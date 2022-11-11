Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx Arthur ave Little Italy

2,812 Reviews

$

600 E 187th St

Bronx, NY 10458

Popular Items

LG Regular Cheese
Buffalo Wings (10)
Garlic Knots (4)

Small Pizza

SM Regular Cheese

$21.00

SM Buffalo

$28.00

SM White

$28.00

SM Chicken Parm

$28.00

SM Capricciosa

$28.00

SM Margherita

$28.00

SM Eggplant Parm

$28.00

SM Grilled Veggie

$28.00

SM Half&Half Specialty

$28.00

Sm Pulled Pork

$28.00

SM Combo

$28.00

SM Half Special

$23.50

SM Spinach Artichoke

$28.00

Large Pizza

LG Regular Cheese

$22.50

LG Buffalo

$33.00

LG White

$33.00

LG Chicken Parm

$33.00

LG Capricciosa

$33.00

LG Margherita

$33.00

LG Eggplant Parm

$33.00

LG Grilled Veggie

$33.00

LG Half&Half Specialty

$33.00

Lg Pulled Pork

$33.00

Half Special

$28.00

LG Combo

$33.00

LG Half Topping

$23.90

LG Atrichoke Spinach

$33.00

Pan Pizza

Focaccia

$26.00

Sicilian

$26.00

Sicilian Style Marinara

$26.00

Grandma Square

$27.00

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Jumbo Rice Ball

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.50

Buffalo Wings (10)

$13.50

Garlic Knots (4)

$3.50

Chicken Fingers (5)

$9.00

Potato Croquet

$3.75

Soups

Soup of the day (Mid Sept-April)

$7.00

Salads

House Salad small

$8.00

House Salad Large

$9.00

Cesar Salad large

$10.00

Cesar Salad small

$9.00

With Chicken

$3.00

Shrimp

$5.95

Exrta Topping

$0.75

Wraps

Veggie & Mozzarella Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Italian Heros

Meat Ball Parm Hero

$11.00

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$13.50

Chicken Parm Hero

$13.50

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.50

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Hero

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Lettuce & tomato Hero

$12.50

Grilled Chicken & broccoli Rabe Hero

$14.50

Panini

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini

$13.50

Veggie & Mozzarella Panini

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Roasted Peppers Mozz Panini

$13.50

Pulled Pork & hot cherry Peppers Panini

$13.50

Artichoke Spinach Mozzarella Panini

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Portobello mush mozz Panini

$13.50

Beverage

20 oz bottle soda/juice

$2.25

20 oz bottle Juice

$2.00

20 oz bottleGatorade

$2.50

Espresso cup

$2.50

Pure leaf 20 oz

$2.50

12 oz can soda

$1.35

Water

$1.25

Calzone & Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$7.50

Sausage & peppers Calzone

$7.50

Meat Calzone

$7.50

Chicken Calzone

$7.50

Stromboli (Meat)

$7.50

Spinach Roll

$7.50

Broccoli Rabe Roll

$7.50

Chicken & Eggplant Roll

$7.50

Pepperoni Roll

$5.00

Pasta

Penne Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Bolognese

$12.50

meat sauce

Garlic & Oil

$10.50

olive oil & garlic

Broccoli

$11.50

Garlic & oil

Broccoli Rabe

$14.50

Garlic & oil

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.50

heavy cream & cheese

Pasta Primavera

$14.50

veggies with garlic olive oil

Penne Vodka Sauce

$14.50

vodka cauce

Penne Filletto

$13.50

Tomato sauce diced prosciutto

Ravioli or Manicotti

$13.50

Tomato sauce

Lasagna

$14.95

Ground beef, Ricotta & mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$13.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella

Baked Ziti Siciliana

$14.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella Eggplant

2 Meatballs

$3.90

Shrimp

$5.95

Penne Palermo

$13.75

Veggie Topping

$2.00

Pasta Butter

$7.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.50

Sausage & Peppers

$16.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.75

Chicken Capricciosa

$16.75

Chicken Francaise

$16.50

Meatball Parm

$14.50

Chicken Marsala

$16.75

Sausage Parm

$16.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Meatballs (3) or Sausage

