Bakeries
Sandwiches

Funaro's Deli

337 Reviews

$

201 N Buxton

Indianola, IA 50125

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Funaro's Deli is located on Indianola's Downtown Square and has been voted best sub sandwiches and cookies year after year. We serve up delicious soups, salads, sandwiches and cookies. Open for dine in, carry out, delivery and catering.

201 N Buxton, Indianola, IA 50125

