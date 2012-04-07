Fulin's Asian Cuisine (Cleveland) 4478 Frontage Rd NW
4478 Frontage Rd NW
Cleveland, TN 37312

Appetizers
Chinese Appetizers
Asian Tacos
Chicken Dumplings (6)
Chicken on Stick
Chicken Sate'
Crab Rangoon (4)
Crispy String Beans
Eda Mame
Egg Roll
Fulin's Platter
One Egg Roll, One Spring Roll, Two Chicken On A Stick, Two Tempura Shrimps, Two Spare Ribs, Two Crab Rangoons
Jumbo Shrimp
Pork Dumplings (6)
Shrimp Sampler
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Shrimp Tempura
Spare Ribs
Spicy Seafood Dip
Spring Roll
Tempura Vegetables
Volcano Rocks
Wings 🌶
Japanese Appetizers
Calamari
Crab and Cream Cheese Tempura
Kani Su 🌶
SPICY Crab Sticks With Cucumber, Fish Roe, And Crunchies
Sashimi Appetizer 🐟
Spicy Crab Stuffed Avocado
Spicy Tuna Dragon Ball 🌶
Sushi Appetizer🐟
Five Pieces Of Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Crabstick, And Shrimp)
Thai Chili Salmon and Cucumber 🐟
Torched Yellowtail Jalapeno 🐟
Tsunami Trio 🌶🐟
Tuna Tataki🐟
Lunch
Chinese Lunch
Bean Curd and Vegetables Lunch
Beef in Garlic Sauce Lunch 🌶
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Beef with Broccoli Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Cashew Chicken Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Chicken and Vegetables Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Chicken in Garlic Sauce Lunch🌶
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Chicken with Broccoli Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Curry Chicken Lunch🌶
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
General Tso's Chicken Lunch 🌶
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Kung Pao Beancurd
Kung Pao Chicken Lunch 🌶
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Kung Pao Shrimp Lunch🌶
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Mongolian Beef Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Mongolian Chicken
Orange Chicken Lunch
Pepper Steak Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Pork in Garlic Sauce Lunch
Sesame Chicken Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Shrimp with Broccoli Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Shrimp with Cashews Lunch
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce Lunch
Shrimp with Vegetables
Sweet and Sour Chicken Lunch
our daily lunch specials include choices of pork egg roll or vegetable spring roll and a side of white, brown, or fried rice
Sweet and Sour Pork Lunch
Dinner
Beef
Beef Egg FooYung
Beef In Garlic Sauce🌶 🌶
Tender Beef Strips With Snow Peas, Carrots, Mushrooms, Julienne Bell Peppers, And Zucchini
Beef With Broccoli
Slices Of Tender Beef With Carrots, Lightly-Steamede Broccoli With Our Signature Fulin's Sauce
Cashew Beef
Kung Pao Beef 🌶
Mongolian Beef
Thinly-Sliced Beef With Garlic, Scallions, And Red Onions, Served Over Cripsy White Rice Noodles
Orange Beef 🌶
Pepper Steak
Tender Beef Slices With Chopped Onions And Red And Green Bell Pepper
Spicy Sesame Beef🌶 🌶
Julienne Beef With Scallions And A Sweet And Spicy Sesame Sauce, Served With A Dash Of Salt And Chili Oil And Topped With Sesame Seeds
Szechuan Beef
Chicken
Chicken Egg Fooyung
Chicken In Garlic Sauce 🌶
Sliced Chicken With Snow Peas, Asparagus, Carrots, Mushrooms, Zucchini And Bell Peppers. Spicy.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Crisp, Cool Lettuce Bowls Filled With Shredded Chicken, Diced Onions, Carrots And Green Peas, Garnished With Crispy Rice Noodles.
Chicken With Broccoli
Sliced Chicken With Broccoli And Carrots In Our Signature Fulin's Brown Sauce.
Chicken With Cashew Nuts
Chopped Chicken With Mushrooms, Carrots, Water Chestnuts And Diced Zucchini In Our Fulin's Brown Sauce With Cashew Nuts.
Chicken With Vegetables
Sliced Chicken With Snow Peas, Asparagus, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Mushrooms, Zucchini And Broccoli.
Coconut Chicken
Curry Chicken 🌶
Spicy. Tender Chicken With Bell Peppers And Onions In Gold Curry Powder ( No Coconut Milk). Spicy.
General Tso's Chicken 🌶
Spicy. Breaded And Fried Chicken With Diced Red And Green Peppers In Sweet And Spicy Sauce. Spicy.
Kung Pao Chicken 🌶
Spicy. Tender, Diced Chicken With Chopped Scallions, Chili Peppers, Peanuts With Our Kung Pao Sauce. Spicy.
Mongolian Chicken
Moo Goo Guy Pan
Mushu Chicken
Orange Chicken 🌶
Spicy. Battered Chicken In Red Chili Sauce With Julienne Bell Peppers And Zucchini And Garnished With Orange Slices. Spicy.
