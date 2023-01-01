Fuma Dubai Hookah Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Proud to announce Beaumont’s newest Hookah Lounge Fuma Dubai, opening Summer 2023. Fuma Dubái will be the most upscale hookah lounge in SETX. Our venue will have plush seating, bottle service, outdoor patio, international food menu items and fruit inspired hookahs. We will be opening till 2am on weekends w DJ’s in the mix and midnights on most nights.
4438 Dowlen Road #101, Beaumont, TX 77706
