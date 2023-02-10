Restaurant header imageView gallery

Full Belly Bistro

33711 Wescoats Rd

Lewes, DE 19958

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
The Classic Burger
Cobby Salad

Beverages - Fountain

Coke 16oz

$3.00

Diet Coke 16oz

$3.00

Root Beer 16oz

$3.00

Ginger Ale 16oz

$3.00

Sprite 16oz

$3.00

Cherry Coke 16oz

$3.00

Sweet Tea 16oz

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea 16oz

$3.00

Pink Lemonade 16oz

$3.00

Beverages - Bottles

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Orange Powerade Bottle

$4.00

Pom AHA Seltzer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Dr Pepper Bottle

$3.00

Cherry Coke Bottle

$3.00

Blue Powerade Bottle

$4.00

Red Powerade Bottle

$4.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Gingerale Bottle

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Beginnings

Chicken Wings (1lb)

$16.00

1lb seasoned, baked & fried

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

hand battered, golden fried, sriracha honey dipping sauce

Hand Cut Fries

$10.00

hand cut, boardwalk style

Truffle Fries

$12.00

boardwalk style, tossed w. truffle oil & parmesan cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

waffle cut

Onion Ringers

$14.00Out of stock

hand cut, buttermilk battered, golden fried

Leafy Things

Cobby Salad

$16.00

spring mix, avocado, bacon, grape tomatoes, grilled chicken & gorgonzola cheese

"My Big Fat" Greek

$12.00

spring mix, grape tomatoes, seedless cukes, sweet peppers, kalamata olives, shaved red onion, oregano shake & balsamic drizzle

"Kail Caesar"

$12.00

chopped romaine, baby kale, herbed croutons, grated & shaved parmesan cheese

Garden (lg)

$8.00

spring mix, grape tomatoes, seedless cukes & shaved carrots

Garden (sm)

$6.00

spring mix, grape tomatoes, seedless cukes & shaved carrots

Sandwich

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

melt in your mouth short rib, provolone, creamy slaw, garlic aioli, griddled on texas toast

Spicy Cubano

$15.00

roast pork, thinly sliced ham, pepper jack, pickled jalapenos, whole grain mustard, griddle pressed on ciabatta bun

Salmon BLT

$17.00

house cut faroe island salmon, crisp Bacon, shredded Lettuce, ripe Tomato, avocado, honey sriracha mayo

Bad A$$ BLT

$14.00

crisp bacon, piled high w. lettuce, tomato on texas toast, honey sriracha drizzle

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk battered fried chicken breast...nashville sauce...creamy slaw...pickles...toasted brioche bun

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

hand cut & buttermilk battered, golden fried, boardwalk style fries

Bangin' Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00Out of stock

Chipotle Turkey BLT

$15.00

thin sliced roast turkey breast, tangy chipotle ranch, bacon, lettuce & tomato on texas toast

Smash Burgers

The Classic Burger

$12.00

american cheese, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasty brioche bun

"Ride Em" Cowboy Burger

$15.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ringer, sweet baby ray's bbq drizzle, toasty brioche bun

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger

$15.00

swiss cheese, sauteed baby bella mushrooms, bacon, garlic herb aioli, toasty brioche bun

Full Belly Burger

$19.00

2-1/2 lb smash patties, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, shaved onions, FB sauce, lot's of napkins

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

blackened patty...shredded romaine...sliced tomato...gorgonzola...bacon...garlic herb aioli...toasty brioche bun

Caprese Burger

$16.00

melty mozzarella...shredded romaine...sliced tomato...balsamic glaze...pesto...toasty brioche bun

Young'uns

Chicken Tender's & Fries

$10.00

hand cut & buttermilk battered, golden fried, boardwalk style fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

white bread, american cheese, griddle toasted

Cheese Pizza Slice

$5.00

NY Style Pizza

Small Margherita Pizza

$18.00

tomato slices, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil pesto

Small Tree Hugger Pizza

$20.00

cheese pie loaded with fresh seasonal veggies

Small Sow & Cow Pizza

$26.00

crumbled Italian sausage, shaved ham, pepperoni and chopped steak

Small Cheese Pizza

$16.00

hand tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, grande mozzarella cheese

Small NY White Pizza

$22.00

olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese

Large Margherita Pizza

$22.00

tomato slices, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil pesto

Large Tree Hugger Pizza

$24.00

cheese pie loaded with fresh seasonal veggies

Large Sow & Cow Pizza

$30.00

crumbled Italian sausage, shaved ham, pepperoni and chopped steak

Large Cheese Pizza

$21.00

hand tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, grande mozzarella cheese

Large NY White Pizza

$26.00

olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese

Cheese Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Cheese Special

$8.00

2 Cheese Slices & Fountain Drink

Pepperoni Special

$9.00

2 Pepperoni Slices & Fountain Drink

Calzones Baby!

Philly's Calzone

$16.00

dough stuffed with marinara, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, chopped steak, bell peppers, onions and provolone cheese

That's Italian Calzone

$17.00

dough stuffed with marinara, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, sausage and ham

Veggielicious Calzone

$16.00

dough stuffed with marinara, mozzarella, ricotta cheese. loaded with fresh seasonal veggies

Bianca Calzone

$15.00

dough stuffed with marinara, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, olive oil, minced garlic and parmesan cheese

Mains

Pan Roasted Pistachio Crusted Salmon

$27.00

pistachio crumble crusted faroe island salmon...daily starch...daily veg

Nashville Fried Chicken

$22.00

hand battered buttermilk fried chicken breast...over toasty belgiun waffle...drizzled w/ sweet/smoky nashville hot sauce...daily starch & veg

Steakhouse Coulotte

$28.00

pan seared butchers cut sirloin...daily starch...daily veg...homemade steak sauce

Dessert

Brownie

$2.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Soup

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Soup Quart

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Let Us Do The Cooking For You!!!

33711 Wescoats Rd, Lewes, DE 19958

