil

Veggie Shoyu Udon (VG)

$16.95

Udon noodle with shoyu broth topped bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, corn, bamboo, shitake mushroom, scallion, sesame oil

Japanese Over Rice

Grilled Salmon over rice with teriyaki sauce, salad and pickled radish
Kakuni Don

Kakuni Don

$15.95

Braised pork belly , shredded pork , scallions , pickled ginger , bamboo , rice , onsen egg and seaweed

Kinoko Don

$16.95

Stir fried mixed mushroom , scallions , pickled ginger , bamboo , rice and seaweed

Gyu Don

Gyu Don

$17.95

Stir fried beef slice , onions , scallions , pickled ginger , rice , onsen egg and seaweed

Kara-a-ge Don

Kara-a-ge Don

$16.95

Crispy fried chicken , onions , scallions , pickled ginger , pickled radish , rice , onsen egg and seaweed served with teriyaki sauce

Yaki Kurobuta Don

Yaki Kurobuta Don

$17.95

Grilled marinated pork , grill eggplant , pickled ginger , pickled radish , rice , onsen egg and seaweed. served with ponzu sauce

Roasted Honey Kamoni Don

Roasted Honey Kamoni Don

$22.95

Sliced roast honey duck , bok choy , pickled radish , pickled ginger , scallions and fried garlic .served with gravy duck sauce and clear broth soup

Creamy Shrimp Scrambled Egg

Creamy Shrimp Scrambled Egg

$16.95

Shrimp , scrambled egg , scallions , milk and butter

Sake Don

Sake Don

$22.95

Spicy Fresh Chili Shrimp (Thai)

$18.95Out of stock

Sautee sliced shrimp with fresh chili , garlic brown sauce and fried poached egg

Spicy Tan-Tan Don

Spicy Tan-Tan Don

$16.95

Stir-fried ground pork with spicy miso, grill eggplant,bean spout, scallion, pickled ginger, onsen egg and seaweed

Katsu Don

Katsu Don

$17.95

Fried breaded pork cutlet , egg , onion , scallion , chopped cabbage seaweed

Kani Fried Rice

$20.95Out of stock

Fried rice with jumbo crabmeat, egg, scallion, cilantro

Shrimp Tempura Don

$17.95

Shrimp tempura , egg ,onion , scallion with Japanese sauce topped fish roe and seaweed

Spicy Gangnam Don

$17.95

Crispy Freid Chicken, onions, scallion, pickled radish & carrot, rice, onsen egg, seaweed with spicy honey sauce

Thai Rice & Noodle

Rib-Eye Pho (GF)

Rib-Eye Pho (GF)

$18.95

Rice noddle soup , sliced rib eye , onions , scallions , bean sprout , basil

Pork Pho (GF)

$15.95

Rice noodle soup, mince pork, onions, scallions, bean sprout, basil, jalapeno pepper

Spicy Basil Ground Pork (Over Rice )

Spicy Basil Ground Pork (Over Rice )

$14.95

Sautee Minced pork , garlic , fresh basil and chili topped with fried poach egg

Tom Yum Thai Noodle Soup (GF)

Tom Yum Thai Noodle Soup (GF)

$15.95Out of stock

Clear broth with rice noodle, minced pork, pork ball, fish tofu, chili powder, peanut, lime, sugar, fish sauce, boiled egg, scallions, and fried dumpling sheet (No GF)

Dry Tom Yum Thai Noodle (GF)

Dry Tom Yum Thai Noodle (GF)

$15.95Out of stock

Rice noodle, mince pork, pork ball, fish tofu, chili powder, peanut, lime sugar and fish sauce, boiled egg, scallions. served with clear broth soup and fried dumpling sheet

Shrimp Pad Thai

$15.95Out of stock

Stir-fried rice noodle with tamarind fish sauce, shrimp, egg, preserved radish, bean sprouts, scallion

Spicy Spaghetti Kee Mao Bacon

$15.95Out of stock

Sautee spaghetti with brown sauce, bacon, ground, young pepper corn, fresh basil, dry chili

Side Order

Fresh Cabbage

$4.00

.

