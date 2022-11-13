Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Fulton Street Pub & Grill

38 Reviews

$

801 Fulton Street

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Order Again

Apps

Poor Man's Wings

$9.50

Wings

$15.00

Latkes

$7.00

Small Fry

$4.00

Large Fry

$8.00

Small Loaded Fry

$6.00

Large Loaded Fry

$10.00

Smashed and Fried German Potato Salad

$8.50

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Sammie/Burger

Smashed Patty Cheeseburger

$6.00

Fried Chicken Sammie

$14.00

Dipping Sauces (Copy)

1000 Island

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

XXX

$0.75Out of stock

Cashew Sauce

$0.75

Curry Ketchup

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Seafood Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Vegan Queso

$0.75

Mustard

Guac

$3.00
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Back open for business Friday, June 12!

Website

Location

801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Directions

Fulton Street Pub & Grill image
Fulton Street Pub & Grill image

