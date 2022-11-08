FUKUROU BROOKLYN
105 Wilson Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11237
Appetizers
Sea Salt Edamame (VG, GF)
Steamed lightly salted edamame
Takoyaki
Grilled octopus balls topped with takoyaki sauce , dried shaved bonito and spicy mayo
Shi-shi-to Peppers (VG)
Chicken kara-a-ge
Boneless fried chicken. Serve with spicy mayo dipping sauce
Fukurou Wings
Fried chicken wings serve with spicy mayo
Kurobuta Sausage
Japanese Berkshire pork sausage . Served with spicy mayo
Fried Kani
Fried crab stick with spicy mayo
French Fried Nori
French fried mixed seaweed flakes served with spicy mayo
Cheesy French Fried Nori
French fried mixed seaweed flakes served with cheese sauce and spicy mayo
Gyoza Pork
Pan-fried marinated pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce
Gyoza Vegetable
Pan-fried marinated vegetable dumplings served with ponzu sauce
Taco Pork Chashu ( 1 pcs.)
Braised pork belly , lettuce , red onions , tomato salsa , chopped avocado , pickled radish and tortillas. Served with spicy sauce
Crispy Calamari
Fried calamari served with spicy mayo
Vegetable Spring Rolls (VG)
Glass noodles , carrot and cabbage wrapped in spring roll sheet served with sweet chili sauce
Peanut Dumpling (VG)
Peanut and sweet radish wrapped in steam rice noodle. Topped with fried garlic and cilantro
Shumai
Steamed marinated chicken and shrimp . Topped with fish roe . Served with dark vinegar soy sauce
Fried Fish Cake
Crispy fish cakes served with sweet chili sauce
Fried Chive Pancakes (VG)
Fried vegetable chive pancakes served with soy vinaigrette dipping
Fried Tofu (VG)
Comes with crushed peanut in our special sweet chili dipping sauce
Yaki Kurobuta
Grilled marinated pork served with ponzu sauce
Shrimp Rolls
Fried crispy blanket shrimp comes with special sweet chili sauce
Spaghetti Masako
Spaghetti with creamy mayonnaise, spicy capelin roe, bacon and seaweed
Pork Katsu
Bun
Cha-Shu Buns ( 2pc.)
Braised pork belly , cucumber , scallion . served with spicy mayo and Japanese BBQ sauce
Tempura Shrimp Buns (2pc.)
Crispy shrimp tempura , lettuce , tomato . served with spicy mayo
Mushroom Buns (2pc.)
Fried tempura enoki mushroom , lettuce , scallion . served with spicy mayo
Steam Custard Buns
Steam creamy custard pig buns
Soup and Salad
Miso Soup (VG)
Miso broth with soft tofu , scallion and wakame seaweed
Rice Soup
Clear broth with rice, ground pork, garlic, ginger and scallions
House Salad (VG)
Chopped lettuce , mixed green , cherry tomato , chopped avocado , wakame seaweed. Served with miso dressing
Roasted Eggplant Salad (VG)
Braised eggplant , puffy rice berry , fried onions , scallion ,fried poach egg , ginger and dill. Served with lime and shoyu dressing
Corn Salad (GF)
Corn , string bean , cherry tomato , peanut , garlic , chili , lime fish sauce dressing
Larb Pork (GF)
Ground pork mixed with red onions , scallion , rice powder , chili powder , dill , lime fish sauce dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fried chicken mixed with red onions , scallion , rice powder , chili powder , dill , lime fish sauce dressing
Beef Salad (GF)
Beef mixed with red onions , scallion , rice powder , chili powder , dill , limw fish sauce dressing
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Noodle with spicy creamy pork broth topped with braised pork belly , scallions , fungus , bamboo , seaweed and caviar pork
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen
Noodle with spicy creamy pork broth topped with braised pork belly , scallions , fungus , bamboo , seaweed and caviar pork broth
Spicy Tan-Tan Ramen
Noodle with spicy miso broth with ground pork, bamboo, bean sprout, scallion, seaweed, chili garlic oil, sesame oil
Chicken Miso Ramen
Noodle with miso broth topped with braised chicken , scallions , corn , bamboo and seaweed
Chicken Spicy Miso Ramen
Noodle with spicy miso broth topped with braised chciken , scallions , corn , bamboo , and seaweed
Salmon Spicy Miso Ramen
Noodle with spicy miso broth topped with grilled salmon , scallions , corn , bamboo and seaweed
Seafood Spicy Miso Ramen
Noodle with spicy miso , shrimp , calamari , mussel , corn , bamboo , scallion , mozzarella cheese and seaweed
Tofu Miso Ramen (VG)
Noodle with miso broth topped with firm tofu , scallion , corn , bamboo , wakame and seaweed
Salmon Shoyu Ramen
Noodle with shoyu broth topped with grilled salmon , shitake , scallions , bamboo, seaweed and sesame oil
Shrimp Tempura Shoyu Ramen
Noodle with shoyu broth topped with shrimp tempura , shitake , scallions , bamboo , seaweed and sesame oil
Cha-shu Shoyu Ramen
Noodle with shoyu broth topped with braised pork belly , scallion , shitake , bamboo, seaweed and sesame oil
Mushroom Shoyu Ramen (VG)
Noodle with shoyu broth topped with scallions, mix mushroom, seaweed and sesame oil
Veggie Shoyu Ramen (VG)
Noodle with shoyu broth topped Bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, corn, bamboo, shitake mushroom, scallion, sesame oil
Roasted Honey Kamoni Shoyu Ramen
Noodle with shoyu broth topped with roast honey duck , bok choy ,shitake , scallions , seaweed and sesame oil
Roasted Honey Kamoni Dry Ramen
Noodle topped with sliced roasted duck , bok choy , pickle radish & carrot , pickle ginger , scallion , shitake , seaweed and fried garlic , gravy duck sauce 3
Abura Soba ( Dry Ramen )
Noodle with chicken breast , scallions , bamboo , cabbage , bean sprout , onsen egg ,ramen noodle , seaweed and tare sauce . served with clear broth soup
Kani Dry Ramen
Noodle topped with jumbo crabmeat , bok choy , scallion , fried garlic , gravy sauce
Tofu Shoyu Ramen (VG)
Noodle with shoyu broth topped with soft tofu, shitake, scallions, bamboo, seaweed and sesame oil
Veggie Shoyu Udon (VG)
Udon noodle with shoyu broth topped bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, corn, bamboo, shitake mushroom, scallion, sesame oil
Japanese Over Rice
Kakuni Don
Braised pork belly , shredded pork , scallions , pickled ginger , bamboo , rice , onsen egg and seaweed
Kinoko Don
Stir fried mixed mushroom , scallions , pickled ginger , bamboo , rice and seaweed
Gyu Don
Stir fried beef slice , onions , scallions , pickled ginger , rice , onsen egg and seaweed
Kara-a-ge Don
Crispy fried chicken , onions , scallions , pickled ginger , pickled radish , rice , onsen egg and seaweed served with teriyaki sauce
Yaki Kurobuta Don
Grilled marinated pork , grill eggplant , pickled ginger , pickled radish , rice , onsen egg and seaweed. served with ponzu sauce
Roasted Honey Kamoni Don
Sliced roast honey duck , bok choy , pickled radish , pickled ginger , scallions and fried garlic .served with gravy duck sauce and clear broth soup
Creamy Shrimp Scrambled Egg
Shrimp , scrambled egg , scallions , milk and butter
Sake Don
Spicy Fresh Chili Shrimp (Thai)
Sautee sliced shrimp with fresh chili , garlic brown sauce and fried poached egg
Spicy Tan-Tan Don