$7.25

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Spinach or Broccoli in Garlic & Oil

$8.25

Side Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Side Saute'd Veggie Sm

$7.00

Salads

House Salad Half Tray

$30.00

House Salad Full Tray

$45.00

Mozzarella Caprese Half Tray

$45.00

Mozzarella Caprese Full Tray

$65.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings. Half Tray

$45.00

Chicken Fingers

$40.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$35.00

Buffalo Wings Full Tray

$80.00

Chicken Fingers Full Tray

$60.00

Mozzarella Sticks Full Tray

$60.00

Pasta

Penne Vodka Sauce Half Tray

$45.00

Stuffed Shells Half Tray

$40.00

Manicotti Half Tray

$45.00

Lasagna Half Tray

$50.00

Rigatoni Filetto Half Tray

$45.00

Rigatoni Bolognese Half Tray

$45.00

Penne Primavera Half Tray

$45.00

Pasta with Meatballs Half Tray

$45.00

Pasta with Sausage Half Tray

$45.00

Fettuccini Alfredo Half Tray

$45.00

Ravioli Marinara Half Tray

$45.00

Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Half Tray

$50.00

Penne with Grilled Chicken,garlic & oil Half Tray

$55.00

Baked Ziti Half Tray

$45.00

Penne Vodka Sauce Full Tray

$70.00

Stuffed Shells Full Tray

$65.00

Manicotti Full Tray

$70.00

Lasagna Full Tray

$95.00

Rigatoni Filetto Full tray

$65.00

Rigatoni Bolognese Full Tray

$85.00

Penne Primavera Full tray

$75.00

Pasta With Meatballs Full tray

$75.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Full tray

$75.00

Ravioli Marinara Full Tray

$70.00

Cavatelli With Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Full Tray

$85.00

Penne With Grilled chicken ,broccoli, garli & oil Full Tray

$90.00

Entrees - Catering

Eggplant Parmigiana

$45.00

Eggplant Rollatini Half Tray

$50.00

Sausage & Peppers Half Tray

$45.00

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Half Tray

$50.00

Rosemary Roasted Chicken Half Tray

$50.00

Chicken Rollatini Half Tray

$50.00

Chicken Parmigiana Half Tray

$50.00

Chicken Francese Half Tray

$50.00

Chicken Scrpariello Half Tray

$50.00

Chicken with Peppers & Onions Half Tray

$55.00

Grilled Chicken with Broccoli Rabe Half Tray

$50.00

Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic & Oil/spaghetti Half Tray

$70.00

Eggplant Rollatini Full Tray

$90.00

Sausage & Peppers Full Tray

$75.00

Sausage & broccoli Rabe Full Tray

$90.00

Rosemary Roasted Chicken Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Rollatini Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$85.00

Chicken Francaise Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Scarpariello Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Marsala Full Tray

$95.00

Chicken Peppers & onions Full Tray

$95.00

Grilled Chicken with Broccoli Rabe Full Tray

$95.00

Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic & oil over Linguini Full Tray

$130.00

Sides - Catering

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes Half Tray

$35.00

Meatballs Half Tray

$35.00

Sausage Half Tray

$35.00

Brocoli Rabe in Garlic & Oil Half Tray

$45.00

Brocoli in Garlic & Oil Half Tray

$35.00

Spinach in Garlic & Oil Half Tray

$45.00

Sautéed Vegetables Half Tray

$45.00

Potato Croquette Half Tray

$35.00

French Fries Half Tray

$25.00

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes Full Tray

$60.00

Meatballs Full Tray

$60.00

Sausage Full Tray

$60.00

Brocoli Rabe in Garlic & Oil Full Tray

$75.00

Brocoli in Garlic & Oil Full Tray

$60.00

Spinach in Garlic & Oil Full Tray

$60.00

Sautéed Vegetables Full Tray

$70.00

Potato Croquette Full Tray

$60.00

French Fries Full Tray

$45.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458

Directions

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

