Fulin's Asian Cuisine (Cleveland) 4478 Frontage Rd NW

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Water

Soft Drink

$3.00

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Thai Tea

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$3.00

San Pell

$3.00

Draft Beer

Bells Ale Draft

$4.00

Blue Moon Draft

$3.00

Chatt Brewing Draft

$4.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.00

Sweetwater Orange Wheat Ale

$4.00

Yazoo Draft

$3.00

Liquor

Cordials

$4.00

Gin

$4.00

Rum

$4.00

Scotch

$4.00

Tequila Gold

$4.00

Tequila Silver

$4.00

Vodka

$4.00

Whiskey

$4.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Dark

$6.00

Godiva White

$6.00

Grand Mariner

$6.50

Kaluha

$6.00

Pama

$6.50

Rum Chata

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$6.00

Cruzan Mango

$5.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Malibu Strawberry

$6.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$6.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$6.00

Kenneth

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$6.50

Dewar's White

$6.00

E&J Brandy

$8.00

Glen Morangie

$20.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$8.50

Glenlivet 14

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Macallan

$6.50

1800 Silver

$7.00

Patron Cironge

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$6.50

Frozen Head Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Tito's

$6.50

Bullet Bourbon

$6.50

Bullet Whiskey

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

Dough Ball Cookie Dough

$6.50

Gentlemen Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.50

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Screwball PB

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Wine

Ava Grace Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$22.00

Ava Grace Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$6.00

Bonterra Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Bonterra Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Dr. L Reisling Bottle

$26.00

Dr. L Reisling Glass

$7.00

Farmhouse White blend Bottle

$22.00

Farmhouse White Blend Glass

$6.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio Bottle

$26.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Mondoro Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Mondoro Moscato Glass

$8.00

Plum Wine Glass

$6.00

Plum Wine Bottle

$22.00

White Zinfandel Bottle

$22.00

White Zinfandel Glass

$6.00

Girl & Dragon Malbec Bottle

$26.00

Girl & Dragon Malbec Glass

$7.00

Hahn Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Hahn Cabernet Glass

$8.00

Koonunga Shiraz Bottle

$26.00

Koonunga Shiraz Glass

$7.00

Lupino Chianti Bottle

$22.00

Lupino Chianti Glass

$6.00

Noble Vines Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Noble Vines Merlot Glass

$8.00

Votre Sante' Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Votre Sante' Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Bubbles

Zonin Proseco

$6.00

SAS

SAS Blue Moon

$2.00

SAS Gerst

$2.00

SAS Ultra

$2.00

SAS Lg. Sake Cold

$4.00

SAS Bloodymary

$4.00

SAS Lg. Sake Hot

$4.00

SAS Bourbon

$3.00

SAS Gin

$3.00

SAS Mimosa

$3.00

SAS Rum

$3.00

SAS Tequila

$3.00

SAS Vodka

$3.00

Appetizers

Chinese Appetizers

Asian Tacos

$9.00

Chicken Dumplings (6)

$8.00

Chicken on Stick

$4.00

Chicken Sate'

$7.00

Crab Rangoon (4)

$5.00

Crispy String Beans

$7.00

Eda Mame

$5.00

Egg Roll

$2.00

Fulin's Platter

$14.00

One Egg Roll, One Spring Roll, Two Chicken On A Stick, Two Tempura Shrimps, Two Spare Ribs, Two Crab Rangoons

Jumbo Shrimp

$5.00

Pork Dumplings (6)

$8.00

Shrimp Sampler

$12.00

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura

$6.00+

Spare Ribs

$8.00

Spicy Seafood Dip

$8.00

Spring Roll

$2.00

Tempura Vegetables

$8.00

Volcano Rocks

$8.00

Wings 🌶

$10.00

Japanese Appetizers

Calamari

$6.00

Crab and Cream Cheese Tempura

$9.00

Kani Su 🌶

$5.00

SPICY Crab Sticks With Cucumber, Fish Roe, And Crunchies

Sashimi Appetizer 🐟

$9.00

Spicy Crab Stuffed Avocado

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Dragon Ball 🌶

$5.00

Sushi Appetizer🐟

$9.00

Five Pieces Of Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Crabstick, And Shrimp)

Thai Chili Salmon and Cucumber 🐟

$6.00

Torched Yellowtail Jalapeno 🐟

$6.00

Tsunami Trio 🌶🐟

$10.00

Tuna Tataki🐟

$12.00

Lunch

Chinese Lunch

Bean Curd and Vegetables Lunch

$9.00

Beef in Garlic Sauce Lunch 🌶

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Beef with Broccoli Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Cashew Chicken Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Chicken and Vegetables Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Chicken in Garlic Sauce Lunch🌶

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Chicken with Broccoli Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Curry Chicken Lunch🌶

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

General Tso's Chicken Lunch 🌶

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Kung Pao Beancurd

$9.00

Kung Pao Chicken Lunch 🌶

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Kung Pao Shrimp Lunch🌶

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Mongolian Beef Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Mongolian Chicken

$9.00

Orange Chicken Lunch

$9.00

Pepper Steak Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Pork in Garlic Sauce Lunch

$9.00

Sesame Chicken Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Shrimp with Broccoli Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Shrimp with Cashews Lunch

$9.00

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce Lunch

$9.00

Shrimp with Vegetables

$9.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken Lunch

$9.00

our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice

Sweet and Sour Pork Lunch

$9.00

Japanese Lunch

maki set - pick two 🐟

$10.00

sashimi lunch 🐟

$15.00

sushi lunch 🐟

$12.00

Dinner

Beef

Beef Egg FooYung

$15.00

Beef In Garlic Sauce🌶 🌶

$14.00

Tender Beef Strips With Snow Peas, Carrots, Mushrooms, Julienne Bell Peppers, And Zucchini

Beef With Broccoli

$14.00

Slices Of Tender Beef With Carrots, Lightly-Steamede Broccoli With Our Signature Fulin's Sauce

Cashew Beef

$14.00

Kung Pao Beef 🌶

$14.00

Mongolian Beef

$14.00

Thinly-Sliced Beef With Garlic, Scallions, And Red Onions, Served Over Cripsy White Rice Noodles

Orange Beef 🌶

$15.00

Pepper Steak

$14.00

Tender Beef Slices With Chopped Onions And Red And Green Bell Pepper

Spicy Sesame Beef🌶 🌶

$14.00

Julienne Beef With Scallions And A Sweet And Spicy Sesame Sauce, Served With A Dash Of Salt And Chili Oil And Topped With Sesame Seeds

Szechuan Beef

$14.00

Chicken

Chicken Egg Fooyung

$15.00

Chicken In Garlic Sauce 🌶

$13.00

Sliced Chicken With Snow Peas, Asparagus, Carrots, Mushrooms, Zucchini And Bell Peppers. Spicy.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Crisp, Cool Lettuce Bowls Filled With Shredded Chicken, Diced Onions, Carrots And Green Peas, Garnished With Crispy Rice Noodles.

Chicken With Broccoli

$13.00

Sliced Chicken With Broccoli And Carrots In Our Signature Fulin's Brown Sauce.

Chicken With Cashew Nuts

$13.00

Chopped Chicken With Mushrooms, Carrots, Water Chestnuts And Diced Zucchini In Our Fulin's Brown Sauce With Cashew Nuts.

Chicken With Vegetables

$13.00

Sliced Chicken With Snow Peas, Asparagus, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Mushrooms, Zucchini And Broccoli.

Coconut Chicken

$13.00

Curry Chicken 🌶

$13.00

Spicy. Tender Chicken With Bell Peppers And Onions In Gold Curry Powder ( No Coconut Milk). Spicy.

General Tso's Chicken 🌶

$13.00

Spicy. Breaded And Fried Chicken With Diced Red And Green Peppers In Sweet And Spicy Sauce. Spicy.

Kung Pao Chicken 🌶

$13.00

Spicy. Tender, Diced Chicken With Chopped Scallions, Chili Peppers, Peanuts With Our Kung Pao Sauce. Spicy.

Mongolian Chicken

$13.00

Moo Goo Guy Pan

$13.00

Mushu Chicken

$13.00

Orange Chicken 🌶

$13.00

Spicy. Battered Chicken In Red Chili Sauce With Julienne Bell Peppers And Zucchini And Garnished With Orange Slices. Spicy.

Sesame Chicken

$13.00

Tender Breaded Chicken In Sweet Sauce Topped With Sesame Seeds

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.00

Sweet Battered Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper With Sweet And Sour Sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.00

Pan Fried Chicken Cooked With Traditional Teriyaki Sauce

Pork

Mu Shu Pork

$13.00

Shredded Thin Pork With Cinese Mushrooms, Julienne Cabbage, Scallions, Carrots, And Tender Bamboo Shoots, Servd With Hoisin Sauce And Thin Pancakes

Pork Egg Fooyung

$15.00

Shredded Pork In Garlic Sauce 🌶

$13.00

Tender Shredded Strips Of Pork, Scallions, Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, And Asparagus

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.00

Crisp-Fried Pork With Pineapple, Chopped Onion, Bell Pepper, Served With A Side Of Our Signature Sweet & Sour Sauce

Szechuan Roast Pork

$15.00

Seafood

General Tso's Shrimp 🌶

$16.00

Breaded Shrimp Cooked In Sweet & Spicy Sauce With Green Peppers, Zucchini, Carrot

Ginger Lobster

$24.00

Kung Pao Scallops

$16.00

Kung Pao Shrimp 🌶

$16.00

Shrimp With Chopped Scallions, Chili Peppers Peanuts W/ Our Signature Kung Pao Sauce

Scallops Delight

$18.00

Scallops With Mixed Vegetables

Scallops In Garlic Sauce 🌶

$18.00

Scallops With Snow Peas, Asparagus, Carrots, Mushrooms, Julienne Zucchini And Bell Peppers

Shrimp & Broccoli

$16.00

Shrimp With Broccoli And Carrots

Shrimp & Cashews

$16.00

Shrimp Mixed With Veetables And Cashew Nuts

Shrimp & Vegetables

$16.00

Shrimp Egg Fooyung

$17.00

Shrimp In Garlic Sauce 🌶

$16.00

Shrimp Mixed Vegetables In Garlic Sauce

Shrimp In Lobster Sauce

$16.00

Shrimp With Green Peas, Diced Carrots, Zucchini, Finished With A Succulent Lobster Sauce

Shrimp With Coconut Sauce

$16.00

Shrimp Deep Fried With A Sweet Coconut Sauce Sprinkled With Crispy Rice Noodles

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$16.00

Crips-Fried Shrimp With Pineapple, Chopped Onion, And Bell Peppers, Served With Sweet & Sour Sauce

Vegetable

Bean Curd Szechuan

$10.00

Curry Mixed Vegetables 🌶

$9.00

Eggplant In Garlic Sauce 🌶

$10.00

Fulin's Home Style Bean Curd

$10.00

General Tso Beancurd

$10.00

Kung Pao Bean Curd 🌶

$9.00

Vegetable Delight

$9.00

Vegetable Egg Fooyung

$13.00

Fried Rice & Lo Mein

Beef Fried Rice

$9.00

Beef Lo Mein

$9.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$9.00

Curry Fried Rice

$10.00

Chicken, Pork. Beef. Vegetable, Or Shrimp

Fulin's Fried Rice Combo

$10.00

Chicken, Beef, And Shrimp All Together

Fulin's Lo Mein Combo

$10.00

Pork Fried Rice

$9.00

Pork Lo Mein

$9.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$9.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.00

Seafood Combo Fried Rice

$11.00

Seafood Combo Lo Mein

$11.00

Noodle Soups & Noodles

Cantonese Chow Fun

$11.00

Fulin's Combo Noodle Soup

$10.00

Noodle Soup

$9.00

Chicken, Pork. Beef. Vegetable, Or Shrimp

Pad Thai Rice Noodle

$13.00

Chicken, Shrimp & Beef

Seafood Combo Noodle Soup

$11.00

Singapore Rice Noodles 🌶

$11.00

Chicken, Pork And Shrimp

Two Dish Combo

Fulin's Two-Dish Combo

$20.00

Choose Any Two Dishes With A Side Of Rice. Portion Of Each Dish Within The Two-Dish Combo May Vary From Our Regular Entree Size.

