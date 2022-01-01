Fullerton Pub

BONE-IN WINGS

$12.99

Jumbo wings served with your choice of sauce served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery Naked/Mild/Hot/Jerk/Honey Old Bay/Old Bay/Sriracha Glaze/Mango Habenero/Garlic Parmesan/Kickin' Bourbon/Nashville Hot/Citrus Chipotle/Butter Lemon Pepper/Honey Hot/Fire/BBQ/Korean BBQ