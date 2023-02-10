Full Belly Bistro
33711 Wescoats Rd
Lewes, DE 19958
Popular Items
Beverages - Fountain
Beverages - Bottles
Beginnings
Chicken Wings (1lb)
1lb seasoned, baked & fried
Fried Shrimp
hand battered, golden fried, sriracha honey dipping sauce
Hand Cut Fries
hand cut, boardwalk style
Truffle Fries
boardwalk style, tossed w. truffle oil & parmesan cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
waffle cut
Onion Ringers
hand cut, buttermilk battered, golden fried
Leafy Things
Cobby Salad
spring mix, avocado, bacon, grape tomatoes, grilled chicken & gorgonzola cheese
"My Big Fat" Greek
spring mix, grape tomatoes, seedless cukes, sweet peppers, kalamata olives, shaved red onion, oregano shake & balsamic drizzle
"Kail Caesar"
chopped romaine, baby kale, herbed croutons, grated & shaved parmesan cheese
Garden (lg)
spring mix, grape tomatoes, seedless cukes & shaved carrots
Garden (sm)
spring mix, grape tomatoes, seedless cukes & shaved carrots
Sandwich
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
melt in your mouth short rib, provolone, creamy slaw, garlic aioli, griddled on texas toast
Spicy Cubano
roast pork, thinly sliced ham, pepper jack, pickled jalapenos, whole grain mustard, griddle pressed on ciabatta bun
Salmon BLT
house cut faroe island salmon, crisp Bacon, shredded Lettuce, ripe Tomato, avocado, honey sriracha mayo
Bad A$$ BLT
crisp bacon, piled high w. lettuce, tomato on texas toast, honey sriracha drizzle
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk battered fried chicken breast...nashville sauce...creamy slaw...pickles...toasted brioche bun
Chicken Tenders & Fries
hand cut & buttermilk battered, golden fried, boardwalk style fries
Bangin' Philly Cheesesteak
Chipotle Turkey BLT
thin sliced roast turkey breast, tangy chipotle ranch, bacon, lettuce & tomato on texas toast
Smash Burgers
The Classic Burger
american cheese, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasty brioche bun
"Ride Em" Cowboy Burger
cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ringer, sweet baby ray's bbq drizzle, toasty brioche bun
Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger
swiss cheese, sauteed baby bella mushrooms, bacon, garlic herb aioli, toasty brioche bun
Full Belly Burger
2-1/2 lb smash patties, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, shaved onions, FB sauce, lot's of napkins
Black & Blue Burger
blackened patty...shredded romaine...sliced tomato...gorgonzola...bacon...garlic herb aioli...toasty brioche bun
Caprese Burger
melty mozzarella...shredded romaine...sliced tomato...balsamic glaze...pesto...toasty brioche bun
Young'uns
NY Style Pizza
Small Margherita Pizza
tomato slices, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil pesto
Small Tree Hugger Pizza
cheese pie loaded with fresh seasonal veggies
Small Sow & Cow Pizza
crumbled Italian sausage, shaved ham, pepperoni and chopped steak
Small Cheese Pizza
hand tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, grande mozzarella cheese
Small NY White Pizza
olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese
Large Margherita Pizza
tomato slices, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil pesto
Large Tree Hugger Pizza
cheese pie loaded with fresh seasonal veggies
Large Sow & Cow Pizza
crumbled Italian sausage, shaved ham, pepperoni and chopped steak
Large Cheese Pizza
hand tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, grande mozzarella cheese
Large NY White Pizza
olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese
Cheese Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Cheese Special
2 Cheese Slices & Fountain Drink
Pepperoni Special
2 Pepperoni Slices & Fountain Drink
Calzones Baby!
Philly's Calzone
dough stuffed with marinara, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, chopped steak, bell peppers, onions and provolone cheese
That's Italian Calzone
dough stuffed with marinara, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, sausage and ham
Veggielicious Calzone
dough stuffed with marinara, mozzarella, ricotta cheese. loaded with fresh seasonal veggies
Bianca Calzone
dough stuffed with marinara, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, olive oil, minced garlic and parmesan cheese
Mains
Pan Roasted Pistachio Crusted Salmon
pistachio crumble crusted faroe island salmon...daily starch...daily veg
Nashville Fried Chicken
hand battered buttermilk fried chicken breast...over toasty belgiun waffle...drizzled w/ sweet/smoky nashville hot sauce...daily starch & veg
Steakhouse Coulotte
pan seared butchers cut sirloin...daily starch...daily veg...homemade steak sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Let Us Do The Cooking For You!!!
33711 Wescoats Rd, Lewes, DE 19958