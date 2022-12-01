Fultano's Pizza - Clatskanie imageView gallery

Fultano's Pizza 770 E. Hwy 30

review star

No reviews yet

770 E. Hwy 30

Clatskanie, OR 97016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HALF & HALF Pizza
Pepperoni
Wings

Pizza

HALF & HALF Pizza

$1.50+

Click and select each half. Menu descriptions are below.

Cheese Pizza

$8.49+

Great all on it's own or add your favorite toppings!

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99+

Thousand island dressing under bacon, onions, and beef. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes.

BBQ Chicken

$10.99+

Chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, and chopped tomatoes, topped with BBQ sauce.

Big and Brawny

$8.99+

Pepperoni, pineapple, and sausage.

Big Coppola

$8.99+

Canadian-style bacon and pineapple.

Calypso

$10.99+

Chicken, pineapple, tomatoes, crumbled bacon, mushrooms, Canadian-style bacon, and Caribbean jerk seasoning.

Chicken & Creamy Garlic

$10.99+

Garlic ranch sauce and chicken with sun-dried and fresh tomatoes.

Combination

$9.99+

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and beef.

Everything Pizza

$10.99+

Canadian-style bacon, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, pineapple, onions, green peppers, sausage, beef, and tomatoes.

Feta & Spinach

$8.99+

Garlic ranch sauce, fresh spinach and arugula, feta cheese, and sun-dried and fresh tomatoes.

Mona Lisa

$8.99+

Canadian-style bacon, pepperoni, and beef.

Margarita

$8.99+

Olive oil, chopped garlic, fresh basil, sun-dried and fresh tomatoes.

Pepperoni

$8.99+

A classic!

Pizza by Day

$9.99+

Garlic ranch sauce topped with spinach, bacon, chicken, feta cheese, and a drizzle of sriracha.

Porky Pig

$9.99+

BBQ sauce topped with Canadian-style bacon, crumbled bacon, pineapple, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Reuben

$9.99+

Thousand Island dressing topped with Canadian-style bacon, sauerkraut, and onions.

ROY

$9.99+

Pepperoni, crumbled bacon, red onions, and a drizzle of BBQ sauce.

Spice of Life

Spice of Life

$9.99+

Pepperoni, jalapeños, pineapple, and crumbled bacon.

Taco

$9.99+

Taco meat and onions topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives, and tortilla chips.

Vegetarian

$8.99+

Mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes.

Michelangelo

$8.99+

Canadian-style bacon, beef, and sliced tomatoes.

Wauna #5

$10.99+

Canadian-style bacon, salami, pepperoni, sausage, and beef.

Calzones

Spinach Calzone

$15.95

Sun Dried Tomato, Spinach, Diced Tomato, and Feta Cheese

Italian Sausage Calzone

$15.95

Italian Sausage

Veggie&Pineapple Calzone

$15.95

Mushrooms, Olives, Pineapple, Red Onion, Green Peppers

Combination Calzone

$15.95

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Olives

Sides

3 oz Side of Ranch (Copy)

$0.75

8 oz Side of Ranch (Copy)

$1.95

16 oz Side of Ranch (Copy)

$3.75

32 oz Side of Ranch (Copy)

$6.50

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$7.99

Order of 6 bread sticks.

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Order of 6 bread sticks topped with cheese.

Sweet Bread Sticks

$7.99

6 bread sticks sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and served with a side of icing.

Wings

$12.99+

Shoestring Fries

$3.99+

Tossed in rosemary seasoning.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99+

Onion Rings

$7.99

Beer-battered onion rings served with Thousand Island dressing.

Battered Pickles

$8.99

8 dill pickle spears.

Deep Fried Mozzarella

$7.99

8 battered cheese sticks.

Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sub

$9.99

Philly Meat, Red Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper with Side of Au Jus

Crispy Chicken Bacon Sub

$9.49

Chicken Strips, Bacon, Cheddar, and Mayo on Subroll, topped with Lettuce and Tomato

Turkey Club Sub

$9.49

Turkey, Bacon, Mayo on Subroll topped with Lettuce and Tomato

Italian Sub

$9.49

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Mayo topped with Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato and Italian Dressing

Meatball Sub

$9.99

4 Meatballs and mozzarella cheese toasted on a Sub roll and served with Marinara sauce.

French Dip Sandwich

$9.49

Roast Beef and Provolone on a sub roll with a side of au jus.

Entrees&Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99Out of stock

Topped with grated parmesan.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.99Out of stock

Spaghetti and marinara topped with shredded parmesan and 5 meatballs.

Baked Lasagna

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed with our homemade alfredo sauce and served with grilled chicken and mushrooms.

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Four chicken strips served with rosemary shoestring fries.

Grill Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, and tomatoes. Served with choice of homemade dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

BBQ chicken, fire-roasted corn, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce served on tri-color tortilla chips.

Salad Bar

Salad Takeout

$4.99+

You create your own salad from our salad bar!

Bottles

1 ltr Pepsi

$2.49

1 ltr Diet Pepsi

$2.49

1 ltr Mountain Dew

$2.49

1 ltr Root Beer

$2.49

1 ltr Dr Pepper

$2.49

1 ltr Assorted

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Cans

Can Pepsi

$1.25

Can Diet

$1.25

Can Sierra Mist

$1.25

Can Dr Pepper

$1.25

Can Root Beer

$1.25

Can Mtn Dew

$1.25

Assorted Cans

$1.25

RUBY JEWELL ICE CREAM

Delicious ice cream sandwiched made right here in Oregon!
Chocolate Chip with Vanilla

Chocolate Chip with Vanilla

$4.99
Campfire Smores

Campfire Smores

$4.99Out of stock
Oatmeal with Butterscotch

Oatmeal with Butterscotch

$4.99
Double Chocolate with Fresh Mint

Double Chocolate with Fresh Mint

$4.99
Chocolate with Peanut Butter

Chocolate with Peanut Butter

$4.99Out of stock
Lemon with Honey Lavender

Lemon with Honey Lavender

$4.99

Clothing

Sweatshirt

$49.95

Teeshirt

$19.95

Baseball Hat

$14.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

770 E. Hwy 30, Clatskanie, OR 97016

Directions

Gallery
Fultano's Pizza - Clatskanie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Berry Patch
orange starNo Reviews
49289 US-30 Westport, OR 97016
View restaurantnext
Anneatta's Grill - Rightline Equipment
orange starNo Reviews
29120 Dike Road Rainier, OR 97048
View restaurantnext
Hop-N-Grape
orange star4.0 • 294
924 15th Ave Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
Pancake House - Longview, WA
orange star4.5 • 282
1425 California Way Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
Antidote Tap House - Longview - 1335 14th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1335 14th Ave Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill - 1032 Vandercook Way
orange starNo Reviews
1032 Vandercook Way Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Clatskanie
Astoria
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston