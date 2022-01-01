Restaurant header imageView gallery

Funburger

review star

No reviews yet

2490c Sycamore Dr

Simi Valley, CA 93065

Order Again

Popular Items

Fun Fries
#1 Original Fun Burger
#2 Cali Fun Burger

Burgers

#1 Original Fun Burger

#1 Original Fun Burger

$8.95

Fresh beef topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and fun sauce

#2 Cali Fun Burger

#2 Cali Fun Burger

$10.95

A twist on the original Fun Burger topped with ripe avocado, smoky bacon and our signature Chipotle sauce

#3 BBQ Fun Burger

#3 BBQ Fun Burger

$9.95

Our signature Fun Burger topped with bacon, crispy onion strings and a sweet/smoky BBQ glaze

#4 Beer Cheese Fun Burger

#4 Beer Cheese Fun Burger

$10.95

Our fresh ground beef patty topped with caramelized onions, creamy beer cheese, Dijon mustard, and peppery arugula. Served with a pretzel bun.

#5 Fun Burger Cheese Bomb

#5 Fun Burger Cheese Bomb

$10.95

The Original Fun Burger stuffed with hot molten cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and fun sauce.

#6 The Tiny Trio

#6 The Tiny Trio

$9.95

Three of our Original Fun Burgers in a slider size. Perfect for sharing.

#11 Beyond Fun Burger

#11 Beyond Fun Burger

$13.95

100% Vegan featuring non-dairy cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and plant-based mayo on a wheat roll

#12 Veggie Fun Burger

#12 Veggie Fun Burger

$10.95

A flavorful, veggie packed patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and cucumbers. Served with chipotle sauce. (can be made vegan upon request)

Signature Fun Burger

Signature Fun Burger

$9.95

4 Original Fun Burgers , 1 Triple Fun Fries

$29.95

Our Family Pack Meal which includes 4 Original burgers, 4 drinks And our Triple Fun Fries

Sandwiches & More

Chickfun Original

Chickfun Original

$10.95

Juicy, marinated chicken served grilled or crispy topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on our signature sesame roll

Chickfun Spicy

Chickfun Spicy

$11.95

Our juicy, crispy chick with a kick! Topped with house made coleslaw, pepper jack cheese, pickles, jalapenos, and cool ranch

SoCal Chicken Sandwich

SoCal Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Marinated, grilled chicken topped with smoky BBQ sauce, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, and tomato

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$8.95

hand trimmed, freshly breaded tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Grown up Grilled Cheese

Grown up Grilled Cheese

$7.95

A generous blend of Jack, Cheddar, and American cheese topped with crisp bacon and juicy tomato. Served on golden sourdough

Fish Fun Sandwich

Fish Fun Sandwich

$10.95

Beer battered Atlantic Cod served with a house made lemon aioli topped with crisp iceberg lettuce and tomato

Crispy Chicken Wings

$13.95

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Crisp Romaine, house made dressing, grated parmesan and Italian seasoned croutons. Topped with freshly grilled chicken

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.95

A blend of romaine and Napa cabbage tossed in our signature sesame dressing topped with crunchy noodles and shredded chicken

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.95

A crisp romaine and iceberg blend topped with tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and crispy onion straws. Served with grilled chicken breast and BBQ ranch

Sides

Fun Fries

Fun Fries

$3.95

Crispy, hot, delicious French fries

Garlic Parmesan Fun Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fun Fries

$6.95

Our classic fries tossed with savory garlic, graded parmesan and fresh parsely

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95

Golden, delicious and a perfect complement to your meal

Mushroom Fun Fries

Mushroom Fun Fries

$4.95

Battered, tender mushrooms perfect for dipping

Sweet Potato Fun Fries

Sweet Potato Fun Fries

$4.95

The perfect mix of savory and sweet. Topped with a touch of brown sugar

Avocado Fun Fries

Avocado Fun Fries

$6.95

Savory avocado in a crisp, seasoned batter

Triple Fun Fries

Triple Fun Fries

$7.95

A sampler of our fun fries, sweet potato fries, and onion rings

Beer Cheese Fun Fries

$6.95

Cauliflower Fries

$5.95

Greenbean Fries

$5.95

Side Salad

$4.99

Kids Menu

Mini Fun Burger

$6.95

Plain mini burger with American cheese

Mini Chickfun Nuggets

$6.95

Crispy chicken nuggets perfect for dipping

Mini Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Signature Fun Shake

$7.99

A decadent indulgence of cake batter milkshake topped with colorful sprinkles

Vegan Shakes

$8.99

Desserts

Slice of Cake

$5.99

Slice of Cheesecake

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Fun Fountain Drink

$2.99

Bottled Soft Drink

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Smart Water

$3.99

Coffee

$1.99

BottomLess Beer

$34.99

Specialty Water

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:59 pm
The place for burgers, brews and sweet treats!

2490c Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065