Fresh Green Leaf Lettuce

$5.00

Homemade Pickled Radish and Carrot

$5.00

Pickled round slices of radish

Homemade Pickled Ginger

$3.00

Pickled round slices of ginger

Coconut Milk Sticky Rice

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Kedame ( Egg Noodle )

$4.00

Homemade Spicy Miso Paste

$2.00

Homemade Chili Garlic Oil

$2.00

Black Garlic Pepper Oil

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Steam Broccoli

$5.00

Onsen Egg

$2.00

Fried Poached Egg

$3.00

Shrimp Tempura ( 2pc.)

$6.00

Grill Corn

$5.00

Steam Bok Choy

$5.00

Dessert

Tempura Ice Cream

$10.00

Ice Cream

$8.00
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00Out of stock

sweet mango with steamed coconut sticky rice

Mixed Berry Sticky Rice

$10.00

mixed berry with steamed coconut sticky rice

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$10.00

Thai Tea Sizzle with Roti

$13.00Out of stock

Banana Sping Rolls

$10.00

Comes with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Mousses Cake

$9.00

Boba Taiyaki

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$12.00

Absolut

$14.00

Figenza

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Smirnoff

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Jeremiah Weed

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$12.00

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Gosling'S

$14.00

Meyers

$14.00

Mount Gay

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

Jameson

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jim Beam

$14.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Cointreau

Malibu

Cocktails

Mango Tango

$12.00

Cucumber Fresh Mint

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

La De Rose

$14.00

Spicy Tamarind

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

La Violet

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Call Me Honey

$12.00

Sun Kiss

$12.00

Fuku Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Magarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Teguila Sunrise

$12.00

Vodka Sunrise

$12.00

Asain Red Sangria

$14.00

Asain White Sangria

$14.00

On the Rock

$12.00

Beer

Heineken

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Stella Astoris

$6.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Malbec

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Italain Rose

$12.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Malbec BTL

$38.00

Cabernet BTL

$38.00

Merlot BTL

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$38.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$38.00

Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Italian Rose BTL

$40.00

Prosecco BTL

$35.00

Sake

Jinro

$14.00

Chamisul (Fresh/Green Grape)

$14.00

Chum Churum (Original/Peach/Apple)

$14.00

Junmai Sake

$12.00

Nigori Sake

$12.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ales

$2.00

Selzer

$2.00

Sunkist Orange

$2.00

Beverage

Perrier

$3.50

Spring Water

$2.00

Plum Soda

$6.00

Lychee Soda

$6.00

Yuzu Soda

$6.00

White Cream Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Melon Cream Soda

$6.00

Calpico Original

$5.00

Calpico Lychee

$5.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Matcha

$4.00

Hot Thai Tea

$4.00

Cup Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Cup Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Cup Hot Ginger

$2.50

Cup Hot Peppermint Tea

$2.50

Hot Flower Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$5.00

Sweet Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Lemon Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice coffee

$5.00

Milk Tea

$5.00Out of stock
Iced Matcha MilkTea

Iced Matcha MilkTea

$5.00

Pink Milk

$5.00

Butterfly Pea Lemonade

$5.00

Mocktail

Blueberry Mint

$7.00

Violet Splash

$7.00Out of stock

Lychee Sour

$7.00

Yuzu Sunset

$7.00

Blue Lagoon

$7.00Out of stock

Beer

Heineken

$5.00

Asahi

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Singha

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

IPA

$5.00

Stella Astoris

$5.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Malbec

$10.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Merlot

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Italain Rose

$10.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Sake

Jinro

$12.00

Chamisul (Fresh/Green Grape)

$12.00

Chum Churum (Original/Peach/Apple)

$12.00

Junmai Sake

$10.00

Nigori Sake

$10.00

Cocktails

Mango Tango

$10.00

Cucumber Fresh Mint

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

La De Rose

$10.00

Spicy Tamarind

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

La Violet

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Call Me Honey

$10.00

Sun Kiss

$10.00

Fuku Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Magarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Teguila Sunrise

$10.00

Vodka Sunrise

$10.00

Asain Red Sangria

$12.00

Asain White Sangria

$12.00

On the Rock

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Ramen Noodles House Asian Fusion and Bar

Location

105 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

