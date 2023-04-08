Restaurant header imageView gallery

Full Stop 1067 Highland Colony Parkway STE B

1067 Highland Colony Parkway STE B

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Stop
Fully Loaded
Chicken Strips

Burger

Full Stop

$14.55

Comeback, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon

Fully Loaded

$12.83

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Cheddar

Mushroom Swiss

$13.05

Mayo, Dijon, Swiss, Grilled mushrooms, Grilled Onions

Cheeseburger in Paris

$14.43

Caramelized Onion Jam, Brie Spread, Mixed Greens, Tomato

Hangover Burger

$14.65

Bacon, American, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato

West Coast Burger

$13.36

Cheddar, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

Fully Impossible

$16.35

Impossible Burger Patty, Avocado, Brie, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion

Plain Jane

$11.99

Plate

Catfish

$14.97

Catfish served with one side

Chicken Strips

$13.90

(4) Jumbo Fried or Grilled chicken strips served with one side

Hamburger Steak

$11.73

Beef Patty served over mashed potatoes with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, and gravy

Birds

Free Bird

$14.33

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato

Buffalo Sammie

$12.51

Grilled or Fried Chicken dipped in Buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato

Honey Turkey Melt

$14.54

Texas Toast, All-natural Turkey Breast, Honey mustard, Swiss

Salads

Southern Cobb

$14.59

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cucumbers, Egg, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Blend, Fried Okra Croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

Nutty Turkey

$14.54

Sides

Fries

$3.29

Tots

$3.29

House Chips

$3.29

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.29

Okra

$3.29

Fruit Cup

$3.29

Broccoli

$3.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

Side Salad

$4.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Loaded Tots

Kids

Kids' Tenders

$8.99

2 tenders, choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Sammich with choice of side

Kids Burger

$8.99

Burger with choice of side

Kids Macaroni

$8.99

Mac with choice of side

Snowies

Snowie

Italian Ice

Custard

Scoop of Custard

Scoop of custard, one topping, whipped cream, cherry.

Concrete

Custard with toppings, mixed, whipped cream, cherry.

Shake

Custard with toppings, mixed, whipped cream, cherry.

Specialty Items

Choose a specialty item.

Italian Ice

Italian Ice

1 or 2 scoops

Drink

Soda/Tea

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Juice

$2.79

Water

Kid Drink

$2.79
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

American favorites. Custard counter, with Sno Cones. Open for Breakfast, Lunch, and Diner

Location

1067 Highland Colony Parkway STE B, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