Stir-fried ground pork with spicy miso, grill eggplant,bean spout, scallion, pickled ginger, onsen egg and seaweed
Katsu Don
Fried breaded pork cutlet , egg , onion , scallion , chopped cabbage seaweed
Kani Fried Rice
Fried rice with jumbo crabmeat, egg, scallion, cilantro
Shrimp Tempura Don
Shrimp tempura , egg ,onion , scallion with Japanese sauce topped fish roe and seaweed
Spicy Gangnam Don
Crispy Freid Chicken, onions, scallion, pickled radish & carrot, rice, onsen egg, seaweed with spicy honey sauce
Thai Rice & Noodle
Rib-Eye Pho (GF)
Rice noddle soup , sliced rib eye , onions , scallions , bean sprout , basil
Pork Pho (GF)
Rice noodle soup, mince pork, onions, scallions, bean sprout, basil, jalapeno pepper
Spicy Basil Ground Pork (Over Rice )
Sautee Minced pork , garlic , fresh basil and chili topped with fried poach egg
Tom Yum Thai Noodle Soup (GF)
Clear broth with rice noodle, minced pork, pork ball, fish tofu, chili powder, peanut, lime, sugar, fish sauce, boiled egg, scallions, and fried dumpling sheet (No GF)
Dry Tom Yum Thai Noodle (GF)
Rice noodle, mince pork, pork ball, fish tofu, chili powder, peanut, lime sugar and fish sauce, boiled egg, scallions. served with clear broth soup and fried dumpling sheet
Shrimp Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with tamarind fish sauce, shrimp, egg, preserved radish, bean sprouts, scallion
Spicy Spaghetti Kee Mao Bacon
Sautee spaghetti with brown sauce, bacon, ground, young pepper corn, fresh basil, dry chili
Side Order
Fresh Cabbage
Fresh Green Leaf Lettuce
Homemade Pickled Radish and Carrot
Pickled round slices of radish
Homemade Pickled Ginger
Pickled round slices of ginger
Coconut Milk Sticky Rice
Rice
Rice Noodle
Kedame ( Egg Noodle )
Homemade Spicy Miso Paste
Homemade Chili Garlic Oil
Black Garlic Pepper Oil
Spicy Mayo
Steam Broccoli
Onsen Egg
Fried Poached Egg
Shrimp Tempura ( 2pc.)
Grill Corn
Steam Bok Choy
Dessert
Tempura Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Mango Sticky Rice
sweet mango with steamed coconut sticky rice
Mixed Berry Sticky Rice
mixed berry with steamed coconut sticky rice
Mochi Ice Cream
Thai Tea Sizzle with Roti
Banana Sping Rolls
Comes with vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Mousses Cake
Boba Taiyaki
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Mango Tango
Cucumber Fresh Mint
Pina Colada
La De Rose
Spicy Tamarind
Cosmopolitan
Mojito
Martini
La Violet
Aperol Spritz
Call Me Honey
Sun Kiss
Fuku Mule
Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Magarita
Mimosa
Teguila Sunrise
Vodka Sunrise
Asain Red Sangria
Asain White Sangria
On the Rock
Wine
Pinot Noir
Malbec
Cabernet
Merlot
Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay
Italain Rose
Prosecco
Pinot Noir BTL
Malbec BTL
Cabernet BTL
Merlot BTL
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
Chardonnay BTL
Italian Rose BTL
Prosecco BTL
Sake
Beverage
Perrier
Spring Water
Plum Soda
Lychee Soda
Yuzu Soda
White Cream Soda
Melon Cream Soda
Calpico Original
Calpico Lychee
Shirley Temple
Hot Coffee
Hot Matcha
Hot Thai Tea
Cup Hot Green Tea
Cup Hot Jasmine Tea
Cup Hot Ginger
Cup Hot Peppermint Tea
Hot Flower Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Sweet Iced Green Tea
Lemon Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Ice coffee
Milk Tea
Iced Matcha MilkTea
Pink Milk
Butterfly Pea Lemonade
Mocktail
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Ramen Noodles House Asian Fusion and Bar
105 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237