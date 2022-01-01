Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fullerton Pub

8027 Belair Road

Nottingham, MD 21236

BONE-IN WINGS

PUB BITES

BONE-IN WINGS

$12.99

Jumbo wings served with your choice of sauce served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery Naked/Mild/Hot/Jerk/Honey Old Bay/Old Bay/Sriracha Glaze/Mango Habenero/Garlic Parmesan/Kickin' Bourbon/Nashville Hot/Citrus Chipotle/Butter Lemon Pepper/Honey Hot/Fire/BBQ/Korean BBQ

BONELESS WINGS

$12.99

Served with your choice of sauce, celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing Naked/Mild/Hot/Jerk/Honey Old Bay/Old Bay/Sriracha Glaze/Mango Habenero/Garlic Parmesan/Kickin' Bourbon/Nashville Hot/Citrus Chipotle/Butter Lemon Pepper/Honey Hot/Fire/BBQ/Korean BBQ

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

All white meat crispy tenders served with French Fries. Your choice of BBQ or Honey Mustard.

MOZZARELLA MOONS

$8.99Out of stock

Crispy and lightly breaded served with marinara sauce.

POTSTICKERS

$7.99

Tender Oriental dumplings filled with pork, green cabbage, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and green onions. Served with Sriracha Mayo or Soy Sauce.

QUESADILLA

$8.99

Mixed cheeses melted perfectly on flour tortillas grilled to golden brown. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add chicken $3.99

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

PUB GARDEN

$6.99

Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onion. Your choice of dressing.

PUB GRUBS

CHEESE STEAK SUB

$10.99

Shaved Ribeye steak on a freshly baked sub roll with your choice of cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo, and hots.

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SUB

$10.99

Sliced chicken steak on a freshly baked sub roll with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and hots.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Build your own fried or grilled chicken sandwich. Choose your favorite sauces and toppings!!!

CHICKEN TACOS

$10.99

CLASSIC BURGER

$9.99

Not much to say!!!!

FULLERTON PUB BURGER

$14.99

Half pound of sirloin black angus beef topped with bacon, onion rings, fried egg, Sriracha mayo and your choice of cheese.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$13.99

Half pound burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.

SHRIMP TACOS

$12.99

TURKEY BURGER

$7.99

FLATBREADS

BACON CHICKEN RANCH FLATBREAD

$11.99

Toasted flatbread with buttermilk ranch dressing, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, and crispy bacon.

CLASSIC CHEESE FLATBREAD

$8.99

CLASSIC PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$10.99

Toasted flatbread with marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and tasty pepperoni.

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$9.99

Toasted flatbread with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$11.99

Toasted flatbread with chunky bleu cheese dressing, fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with sliced celery.

BOWLING ALLEY PIZZA

$9.99

ENTREES

SALMON

$15.99

SIDES

CHIPS (BAR)

$1.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

FRIES

$4.99

FRIES & GRAVY

$5.25

MASHERS

$4.99

MASHED POTATOES SERVED WITH BUTTER

ONION RINGS

$4.99

VEGGIE OF THE DAY

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come Thirsty - Leave Happy!!

8027 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236

