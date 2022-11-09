Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fun and Games 50 Worcester Road

review star

No reviews yet

50 Worcester Road

Framingham, MA 01702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Game Card $5

Cheese

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Specialty Pizzas

Pizza Bianco

$12.00

Extra virgin olive oil with fresh chopped garlic and sliced tomatoes, topped with our Italian cheese blend

Margherita

$13.00

Extra virgin olive oil with fresh chopped garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil with our Italian cheese blend

Union House Deluxe

$17.00

The classic that pays tribute to our roots: salami, mushroom, green pepper and sausage

Backyard BBQ

$16.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, our favorite BBQ sauce and our Italian cheese blend

Roman Chicken

$17.00

Roasted chicken tossed in our own Italian dressing, pecorino Romano cheese, fresh parsley and our Italian cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Roasted chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce topped with our Italian cheese blend

The Vegetarian

$16.00

Onion, pepper and mushroom topped with feta cheese, on our pizza biancho

Roadkill

$18.00

Roni, bacon, sausage, meatball and Genoa salami piled high!

The Boss

$19.00

Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, and roasted red peppers topped with feta cheese on our pizza bianco

The Colonel

$15.00

Genoa salami, mushrooms, and onions, the Colonel's favorite

The Rock

$14.00

Sweet sausage tossed in our italian dressing, sliced tomatoes, parsley and Pecorino Romano and our Italian cheese blend

The C. B. L. T.

$18.00

Roasted chicken, bacon and our Italian cheese blend, topped with shredded lettuce and tomato and ranch drizzle

Hawaiian

$14.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and pepperoncini with two sides of our homemade Italian dressing

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Our garden salad topped with two Virginia ham, provolone and genoa salami rolls

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.50+

Crispy pub style fries fried to perfection

Roman Fries

$8.00

Covered with our Italian dressing and Romano cheese

Cheese Fries

$8.50

Smothered in our Italian cheese blend

Potato Skins

$2.50

One of our homemade classic topped with our own cheese blend and bacon and served with sour cream

Badda Bing!

$18.00

Serves 2 people. 2 potato skins, 4 chicken tenders, 4 chicken wings and small french fry

Cheesy Breadsticks

$11.00

Fried Dough

$6.00

Wings and Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.50+

Homemade and fried to perfection

Homemade Wings

$8.50+

Baked in our own secret marinade and finished off in our frier to order

Vending

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Canada Dry

$1.50

A&W Root Beer

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Capri Suns

$0.75

Cranberry Lime Seltzer

$1.50

Red Ruby Grapefruit

$1.50

Polar Seltzer Grapefruit

$1.50

Black Cherry Seltzer

$1.50

Mandarin Seltzer

$1.50

Lime Seltzer

$1.50

Grapefruit Seltzer

$1.50

Snapple Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Prime

$5.00

Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Naragansett

$4.00

Dels Narragansett

$6.00

VooDoo Ranger IPA

$8.00

Space Cake IPA

$8.00

Rec. League

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Wachusett Blueberry

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

1985 IPA

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Clown Shoes Pumpkin Sombrero

$9.00

Pumpkin Head Shipyard

$5.50

Stella

$6.00

Harpoon Winter Warmer

$5.50

Wine

Babe Rose

$8.00

Babe White

$8.00

Other

Carlson Orchards Honey Crisp

$8.00

Carlson Orchards Peach Festival

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Truely Pineapple

$5.00

Truely Watermelon & Kiwi

$5.00

Truely Blueberry & Acai

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Beatbox

$9.00

Game Cards

Game Card $1

$1.00

Game Card $2

$2.00

Game Card $5

$5.00

Game Card $10

$10.00

Game Card $15

$15.00

Game Card $20

$20.00

Game Card $25

$25.00

Game Card $30

$30.00

Game Card $40

$40.00

Game Card $50

$50.00

LASER TAG

Laser Tag Pass

LASER TAG PASS

T-Shirts

Explore T-Shirt

$18.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Arcade + Pizza + Beer

Location

50 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

J&M Diner, Inc
orange starNo Reviews
50 Worcester Rd. Rte. 9 East Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext
TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café
orange star4.6 • 529
1245 Worcester St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Level99 and Night Shift Brewing Natick - Natick, MA
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Worcester St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Melt Gelato & Crepe Cafe - Natick
orange starNo Reviews
1245 Worcester Street Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.0 • 302
47 Beacon St Framingham, MA 01701
View restaurantnext
Bella Costa Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
147 Cochituate Road Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Framingham

Jack's Abby Beer Hall & Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,730
100 Clinton Street Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.0 • 302
47 Beacon St Framingham, MA 01701
View restaurantnext
Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV
orange star4.4 • 177
183 Concord St Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext
Nekos of NY Framingham - Concord St. - 969 Concord St
orange star4.6 • 92
969 Concord St Framingham, MA 01701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Framingham
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Natick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston