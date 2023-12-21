Voodoo Doughnut Fulton Market
945 West Randolph Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Dozens
- Voodoo Dozen$29.50
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
- Vegan Dozen$32.50
Staff-picked vegan dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
- Classic Dozen$22.50
Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
- Holiday Half Dozen$20.00
Half Dozen includes Peppermint Crunch, Candy Cane, Christmas Tree, Eggnog Gingernsap, Holiday Sprinkle Cake, and a Cranberry Orange Fritter
- Glazed Dozen$12.00
Limited Time Doughnuts
- Dreamweaver$4.50
Star-shaped shell filled with caramel cream, dipped in strawberry frosting, drizzled with white chocolate and toffee bits
- Peppermint Crunch$3.00
Chocolate cake doughnut dipped in chocolate frosting and topped with festive crushed candy canes
- Christmas Tree$4.00
Festive doughnut in the shape of a tree, adorned with vibrant green frosting and colorful sprinkles
- Candy Cane$4.00
Raised yeast doughnut shaped like a candy cane, covered in vanilla frosting, and finished with a drizzle of red peppermint frosting on top
- Eggnog Gingersnap$4.50
Fluffy yeast doughnut generously filled with creamy eggnog, coated in vanilla frosting, and finished with a sprinkle of crushed ginger snap cookies on top
- Cranberry Orange Fritter$4.50
Orange Fritter topped with buttercream and dried cranberries
Doughnuts
- Apple Fritter$4.50
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
- Bacon Maple Bar$4.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
- Banana Cream Pie$3.75
Filled with banana Bavarian cream, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with cinnamon and a banana chip
- Blueberry Cake$2.75
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
- Butterfingering$3.00
Chocolate cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and Butterfinger crumbles.
- Buttermilk Bar$2.25
Buttermilk doughnut with a glaze.
- Chocolate Coconut$2.00
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and coconut flakes.
- Chocolate Old Fashioned$2.25
Cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
- Chocolate Cake$1.50
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
- Chocolate Ring$2.25
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting
- Chuckles$4.00
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting dipped in hot chocolate powder and topped with peanuts and caramel and chocolate drizzle.
- Cinnamon Sugar Cake$1.50
Plain cake doughnut with cinnamon sugar.
- Diablos Rex$3.00
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting, red sprinkles, a vanilla frosting pentagram, and chocolate chips in the middle.
- Double Chocolate$2.25
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
- Glazed Old Fashioned$2.25
Glazed cake doughnut.
- Grape Ape$3.25
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting, grape dust, and purple sprinkles.
- Homer$3.50
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
- Mango Tango$3.75
Raised yeast shell filled with mango jelly and topped with vanilla frosting and Tang.
- Maple Bar$2.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
- Maple Blazer Blunt$2.50
Raised yeast doughnut rolled into a blunt and dusted with cinnamon sugar. The top is dipped in maple frosting and red sprinkle embers.
- Maple Cream$3.75
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with maple frosting, a set of eyes, and a mustache.