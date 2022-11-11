  • Home
Full On Annapolis

2478-A Solomons Island Rd

Annapolis, MD 24101

Order Again

STARTERS

Tomato Basil Bisque

Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.00+
White Turkey Chili

White Turkey Chili

$5.00+
French Onion

French Onion

$8.60
Wings

Wings

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Full Order Potato Chips & Dip

$5.00

Half Order Potato Chips & Dip

$2.50

Full Order Onion Rings (20)

$10.00

Half Onion Rings (10)

$5.00

SALADS

Beet Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$15.00

Caesar Salad w/ Salmon

$18.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Tex Salad

$15.00

Thai Peanut Crunch Beef

$15.00

Thai Peanut Crunch Chicken

$15.00

Thai Peanut Salmon

$18.00

Side House Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar

$3.50

SANDWICHES

Aloha Chicken

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Cauliflower

$13.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chipotle BBQ Beef

$14.50

Club

$14.50

Crab Cake Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

French Dip

$14.50

Ham & Egger

$12.00

Le Pilgrim

$15.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

My Thai

$14.00

Portobello Caprese

$14.00

Ratatouille

$12.00

Red, White & Blue

$14.50

Reuben

$15.00

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$14.00

Roast Beef & Horseradish

$14.50

Ruby

$13.50

Salmon Sandwich

$15.50

Southwest BLT

$13.50

Spicy Chicken

$14.50

Turkey & Avocado

$14.50

Turkey & Cranberry

$14.50

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Oreo Dirt Pudding

$8.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kids Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.00

EXTRA SAUCES

Extra 2oz Dressing

$0.35

Extra 3.5oz Dressing

$0.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Scratch kitchen featuring Maryland's best sandwiches, among other items!

Location

2478-A Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 24101

Directions