Chef Specialties

Crispy Shrimp & Honey Walnuts

$19.00

Shrimp Deep Fried With A Sweet Coconut Sauce Topped With Honey Walnuts And Sprinkled With Crispy Rice Noodles.

Crustacean Red Curry 🌶

$22.00

Thai-Style Curry With Shrimp, Scallops, Crabstick, And Selet Vegetables

Golden Curry Seafood

$19.00

Happy Family

$21.00

Scallops, Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, Roasted Pork With Snow Peas, Broccoli And Carrots, Mushrooms And Julienne Zucchini With Our Signature Sauce.

Hunan Chicken and Shrimp

$17.00

Red Thai Style Curry 🌶

Spicy. Stir Fried With Red And Green Peppers, Onion, Pineapple And Fresh Basil. Spicy.

Seafood and Steak

$26.00

Seafood Bird's Nest

$23.00

Lobster Tails, Crab Stick, Scallops And Shrimp Are Stir Fried In Our Signature Fulin's Sauce, Cashews, Chopped Carrots, Diced Zucchini And Mushrooms Served In A Fried Lo Mein Bird's Nest.

Seafood Combo

$25.00

Lobster Tails, Crab Stick, Jumbo Shrimp And Sea Scallops Sauteed With The Chef's Select Vegetables In A Light Sauce

Thai Basil Street Combo 🌶

$19.00

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp And Crab Stick Sauteed With Basil, Onion, Red Chili Pepper In Hot Basil Sauce

Triple Crown 🌶

$20.00

Spicy. Shrimp, Chicken And Beef Sauteed With Snow Peas, Carrots, Mushrooms, Julienne Zucchini And Bell Peppers, Cooked In Our Spicy Garlic Sauce. Spicy

Fulin Combo Egg Fooyung

$20.00

Sizzlers

Chopped Chicken

$15.00

Chopped Ribeye

$19.00

Ribeye and Shrimp

$23.00

Shrimp and Scallops

$25.00

Steak and Chicken

$23.00

Japanese Dinner

Chirashi Dinner 🐟

$21.00

Assorted Pieces Of Raw Fish On A Bed Of Sushi Rice, Two Of Each (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Tuna And Octopus). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Gluten Free.

Maki Combo 🐟

$19.00

Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaska Roll And Tempura Shrimp Roll. Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Spicy

Sashimi Dinner 🐟

$25.00

16 Pieces Of Raw Seafood: (3 Salmon, Three Tuna, Three Yellowtail, Three White Tuna, Two Red Snapper And Two Octopus). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Gluten Free.

Sushi Classic 🐟

$27.00

Eight Nigiri Sushi With Rainbow Roll (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Tuna, Red Snapper, Shrimp, Squid And Eel). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish.

Sushi Dinner 🐟

$23.00

Eight Nigiri Sushi With Spicy Tuna Roll (Tuna, Salmon. Yellowtail, White Tuna, Red Snapper, Shrimp, Octopus And Eel). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Spicy.

Love Boat for 2 🐟

$45.00

A Beautiful Assortment Of Sushi And Sashimi With Honada Roll And American Dream Roll. Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish.

Love Boat for 4 🐟

$80.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Fried Chicken

$6.00

Our Kid's Meals Comes With Ither Noodles Or Rice With Broccoli, Carrots, And Tomatoes

Kids Seared Chicken

$6.00

Kids Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Our Kid's Meals Comes With Ither Noodles Or Rice With Broccoli, Carrots, And Tomatoes

Kids Steamed Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Seared Beef

$6.00

Kid's Veggie

$6.00

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$4.50

Fried Ice Cream

$4.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate

Sides

Brown Fried Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Gluten Free Fried

$3.00

Lo Mein

$3.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Thick Rice Noodles

$3.00

Thin Rice Noodles

$3.00

Vegan Fried Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Sushi

Maki and Temaki

Alaska Roll🐟

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Boston Roll

$5.00

California Roll

$5.00

Eel & Avocado Roll

$5.00

Philadelphia Roll🐟

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Spicy Salmon Roll🌶🐟

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Roll🌶🐟

$5.00

Tuna Roll🐟

$5.00

Yellow-Tail And Scallion Roll🐟

$5.00

Special Rolls

American Dream Roll

$9.00

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado And Flying Fish Roe, Topped With Eel Sauce.