Sesame Chicken
Tender Breaded Chicken In Sweet Sauce Topped With Sesame Seeds
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Sweet Battered Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper With Sweet And Sour Sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken
Pan Fried Chicken Cooked With Traditional Teriyaki Sauce
Pork
Mu Shu Pork
Shredded Thin Pork With Cinese Mushrooms, Julienne Cabbage, Scallions, Carrots, And Tender Bamboo Shoots, Servd With Hoisin Sauce And Thin Pancakes
Pork Egg Fooyung
Shredded Pork In Garlic Sauce 🌶
Tender Shredded Strips Of Pork, Scallions, Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, And Asparagus
Sweet & Sour Pork
Crisp-Fried Pork With Pineapple, Chopped Onion, Bell Pepper, Served With A Side Of Our Signature Sweet & Sour Sauce
Szechuan Roast Pork
Seafood
General Tso's Shrimp 🌶
Breaded Shrimp Cooked In Sweet & Spicy Sauce With Green Peppers, Zucchini, Carrot
Ginger Lobster
Kung Pao Scallops
Kung Pao Shrimp 🌶
Shrimp With Chopped Scallions, Chili Peppers Peanuts W/ Our Signature Kung Pao Sauce
Scallops Delight
Scallops With Mixed Vegetables
Scallops In Garlic Sauce 🌶
Scallops With Snow Peas, Asparagus, Carrots, Mushrooms, Julienne Zucchini And Bell Peppers
Shrimp & Broccoli
Shrimp With Broccoli And Carrots
Shrimp & Cashews
Shrimp Mixed With Veetables And Cashew Nuts
Shrimp & Vegetables
Shrimp Egg Fooyung
Shrimp In Garlic Sauce 🌶
Shrimp Mixed Vegetables In Garlic Sauce
Shrimp In Lobster Sauce
Shrimp With Green Peas, Diced Carrots, Zucchini, Finished With A Succulent Lobster Sauce
Shrimp With Coconut Sauce
Shrimp Deep Fried With A Sweet Coconut Sauce Sprinkled With Crispy Rice Noodles
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Crips-Fried Shrimp With Pineapple, Chopped Onion, And Bell Peppers, Served With Sweet & Sour Sauce
Vegetable
Fried Rice & Lo Mein
Beef Fried Rice
Beef Lo Mein
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Lo Mein
Curry Fried Rice
Chicken, Pork. Beef. Vegetable, Or Shrimp
Fulin's Fried Rice Combo
Chicken, Beef, And Shrimp All Together
Fulin's Lo Mein Combo
Pork Fried Rice
Pork Lo Mein
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Lo Mein
Vegetable Fried Rice
Vegetable Lo Mein
Seafood Combo Fried Rice
Seafood Combo Lo Mein
Noodle Soups & Noodles
Two Dish Combo
Chef Specialties
Crispy Shrimp & Honey Walnuts
Shrimp Deep Fried With A Sweet Coconut Sauce Topped With Honey Walnuts And Sprinkled With Crispy Rice Noodles.
Crustacean Red Curry 🌶
Thai-Style Curry With Shrimp, Scallops, Crabstick, And Selet Vegetables
Golden Curry Seafood
Happy Family
Scallops, Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, Roasted Pork With Snow Peas, Broccoli And Carrots, Mushrooms And Julienne Zucchini With Our Signature Sauce.
Hunan Chicken and Shrimp
Red Thai Style Curry 🌶
Spicy. Stir Fried With Red And Green Peppers, Onion, Pineapple And Fresh Basil. Spicy.
Seafood and Steak
Seafood Bird's Nest
Lobster Tails, Crab Stick, Scallops And Shrimp Are Stir Fried In Our Signature Fulin's Sauce, Cashews, Chopped Carrots, Diced Zucchini And Mushrooms Served In A Fried Lo Mein Bird's Nest.
Seafood Combo
Lobster Tails, Crab Stick, Jumbo Shrimp And Sea Scallops Sauteed With The Chef's Select Vegetables In A Light Sauce
Thai Basil Street Combo 🌶
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp And Crab Stick Sauteed With Basil, Onion, Red Chili Pepper In Hot Basil Sauce
Triple Crown 🌶
Spicy. Shrimp, Chicken And Beef Sauteed With Snow Peas, Carrots, Mushrooms, Julienne Zucchini And Bell Peppers, Cooked In Our Spicy Garlic Sauce. Spicy
Fulin Combo Egg Fooyung
Sizzlers
Japanese Dinner
Chirashi Dinner 🐟
Assorted Pieces Of Raw Fish On A Bed Of Sushi Rice, Two Of Each (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Tuna And Octopus). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Gluten Free.
Maki Combo 🐟
Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaska Roll And Tempura Shrimp Roll. Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Spicy
Sashimi Dinner 🐟
16 Pieces Of Raw Seafood: (3 Salmon, Three Tuna, Three Yellowtail, Three White Tuna, Two Red Snapper And Two Octopus). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Gluten Free.
Sushi Classic 🐟
Eight Nigiri Sushi With Rainbow Roll (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Tuna, Red Snapper, Shrimp, Squid And Eel). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish.
Sushi Dinner 🐟
Eight Nigiri Sushi With Spicy Tuna Roll (Tuna, Salmon. Yellowtail, White Tuna, Red Snapper, Shrimp, Octopus And Eel). Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish. Spicy.
Love Boat for 2 🐟
A Beautiful Assortment Of Sushi And Sashimi With Honada Roll And American Dream Roll. Included Soup And Salad. Raw Fish.
Love Boat for 4 🐟
Kid's Meals
Kid's Fried Chicken
Our Kid's Meals Comes With Ither Noodles Or Rice With Broccoli, Carrots, And Tomatoes
Kids Seared Chicken
Kids Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Our Kid's Meals Comes With Ither Noodles Or Rice With Broccoli, Carrots, And Tomatoes
Kids Steamed Shrimp
Kids Seared Beef
Kid's Veggie
Sides
Sushi
Maki and Temaki
Special Rolls
American Dream Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado And Flying Fish Roe, Topped With Eel Sauce.
Beach Roll 🌶 🐟
Spicy Crab Stick And Crunch Topped With Fresh Salmon And Hot Sauce. Raw Fish. Spicy.
Black Dragon
Cadence Roll 🌶
Chattanooga Roll
Crazy Roll 🌶🐟
Crispy Shrimp
Fuji Lava Roll 🌶
Green Dragon Roll
Crab Stick And Eel Topped With Thin Sliced Avocado And Eel Sauce.
Honada Roll 🌶
Deep Fried Spicy Tuna And Avocado Topped With Fish Roe, Green Chives And Chef's Special Sauce.
Jett Roll
Joy Roll
bean curd, cream cheese, and tempura crunchies, topped with avocado
Lobster Crunch
Origin
Rainbow Roll 🐟
California Roll Topped With Tuna, White Tuna, Salmon And Yellowtail. Raw Fish.
Red Dragon 🌶🐟
Rock City Roll 🌶
Tempura Shrimp And Avocado Topped With Baked And Spicy Crab Stick. Spicy.
Smokey Mountain
Snow Mountain Roll
Tempura Shrimp Topped With Snow Crab Meat And Mayonnaise.
Spicy Crunch Crab 🌶
Deep Fried Roll With Crab Stick And Crunchies, Topped With Spicy Mayo Sauce. Spicy.
Spider Roll
Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber And Flying Fish Roe Topped With Eel Sauce.
Surf-N-Turf
Sushi Chef Special 🌶🐟
Thai Chili Roll 🌶
Tiger Roll Spicy Salmon 🌶 🐟
Tempura Shrimp Topped With Spicy Tuna, Avocado And Eel Sauce. Raw Fish. Spicy.
Tiger Roll Spicy Tuna
Tuna Lover's Roll 🌶🐟
Volcano Roll Spicy Salmon
Volcano Roll Spicy Tuna 🌶 🐟
Tempura Crab Stick Topped With Spicy Salmon, Eel Sauce, Crunch And Sriracha Hot Sauce. Raw Fish. Spicy.
Sushi And Sashimi
Soup
Soups
Cup Egg Flower Soup
Bowl Egg Flower Soup
Cup Hot And Sour Soup 🌶
Bowl Hot N Sour Soup 🌶
Cup Thai Coconut Soup
Bowl Thai Coconut Soup
Cup Wonton Soup
Bowl Wonton Soup
Cup Miso Soup
Bowl Miso Soup
Cup Miso (Vegan)
Bowl Miso (Vegan)
Bowl Vegetable And Wonton Soup
Bown Vegetable Bean Curd Soup
Cup Wonton Broth
Bowl Wonton Broth
Sides/Add ons
Sides
Add on's
Vegan Menu
Appetizers
Entrees
Asian Succotash(vegan)
Bean Curd Lettuce Wraps(vegan)
Beancurd Szechuan (vegan)
Cashews and Veggies(vegan)
Curry Veggies (vegan)
General Tso Beancurd
Homestyle Beancurd(vegan)
Mushu Veggies (vegan)
Peanuts and beancurd (vegan)
Vegetable Teryaki (vegan)
Veggie Delight (vegan)
Rice & noodles
Sushi
Party Platters
Appetizers
Pork Egg Rolls 10pc
Pork Egg Rolls 20pc
Vegetable Spring Rolls 10pc
Vegetable Spring Rolls 20pc
Shrimp Spring Rolls 10pc
Shrimp Spring Rolls 20pc
Wings 30pc
Crab Rangoon 20pc
Dumpings Chicken 30pc
Dumplings Pork 30pc
Spare Ribs 20pc
Tempra Shrimp 30pc
Chicken
Fried Rice or LoMein
Sake-Sushi Saturday
Appetizer
Maki Pick Two
Maki Pick Three
Sake
WIne & Dine Wednesday
White Wine
