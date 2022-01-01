Restaurant header imageView gallery

Full Proof Pizza- Beverly Hills 371 south Doheny drive

No reviews yet

371 South Doheny Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Popular Items

12" Classic Cheese
18" Classic - Cheese
12" Classic Margherita

Salads

Italian Chop Salad

Italian Chop Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Chopped Romaine, fontina, salami, pepperoncinis, garbanzo, red onion, cherry tomatoes and a red wine vinaigrette.

Vegan Caesar

Vegan Caesar

$13.00Out of stock

Little gems, house croutons, fresh herbs, nutritional yeast, fresh herbs and cracked pepper.

Market Veggie Salad

$18.00

Mixed market veggies, olive oil, lemon juice, tahini, labne, served with flatbread.

Starters

Chicken Wings-Small

$10.50Out of stock

Chicken Wings-Large

$21.00Out of stock

12" Pizza

Individual pizza slices finished to order in the oven.
12" Classic Cheese

12" Classic Cheese

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend

12" Classic Margherita

12" Classic Margherita

$18.00

San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

12" Classic Pepperoni

12" Classic Pepperoni

$19.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella/ provolone blend, garlic and parmesan

12" Classic Marinara

$17.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, basil and fresh arugula

12" Classic Spicy Sausage

12" Classic Spicy Sausage

$19.00

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella/ provolone blend, kale, calabrian chilies, garlic and parmesan cheese

12" Signature - Pesto & Sausage

$19.50

English Peas, green onions, pesto, italian sausage, whipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

12" Signature - Potato & Leek

12" Signature - Potato & Leek

$19.50

Yukon gold potatoes, aged white cheddar, mozzarella, leeks, calabrian chilies, garlic and chives.

12" Signature - Wild Mushroom

12" Signature - Wild Mushroom

$18.50

Japanese mushrooms, taleggio, mozzarella garlic, chive And parmesan.

12" Signature - Prosciutto & Shaved Parm

12" Signature - Prosciutto & Shaved Parm

$19.50

San Marzano tomato, San Daniele prosciutto, fresh arugula and extra virgin olive oil

12 " Signature - Spicy Eggplant

12 " Signature - Spicy Eggplant

$18.00

Roasted eggplant, San marzano tomato, mozzarella/provolone blend, house sambal and fresh herbs

12" Signature - BBQ Chicken

12" Signature - BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Organic chicken thigh, Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce, red onion, aged cheddar, mozzarella/provolone mix and cilantro

12" Build Your Own Pizza

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00
12" Signature - Pepperoni & Parmesan

12" Signature - Pepperoni & Parmesan

$19.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, parmesan, basil, pepperoni

12" Signature - Ricotta & Baby Spinach

$19.00

Whipped Ricotta, confit garlic, spinach, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese

18" Pizza

- Classic pies can have items up to 3 additional items - Signature pizzas are perfect just the way they are. We can remove some ingredients but not make substitutions. - All 18” pies can be split half & half.
18" Classic - Cheese

18" Classic - Cheese

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend

18" Classic - Margherita

18" Classic - Margherita

$28.00

San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

18" Classic - Pepperoni

18" Classic - Pepperoni

$28.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella/ provolone blend, garlic and parmesan

18" Classic - Marinara

$25.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, basil and fresh arugula

18" Classic - Spicy Sausage

18" Classic - Spicy Sausage

$29.00

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella/ provolone blend, kale, calabrian chilies, garlic and parmesan cheese

18" Signature - BBQ Chicken

18" Signature - BBQ Chicken

$29.00

Organic chicken thigh, Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone mix and cilantro

18" Signature - Spicy Eggplant

18" Signature - Spicy Eggplant

$28.00

Roasted eggplant, San marzano tomato, mozzarella/provolone blend, house sambal and fresh herbs

18" Signature - Wild Mushroom

18" Signature - Wild Mushroom

$28.00

Japanese mushrooms, taleggio, mozzarella garlic, chive And parmesan.

18" Signature - Pesto & Sausage

$29.00

English Peas, green onions, pesto, italian sausage, whipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

18" Signature - Potato & Leek

18" Signature - Potato & Leek

$28.00

Yukon gold potatoes, aged white cheddar, mozzarella, leeks, calabrian chilies, garlic and chives.

18" Signature - Prosciutto & Shaved Parm

18" Signature - Prosciutto & Shaved Parm

$29.00

San Marzano tomato, San Daniele prosciutto, fresh arugula and extra virgin olive oil

18" Signature - Ricotta & Baby Spinach

$28.00

Whipped ricotta, confit garlic, spinach, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

18" BYO Pizza

18" BYO Pizza

$26.00
18" 1/2 Classic & 1/2 Signature

18" 1/2 Classic & 1/2 Signature

$28.50
18" 1/2 Signature & 1/2 Signature

18" 1/2 Signature & 1/2 Signature

$28.50
18" 1/2 Classic & 1/2 Classic

18" 1/2 Classic & 1/2 Classic

$28.50
18" Pepperoni & Parmesan

18” Pepperoni & Parmesan

$29.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, parmesan, basil, pepperoni.

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Mt. Valley - Still

$4.00

Mt. Valley - Sparkling

$4.00

Olipop - Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Olipop - Strawberry

$3.00

Olipop - Vintage Cola

$3.00

Boylan - Creme

$4.00

Boylan - Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan - Orange

$4.00

Sanzo - Yuzu

$3.00Out of stock

Sanzo - Lychee

$3.00

Sanzo - Mango

$3.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Merchandise

Trucker Hat - Black

Trucker Hat - Black

$25.00
Trucker Hat - Gray

Trucker Hat - Gray

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full Proof Pizza is a New York style, naturally leavened pizza concept, slinging classic and signature pies 7 days a week.

Location

371 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Directions

