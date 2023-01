Green To Go

GreenToGo (No Disposables) Get your Fullsteam order packaged waste-free in GreenToGo! Adding GreenToGo to your order means we'll package your food in reusable containers, so your meal doesn’t result in any trash! If you aren’t already a GreenToGo member sign up at getgreentogo.com/fullsteam and download the app to get your first month free using the code: WELOVEBEER Use your GreenToGo app to check out your containers, and drop off your used GreenToGo containers in the return station located outside of Fullsteam on Riggsbee Ave. Thanks for making Durham a little less trashy!