Bakeries
Sandwiches
Funaro's Deli
337 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Funaro's Deli is located on Indianola's Downtown Square and has been voted best sub sandwiches and cookies year after year. We serve up delicious soups, salads, sandwiches and cookies. Open for dine in, carry out, delivery and catering.
Location
201 N Buxton, Indianola, IA 50125