Beach Roll 🌶 🐟

$10.00

Spicy Crab Stick And Crunch Topped With Fresh Salmon And Hot Sauce. Raw Fish. Spicy.

Black Dragon

$14.00

Cadence Roll 🌶

$9.00

Chattanooga Roll

$12.00

Crazy Roll 🌶🐟

$15.00

Crispy Shrimp

$7.95

Fuji Lava Roll 🌶

$14.00

Green Dragon Roll

$11.00

Crab Stick And Eel Topped With Thin Sliced Avocado And Eel Sauce.

Honada Roll 🌶

$10.00

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna And Avocado Topped With Fish Roe, Green Chives And Chef's Special Sauce.

Jett Roll

$13.00

Joy Roll

$9.00

bean curd, cream cheese, and tempura crunchies, topped with avocado

Lobster Crunch

$15.00

Origin

$8.00

Rainbow Roll 🐟

$11.00

California Roll Topped With Tuna, White Tuna, Salmon And Yellowtail. Raw Fish.

Red Dragon 🌶🐟

$14.00

Rock City Roll 🌶

$13.00

Tempura Shrimp And Avocado Topped With Baked And Spicy Crab Stick. Spicy.

Smokey Mountain

$13.00

Snow Mountain Roll

$13.00

Tempura Shrimp Topped With Snow Crab Meat And Mayonnaise.

Spicy Crunch Crab 🌶

$9.00

Deep Fried Roll With Crab Stick And Crunchies, Topped With Spicy Mayo Sauce. Spicy.

Spider Roll

$11.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber And Flying Fish Roe Topped With Eel Sauce.

Surf-N-Turf

$15.00

Sushi Chef Special 🌶🐟

$15.00

Thai Chili Roll 🌶

$13.00

Tiger Roll Spicy Salmon 🌶 🐟

$10.00

Tempura Shrimp Topped With Spicy Tuna, Avocado And Eel Sauce. Raw Fish. Spicy.

Tiger Roll Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Tuna Lover's Roll 🌶🐟

$13.00

Volcano Roll Spicy Salmon

$10.00

Volcano Roll Spicy Tuna 🌶 🐟

$10.00

Tempura Crab Stick Topped With Spicy Salmon, Eel Sauce, Crunch And Sriracha Hot Sauce. Raw Fish. Spicy.

Sushi And Sashimi

Crab Stick 🐟

$5.00

Eel 🐟

$6.00

Octopus 🐟

$5.00

Salmon Roe🐟

$5.00

Salmon 🐟

$5.00

Shrimp🐟

$5.00

Smoked Salmon 🐟

$6.00

Squid🐟

$5.00

Tuna 🐟

$6.00

White Tuna 🐟

$6.00

Yellow-Tail 🐟

$6.00

Fish Roe 🐟

$5.00

Soup

Soups

Cup Egg Flower Soup

$3.50

Bowl Egg Flower Soup

$6.00

Cup Hot And Sour Soup 🌶

$3.50

Bowl Hot N Sour Soup 🌶

$6.00

Cup Thai Coconut Soup

$3.50

Bowl Thai Coconut Soup

$6.00

Cup Wonton Soup

$3.50

Bowl Wonton Soup

$6.00

Cup Miso Soup

$3.50

Bowl Miso Soup

$6.00

Cup Miso (Vegan)

$3.50

Bowl Miso (Vegan)

$6.00

Bowl Vegetable And Wonton Soup

$6.50

Bown Vegetable Bean Curd Soup

$6.50

Cup Wonton Broth

$2.50

Bowl Wonton Broth

$5.00

Salad

Avocado Salad

$5.00

House Green Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens served with our singature ginger dressing

Kani Su Salad 🌶

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

crispy seaweed, sesame seeds, and cucumber

Squid Salad

$6.00

Sides/Add ons

Sides

Side Brown Fried Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Fried rice

$3.00

Side Gluten Free Fried Rice

$3.50

Side Lo Mein

$3.00

Side of Vegetable

$3.00

Side Thick Rice Noodles

$3.00

Side Thin Rice Noodles

$3.00

Side Vegan Fried Rice

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Add on's

$1 Upcharge

$1.00

$2 Upcharge

$2.00

Add Beef

$4.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add cream Cheese

$1.00

Add Fried Tofu

$1.00

Add Lobster Tail

$9.00

Add Pork

$4.00

Add Scallops

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add steamed tofu

$1.00

Deep Fried

$1.00

Specialty Roll Deep Fried

$2.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$5.00

Server Notes

Side Sauces

Large Sauce

$0.50

Small Sauce

$0.25

Side Sauces

$1.00

Gluten Free Sauces

$1.00

Vegan Menu

Appetizers

Crispy String Beans (vegan)

$8.00

Eda mame

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Spring Roll

$2.00

Tempura Vegetables (vegan)

$8.00

Volcano Rocks (vegan)

$8.00

Entrees

Asian Succotash(vegan)

$9.00

Bean Curd Lettuce Wraps(vegan)

$11.00

Beancurd Szechuan (vegan)

$10.00

Cashews and Veggies(vegan)

$11.00

Curry Veggies (vegan)

$8.00

General Tso Beancurd

$10.00

Homestyle Beancurd(vegan)

$10.00

Mushu Veggies (vegan)

$11.00

Peanuts and beancurd (vegan)

$12.00

Vegetable Teryaki (vegan)

$10.00

Veggie Delight (vegan)

$8.00

Rice & noodles

Vegan Bangkok Pad Thai

$10.00

Vegan Singapore Noodle

$9.00

Vegan Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.00

Vegetable Chow Fun (Vegan)

$9.00

Vegetable Curry Fried Rice (vegan)

$9.00

Vegetable Mei Fun(vegan)

$8.00

Soups

Vegan Miso Cup

$2.00

Vegan Miso Bowl

$4.00

Vegetable Beancurd Soup

$7.00

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$8.00

Sushi

Avacado Roll

$4.00

Beancurd Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Peanut Avacado Roll

$5.00

Tempura Pockets

$9.00

Vegetable Roll

$4.00

Party Platters

Beverages

Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Appetizers

Pork Egg Rolls 10pc

$16.00

Pork Egg Rolls 20pc

$30.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls 10pc

$16.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls 20pc

$30.00

Shrimp Spring Rolls 10pc

$26.00

Shrimp Spring Rolls 20pc

$30.00

Wings 30pc

$25.00

Crab Rangoon 20pc

$24.00

Dumpings Chicken 30pc

$28.00

Dumplings Pork 30pc

$28.00

Spare Ribs 20pc

$34.00

Tempra Shrimp 30pc

$30.00

Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$66.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$66.00

Chicken & Garlic

$66.00

Chicken & Vegetables

$6.00

Curry Chicken

$66.00

General Tso Chicken

$66.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$66.00

Orange Chicken

$66.00

Sasame Chicken

$66.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$66.00

Delivery Fee

$20.00

Beef

Mongolian Beef

$70.00

Beef & Broccoli

$70.00

Spicy Sesame Beef

$70.00

Fried Rice or LoMein

White Rice

$20.00

Brown Rice

$20.00

Fried Rice

$20.00

Gluten Free Fried Rice

$22.00

Vegan Fried RIce

$20.00

Lo Mein

$20.00

Thick Rice Noodles

$21.00

Thin Rice Noodles

$21.00

Fulin's Fried RIce

$52.00

Fulin's Combo Lo Mein

$52.00

Sake-Sushi Saturday

Appetizer

Avocado Salad

$5.00

Crab & Cream Cheese Tempra

$9.00

Spicy Stuffed Avocado

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Dragon Ball

$5.00

Thai Chili Salmon & Cucumber

$6.00

Torched Yellow-tail & Jalapeno

$6.00

Maki Pick Two

Pick Two

$9.00

Maki Pick Three

Pick Three

$13.00

Sake

House Large Hot

$6.00

House Large Cold

$6.00

Nigori

$9.00

Kinsen Plum Wine

$4.00

Moonstone Plum Large

$7.00

Hana Apple Large

$7.00

WIne & Dine Wednesday

White Wine

Reisling Bottle

$18.00
